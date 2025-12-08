Blendr News

Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
8hEdited

Bill C-9 is far worse.

I argue as a lawyer the forfeiture clause IS A VEILED CAPITAL PUNISHMENT CLAUSE.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/bill-c9-what-does-forfeited-for-disposal

I CREATED some letters which are better than petitions.

https://open.substack.com/pub/lawyerlisa/p/letters-re-bill-c-9-urgent-there

Muslims are upset about it too.

https://www.as-seerah.com/haya/assault-on-faith-jails-for-bible-quran-reciters-free-passes-for-rapists-pedophiles

Campaign life on bill c9

https://campaignlifecoalition.nationbuilder.com/r

I started sounding the alarm in the summer. I'm so glad to see all the news reporting.

Let's discuss my book WORLD ON MUTE sometime.

Marcie's avatar
Marcie
8hEdited

Your best newsletter yet! I read the article in the Post describing separatists as “angry white men” and you are perfectly right, it made me, a woman more angry, more frustrated, more likely to vote seriously to separate. Thomas Lucazuk has always been a divider. We need less of his rhetoric and more calm rational debate. Danielle Smith offers that in a conservative which drives the left mad. She can answer the rational and moral arguments. The left hasn’t had to actually debate ideas for at least ten years now and rather than relearn the skill they will smear and straw man but people catch on eventually.

Good work gentlemen!

