Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 18th. In today’s news, cultural figures reveal the depths of their depravity in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, Police Unions are openly rebelling against judges and prosecutors across Canada, RCMP uncovers one of the largest cases of serial child abuse in Canadian history, DND violated rules by refusing to grant COVID vaccine exemption on religious grounds, and much more.

Trump Declares Antifa a Terrorist Organization as Culture Sinks Into Depravity After Kirk’s Murder

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, President Donald Trump made one of the most consequential announcements of his presidency: Antifa, which he called a “sick, dangerous, radical left disaster,” will be designated as a major terrorist organization. He pledged that those funding the movement would be investigated under the “highest legal standards and practices.” It was a declaration that underscored the seriousness of what has happened—an acknowledgment that political violence has escalated beyond rhetoric and into murder.

But while the president treated Kirk’s death as a moment demanding clarity, responsibility, and action, much of the cultural response has been defined by something far darker: depravity.

Jimmy Kimmel, one of the most recognizable late-night hosts in America, chose not to mourn or call for calm, but to mock. He accused conservatives of trying to “characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” The comments were so brazen that ABC affiliates pulled his show and Kimmel has since been fired. That a political assassination was reduced to comedy on national television is a sign of just how unserious—and cruel—entertainment culture has become.

Then came Destiny, real name Steven Bonnell II, who refused to directly condemn the killing. Instead, he claimed conservatives should “be afraid of getting killed when they go to events,” as though fear and violence are now natural features of political life. It was a shocking admission, not because it revealed anything new about polarization, but because it normalized the very climate of terror that assassinations create.

And in Europe, the punk-rap duo Bob Vylan turned Kirk’s death into a stage routine. In Amsterdam, frontman Bobby Vylan dedicated a song to him, called him a “piece of shit,” mocked him with the pronouns “was/were,” and even joked about snipers in the audience. A follow-up performance was canceled, but the message was clear: for some, assassination is no longer tragedy—it’s spectacle.

This is the depravity we face. A political leader murdered, and instead of universal condemnation, America is split between those who mock, those who shrug, and those who dare to treat it like entertainment. Trump’s declaration was one attempt to draw a line. The question is whether society at large has the courage to do the same—or whether we’ll continue our descent into celebrating the unthinkable.

Police Unions Openly Rebelling Against Judges and Prosecutors Across Canada

Canada is so broken that even the police—the people usually told to “stay in their lane”—are now openly calling out judges, prosecutors, and even the parole board for putting criminals back on the street. This is unprecedented. For months, cops across the country have been warning about the dangers of “catch and release” justice, but now they’re naming names.

In Toronto, the police union directly blamed judges after a 12-year-old on release was charged in the brutal killing of a homeless man. In Edmonton, police slammed prosecutors for cutting a deal that reduced a child’s murder case to manslaughter, even threatening to leak case details if it went through. Just weeks earlier, the National Police Federation tore into the Parole Board for freeing a convicted cop-killer after only 17 years, calling it a “slap in the face” to every officer.

This is no longer quiet lobbying for bail reform. This is open rebellion. Police forces, fed up with rising crime and endless repeat offenders, are breaking with tradition and publicly accusing Canada’s justice system of betrayal.

When the guardians of law and order lose faith in the very institutions they’re meant to serve, the entire social contract starts to unravel. It erodes trust, not just between citizens and the courts, but between citizens themselves. People begin to feel abandoned, unsafe, and unprotected—and once that sense of cohesion is gone, it’s almost impossible to stitch back together. A nation cannot function when the enforcers of the law believe justice is dead.

Canada’s foundations are cracking. The justice system is collapsing. And the cops themselves are sounding the alarm.

RCMP Say Hundreds of Children Abused at Youth Centre Over Three Decades

In a story that should horrify every Canadian, the RCMP has confirmed that over 300 children were sexually assaulted over a period of nearly three decades at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville. The details came to light through Operation Headwind, a dedicated investigation launched in 2021 after years of allegations.

The central figure is 75-year-old Donald Douglas Williams, a swim instructor who worked at the facility from 1988 until 2017. According to investigators, Williams exploited his position of authority to prey on vulnerable youth between the ages of 12 and 18. On September 13th, he was arrested at his Dartmouth home and is now facing 66 charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual assault causing bodily harm. Additional charges are expected in the months ahead.

The abuses are said to have taken place between 1989 and 2015. That means children entrusted to provincial care were being systematically victimized for almost 30 years. Survivors are now in their 30s, 40s, and 50s—still carrying the lifelong scars of trauma, shame, and betrayal. For decades, many were silenced, their suffering compounded by fears of not being believed.

The RCMP emphasized that Operation Headwind was conducted using a trauma-informed, survivor-centred approach. While commendable, the fact remains: this happened inside a Canadian institution, for decades, under the noses of government officials, staff, and community leaders. How many warnings were ignored? How many reports were brushed aside? The question of institutional complicity now looms as large as the crimes themselves.

For the survivors who did come forward, their courage has been vindicated in this arrest. But justice delayed for decades is not true justice. Canadians should demand answers about how this horror was able to persist unchecked, and how many more institutional scandals like this remain buried in our past. Source.

DND Violated Rules by Refusing to Grant COVID Vaccine Exemption on Religious Grounds

A federal labour board has ruled that the Department of National Defence wrongly denied a religious exemption to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, forcing longtime employee and former CAF member Marvin Castillo into early retirement. Castillo, a traditionalist Catholic, argued that his faith prohibited him from taking vaccines connected to historic fetal cell lines. Adjudicator Christopher Rootham found DND’s refusal violated Castillo’s sincere religious beliefs in a “non-trivial fashion.” The decision follows similar rulings that federal vaccine mandates infringed on Canadians’ Charter rights when exemptions on religious grounds were rejected.

This ruling opens the door for other military members to assert their religious rights without fear of automatic retaliation—but it also forces the military to balance exemptions with operational requirements carefully. More

Navalny Was Poisoned in Prison: Widow Cites New Lab Evidence

Alexei Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, says new lab tests confirm he was poisoned in a Russian prison in February 2024. Samples smuggled out of Russia and analyzed by two Western labs reportedly show evidence of poisoning, though the specific substance has not yet been publicly released. Navalnaya shared photos of the prison cell and detailed accounts from five officials describing Navalny’s final hours, including convulsions and severe pain. The Kremlin continues to deny involvement, officially attributing his death to illness and arrhythmia. This marks the first time independent lab evidence has been cited to support claims of foul play in Navalny’s death. More

Liberals to Make it a Crime to Promote Hate Against an Identifiable Group by Using Terror Symbols - To clarify what constitutes hate, the government is also planning to define what a hate crime and hatred are in the Criminal Code. More

5 Police Officers Shot, 3 Dead in Pennsylvania, FBI Investigating - More

Moscow and Minsk Rehearse Launch of Nuclear Weapons Deployed in Belarus, Lukashenko Says - More

EU Moves to Seize €170B in Russian Funds for Ukraine as Russia Warns of Revenge - More

Poland Open to Hosting French Nuclear Arms on Its Soil - The Polish president’s remarks came a week after Russian drones were shot down over Poland. More

US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information Leading to Arrest of Sinaloa Cartel Faction Boss - More

European Commission Calls for Freezing of Free Trade with Israel Over Gaza - EU executive also seeks sanctions on two Israeli ministers, but may struggle to secure majority approval required. More

WTO: AI to Boost Global Trade Value by Nearly 40% by 2040

The World Trade Organization (WTO) projects that artificial intelligence could boost global trade in goods and services by nearly 37% by 2040 through cost reductions and productivity gains. However, lower-income countries risk missing out due to the digital divide, potentially seeing only an 8% income gain versus 14% in higher-income economies. However, if these countries narrow their digital infrastructure gap by 50% and adopt AI more widely, they could match the gains of wealthier nations.

At the same time, the WTO notes that AI-related trade restrictions are rising sharply. Nearly 500 restrictions were in place in 2024, up from 130 in 2012, primarily imposed by higher- and medium-income economies. These measures—covering goods, services, and data flows—could slow the spread of AI technology, increase costs for developing nations, and exacerbate inequality, limiting lower-income countries’ ability to reap the full economic benefits. More

Bank of Canada Lowers Key Interest Rate to 2.5 Percent - More

US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates for First Time in 2025 by 25 Basis Points, Setting the New Target Range at 4-4.25 Percent - More

Ben & Jerry’s Co-founder Greenfield Leaves Ice Cream Brand After 47 Years Due to Clash with Unilever on Social Issues - More

Scientists Develop AI Tool That Can Predict Diseases a Decade In Advance

European scientists have developed Delphi-2M, an AI model capable of predicting the risk of over 1,200 diseases years in advance by analyzing patterns in medical records, similar to a weather forecast predicting rain. Using data from the UK Biobank and tested on nearly two million Danish patient records, it performs particularly well for diseases with clear progression, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and sepsis.

Researchers say the tool could transform healthcare in the coming years by allowing earlier interventions, personalized prevention plans, and more efficient hospital resource planning. Delphi-2M could mark the beginning of predictive medicine on a large scale, fundamentally changing how healthcare systems manage disease prevention and patient care. More

First Study Shows Direct Evidence That Cannabis Impairs Human Egg Quality - New research suggests marijuana use may reduce fertility and raise miscarriage risk. More

South Park Delays New Episode Hours Before Air, Creators Admit “This One’s on Us”

South Park fans were left surprised Wednesday night after Comedy Central abruptly postponed a new episode just hours before airtime. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone admitted the episode simply wasn’t finished in time, saying, “This one’s on us.” Known for producing episodes at the last minute, the show has occasionally cut it close before, but rarely missed air. The delayed episode will now premiere September 24, with Season 27 moving to a biweekly release schedule through December 10. The timing comes amid heightened attention on the series after an earlier episode parodying Charlie Kirk was pulled from cable rotation. More

UFC Legend B.J. Penn Arrested for Fifth Time Since Memorial Day Weekend Amid Imposter Family Saga - Penn's claims that his family has been murdered and replaced with impostors. More

Suspended US Sprinter Fred Kerley Joins PED-Friendly Enhanced Games - More

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Boxing Match Moved to Miami Amid Athletic Commission Concerns Over 65lbs Weight Difference - More

Two Flying Cars Crash During Chinese Air Show Rehearsal, Casting Doubt on Emerging Aerial Vehicle Technology

3,000-Year-Old Pharaoh’s Gold Bracelet Disappears from Egyptian Museum as Paris Museum Hit by $700K Theft Same Day

On This Day in 1947, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officially came into existence, following its creation by President Harry S. Truman as part of the National Security Act.