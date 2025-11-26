Good morning, it’s Wednesday, November 26th. In today’s news, we echo Orwell’s warning that patriotism saves nations but nationalism consumes them, Canada moves away from its feminist foreign policy while $1.72 billion in gender focused aid continues, the first money laundering sentence in a decade shows how deep criminal cash runs through Canada, Liberals move to restore mandatory minimums after a controversial Supreme Court Ruling, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Orwell Warned Us That Patriotism Saves Nations and Nationalism Consumes Them

Anyone who hasn’t been completely deluded by the modern “woke” worldview can see what’s happening: globalism, state-mandated multiculturalism, and post-nationalism are failing — and they’re dragging Western civilisation down with them. The model that promised harmony, prosperity, and borderless unity has delivered fragmentation, distrust, and a slow erosion of the cultures that built the West. People feel it. Communities feel it. Nations feel it. And when you attack national identity long enough, you eventually provoke the opposite response.

Isaac Newton wasn’t talking about politics when outlining his third law of motion, but he may as well have been: every action has an equal and opposite reaction. The more aggressively globalists attack the legitimacy of Western nations — the more they sneer at borders, mock cultural continuity, and dismiss heritage as bigotry — the more you should expect a counter-offensive. And we’re seeing it now: a rising appetite for nationalism, especially among younger generations tired of being told the countries they grew up in are irredeemably wicked.

But in this intensifying clash of collectivist movements, we need Orwell’s distinction more than ever — because not all reactions lead to renewal.

Orwell separated patriotism from nationalism, and the difference is the difference between a healthy society and a dangerous one.

Patriotism, in Orwell’s sense, is love of one’s country — not an abstract love and not a claim to superiority, but affection for a place: its land, its people, its way of life, its history. It is defensive, not aggressive. It does not require believing your country should impose its will on others. It is voluntary, an emotional attachment rather than an ideological program. A patriot defends his country because it’s his home, not because he believes the rest of humanity should fall in line behind it.

Patriotism is love and respect without contempt.

Nationalism, by contrast, is power-worship. It isn’t love of country but devotion to a unit — a nation, race, party, class, or cause — that must win at all costs. It is aggressive and expansionist, obsessed with prestige and ranking, and indifferent to truth, because truth must always bend to “the cause.” The nationalist’s identity is consumed by the group. The ends justify the means. Everything becomes a contest, a grievance, a scoreboard.

If patriotism is a shield, nationalism is a sword. The West needs a revival of patriotism, not a new tribal crusade.

The United States, Canada, the UK, France, Australia — these countries should defend themselves. They should honour their ancestors, protect their culture, and resist the ideological project that seeks to dissolve them. But they should do it from respect, responsibility, and gratitude — not supremacy.

If we lose that distinction, we risk becoming the very thing we’re fighting.

Canada Moves Away from Feminist Foreign Policy While $1.73B in Gender-Focused Aid Continues

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced at the G20 summit in Johannesburg that Canada will no longer pursue an explicit “feminist foreign policy,” softening the Trudeau-era framework that made gender issues the guiding priority of Canadian foreign aid. While Carney says gender considerations will remain “an aspect” of diplomacy, the shift comes after years of public criticism over what many viewed as ideologically driven or unserious aid programs.

However, the policy change does not undo the hundreds of millions already committed under the feminist framework. Global Affairs Canada has approved 177 multi-year projects in 2025 alone that reference “gender” in their applications. These programs are locked into contracts stretching to 2033, and will cost Canadian taxpayers $1.73 billion in total.

Here are several ongoing examples:

1. “Gender-Just Rice” — $8.2 million (Vietnam)

A four-year Oxfam Canada program to integrate “gender equity” into rice production for roughly 20,500 farmers in the Mekong Delta. The aim is to build “gender-responsive” practices across Vietnam’s rice value chain.

2. “Gender-Responsive Public Planning” — $4.5 million (Nepal, Bangladesh)

A St. Francis Xavier University project promising to create “intersectional democratic spaces,” train 950 minority women, and promote “feminist leadership” in public policy.

3. “Gender-Responsive Climate-Smart Agriculture” — $7.7 million (Ghana)

A four-year agricultural support program focused on women farmers. The project promises increased adoption of “gender-responsive, climate-smart” practices rather than traditional agricultural metrics like yields or productivity.

4. “Empowering Women Peacebuilders” — $5 million (DR Congo, South Sudan, Colombia, West Bank)

A KAIROS-led program to train activists working at the intersection of climate change, conflict, and gender inequality — essentially a continuation of a similar project run from 2018–2023.

5. “Promoting Positive Masculinities” — $9.5 million (Morocco)

A microfinance-focused program by Développement International Desjardins that also aims to “raise awareness” about the barriers faced by women and to promote “positive masculinities,” alongside climate adaptation.

6. “Gender Perspectives in Arms Control” — $480,000 (United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research)

A research initiative exploring how disarmament policy can integrate gender analysis, essentially examining how women may benefit from reduced weapons proliferation.

Despite Carney’s rhetorical shift, these commitments remain active and legally funded, with Canadian taxpayers continuing to finance a suite of gender-framed foreign aid projects for the foreseeable future.

The First Money Laundering Sentence in a Decade Shows How Deep Criminal Cash Runs Through Canada

British Columbia has recorded its first money-laundering sentence in a decade, and the number alone tells the story. A province awash in cartel cash, Triad networks, and Chinese underground banks has managed to bring only one case to the finish line in ten years.

The case centres on Alexandra Joie Chow, a Richmond resident who received 18 months in jail for helping move just over $800,000 through an unlicensed money-services scheme. Police found phones, bank drafts, tally sheets, and a few high-end cars. Her crime was real, but small next to the billions that have run through casinos, banks, and real estate across the Lower Mainland.

That contrast is what matters.

The province has spent years digging through the wreckage of E-Pirate, the massive RCMP probe that targeted Silver International, an underground bank tied to Chinese Triads, the Mexican cartels, and Middle Eastern networks. Investigators believed the group washed more than $1 billion a year. That case collapsed after federal prosecutors revealed a confidential informant by mistake. No convictions. No accountability. No sign that the system could handle the scale of the problem.

Washington took note. Vancouver Mayor Brad West says senior Biden officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, echoed the same concern in meetings. U.S. agencies view Canada as the weak point in the North American fight against fentanyl networks. Some have held back intelligence because they doubt we will act on it. For an ally that relies on trust, that is a damning shift.

The Cullen Commission confirmed how deep the issue runs. By 2014, B.C. casinos were taking in more than a billion dollars in large-cash transactions in a single year. Couriers walked in with stacks of small bills. High-rollers cleaned cartel money at private tables. Real estate became a vast sink for offshore cash. The province created JIGIT to confront the crisis, yet the record shows one collapsed case after another.

Chow’s sentence will be praised as a sign of progress. In truth, it reveals how far behind we are. A country that struggles to prosecute clear-cut crime cannot hope to confront the networks behind the fentanyl trade. Canada lacks the laws, the will, and the guardrails to keep transnational crime at bay.

Until that changes, our allies will keep asking the same question: why does Canada remain the soft spot in the system? Source.

Black Friday Sale: Your Favourite Tallow Products Are 25% Off!

Hi Friends,

Tonight at 7pm EST, The Tallowed Truth is having its biggest sale of the year.

Everything on the website will be 25% OFF on top of the normal bundle discounts.

Whether you need stocking stuffers 🎅🏻 or just to stock up for everyday use, now is the time to get your tallow.

Shop The Tallowed Truth at thetallowedtruth.com/blendr

Liberals Move to Restore Mandatory Minimums After Controversial Supreme Court Ruling

Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced plans to introduce a bill restoring mandatory minimum sentences for possession and access of child sexual abuse material, following a Supreme Court decision that struck down the previous minimums as potentially unconstitutional in certain hypothetical cases. Fraser stressed the changes will focus on “heinous” crimes against children, while building in judicial discretion to avoid disproportionate sentences in exceptional circumstances.

The legislation, expected by year’s end, will also address a number of other mandatory minimum penalties struck down by the Supreme Court since 2015, including cases involving firearm offenses and child luring, with the goal of ensuring Charter compliance and stronger protection for victims of sexual and intimate partner violence. More

Alberta Tables Bill Proposing Dual Public-Private Health Care Model

The Alberta government has tabled Bill 11 to allow surgeons to perform non-urgent procedures in a private system alongside the public system, aiming to reduce wait times and attract more doctors. Surgeons would need to work a minimum number of hours in public care, and private operations would be restricted to evenings, weekends, or underused rural sites, with life-threatening and emergency cases remaining public-only. The government says the model complies with the Canada Health Act and will free up public resources while supporting physician retention.

Critics, including the Alberta NDP, argue this creates a two-tier, American-style health care system, while the government insists it mirrors European models and will improve access without forcing Albertans to pay out of pocket. Federal officials are reviewing the plan to ensure compliance with national health care standards. More

US State Department Directs Embassies in Canada, Other Countries to Scrutinize Impacts of Mass Immigration - The directive is to report on the “human rights implications and public safety impacts” of mass immigration, and to push governments to take “bold action” to protect their citizens. More

Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Update:

Ukraine Agrees to ‘Core Terms’ of US-Led Peace Deal - More

Ukraine Peace Plan Expected to Be Rejected By Russia—Likely Extending War Until After Christmas at Minimum - More

Six More United Conservative Party MLAs Now Facing Recall Petitions in Alberta - A total of nine of Danielle Smith’s caucus are now the subject of recall petitions. The recall petitions against UCP MLAs are citizen-led efforts, not official campaigns by the NDP or Liberals, signaling growing grassroots frustration with the government, though success is unlikely since organizers must gather signatures from 60% of voters in each riding—a very high threshold. More

US Will Only Cut Steel Tariffs if EU Agrees to Soften Digital Rules Enforcement Financially Affecting US Tech Companies - More

Greta Thunberg Fined and Banned from Venice After Extinction Rebellion Group Dyes Grand Canal Green - The action coincided with COP30 climate conference as activists targeted ten Italian cities. More

Japan Launches DOGE-Like Initiative to Cut Government Waste - More

Ottawa and Alberta Pave Way for New West Coast Oil Pipeline

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have agreed to broad terms for a new oil pipeline to Canada’s west coast, aimed at boosting exports to Asia. The deal would grant exemptions and political support contingent on stricter carbon pricing and multi-billion-dollar carbon capture investments from the Pathways Alliance. While British Columbia Premier David Eby and regional Indigenous leaders oppose the project, the federal government and Alberta are moving forward, marking a potential breakthrough in the tense Ottawa-Alberta relationship over energy development. More

McKinsey Report: Today’s AI Systems and Workplace Robots Could Replace 57 Percent of All US Work Hours - More

Prestigious Chicago Beer Brewing School Relocating to Montreal Amid US Regulatory Changes - Siebel Institute of Technology has been operating in Chicago since 1868. More

Klarna—the Buy-Now-Pay-Later Giant—to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin as Race in Digital Payments Heats Up - More

Your Brain Quietly Rewrites Reality Depending on Your State of Mind

MIT researchers discovered that the prefrontal cortex actively customizes its signals to the brain’s visual and motor areas, shaping perception based on arousal and movement. Two subregions—ACA and ORB—work in tandem: ACA enhances subtle or important visual details as arousal rises, while ORB suppresses irrelevant stimuli under high arousal. These specialized feedback pathways allow the brain to dynamically fine-tune how it processes sensory input depending on internal state and behaviour.

This means perception is not a passive reflection of the world—your brain continuously rewrites reality to prioritize relevant information, helping animals and humans focus, make decisions, and react to their environment more effectively. More

11,000-Year-Old Dog Skulls Rewrite the Story of Domestication - New research shows that domestic dogs began diversifying at least 11,000 years ago, long before modern breeding. More

Scientists Achieve Record Conductivity in Silicon Chip Material - The material will enable faster, energy-efficient future chips and quantum devices. More

Undefeated Virginia Football Coach Vanishes, Now a Fugitive in Shocking Child Porn Case

Travis Turner, the 46-year-old head coach of Virginia’s undefeated Union High School Bears, disappeared without a trace just as his team was gearing up for the playoffs—and now police say he’s a fugitive wanted on 10 serious child sex-crime charges. Turner, who led his squad to a flawless 12–0 record, went missing on Nov. 20, the same day Virginia State Police visited his home to interview him. Authorities have since obtained five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, with more charges possibly coming.

Drones and K‑9 teams are combing the area for Turner, who seems to have vanished into thin air, leaving the team to march on without him. Interim coach Jay Edwards led the Bears to a 12–0 playoff win over Graham High School, keeping the dream alive, but under a dark cloud of scandal. More

Blue Jays Target Japan’s Newest Pitching Phenom Tatsuya Imai After He Says He’d Rather Take on Dodgers Than Join Them - More

‘Rush Hour 4’ in the Works at Paramount - The long-gestating sequel is reportedly the beneficiary of some Oval Office intervention: President Donald Trump had personally requested that the studio revive the franchise. More

Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Philip Rivers Top 2026 Hall of Fame Semifinalists - More

65-Year-Old Thai Woman Declared Dead Found Alive at Bangkok Temple Just Before Cremation After Knocks Heard From Inside the Coffin

Unemployed Italian Man Poses as Deceased Mother to Collect Her Pension While Concealing Her Body at Home in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Scam

On This Day in 1789, George Washington Proclaims the First National Thanksgiving in the United States