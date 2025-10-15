Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maureen's avatar
Maureen
18h

Psychology...the pseudo-science of human behaviour, junk science in other words. Look, you give criminals leniency and you get more crime, give out free drugs and you increase addiction, it doesn't take a friggin psychologist to name it social justice when it's a well thought out agenda. The powers that be aren't going to admit failure because the plan isn't failing, it's working accordingly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maureen's avatar
Maureen
19h

We all know cronyism runs rampant in the political insiders realm, but what can be done about it? If citizens are blind to it because of their support for the party in power, it has to be those in opposition and we see how well that's going so far. Nothing happens at committee, fraud is called out and then dies on the vine - writing officials has become pointless, signing petitions next to useless, protesting has been captured, so seriously, what can be done?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture