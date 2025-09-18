Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A Canadian's avatar
A Canadian
3h

assassination is no longer tragedy—it’s Spectacle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tomas's avatar
Tomas
4h

"A nation cannot function when the enforcers of the law believe justice is dead."... Our justice system is NOT dead, it has been systematically replaced with a "social justice" system. This new system is what's responsible for the multi tiered application of laws and reduced sentences based on skin color.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture