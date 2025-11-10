Good morning, it’s Monday, November 10th. In today’s news, a Pakistani immigrant who killed a 22 year old woman in a fit of road rage has his deportation order overturned, the Canadian government culled 300 ostriches with no justification, a Buddhist land scandal exposes how Canada’s institutions are captured, BBC executives step down over doctored footage of Trump’s Jan. 6th speech, and much more.

Judge Grants Pakistani Immigrant Who Killed a 22 Year Old Woman in Road Rage Crash Another Chance to Stay in Canada

A Pakistani immigrant convicted of dangerous driving causing death—and ordered deported more than a year ago—has been granted another chance to stay in Canada after a Federal Court judge ruled in his favour.

The case centres on Yasir Baig, a permanent resident who caused a five-vehicle collision on the QEW in Mississauga in January 2018, killing 22-year-old Nicole Turcotte and injuring several others. Court records show Baig abruptly stopped his Honda Civic on the busy highway after another driver flashed their high beams at him, triggering a deadly chain reaction. He fled the scene and surrendered to police nearly two weeks later.

Baig pleaded guilty in 2022 to dangerous driving causing death, receiving a sentence of six months less a day in jail and a 32-month driving ban. Following his conviction, Canada’s Immigration Division declared him inadmissible for “serious criminality” and issued a removal order in May 2024. But Baig appealed to the Immigration Appeal Division (IAD), seeking to stay in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

The IAD denied the request, citing a “continued threat to public safety” and “minimal potential for rehabilitation.” However, on November 3, Federal Court Justice Anne Turley overturned that ruling, calling the IAD’s decision “unreasonable.” Turley found that the panel had failed to properly weigh the Ontario Parole Board’s assessment that Baig was a “very low risk” to reoffend, and had not fully considered the impact deportation would have on his three Canadian-born children—two of whom require educational accommodations.

Baig’s family argued that if deported, his wife and children would have to return with him to Pakistan, where language barriers, poor access to special education, and limited medical care would severely disrupt their lives.

The case has reignited public frustration over Canada’s immigration and deportation system—particularly when violent offenders are granted repeated opportunities to remain in the country. Critics argue that Baig’s sentence was already lenient given the fatal outcome, and that the immigration appeal process too often prioritizes personal hardship over public safety.

With the decision now sent back to the IAD for redetermination, Baig remains in Canada for the time being. For the family of Nicole Turcotte, the ruling is yet another painful reminder that justice in Canada is conditional. Source.

The Universal Ostrich Cull: 300 Ostriches, 1,000 Bullets, No Justification

In the remote wilderness of Edgewood, British Columbia, Universal Ostrich Farms was a quiet haven for a unique flock of intelligent, resilient ostriches, raised not for food but as part of a specialized operation co-owned by a dedicated family. The farm became the epicenter of a national controversy when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) detected avian influenza via PCR tests on swabs from just two deceased birds nearly a year prior.

What began as a low-pathogenic outbreak—likely introduced by wild birds—escalated into a government-ordered mass cull, culminating in the shooting of 300–350 healthy ostriches in a makeshift holding pen. CFIA-hired gunmen reportedly fired around 1,000 bullets, averaging three per bird. Survivors were left suffering overnight, with unverified reports of live birds being found and even beheaded—a method not approved for humane euthanasia.

CFIA guidelines list shooting as a “last resort,” recommending alternatives such as neck-breaking for large birds like ostriches and emus, yet these instructions were ignored. Critics draw parallels to the 1932 Australian Emu War, where intelligent birds evaded machine guns, arguing that the cull was foreseeably inhumane and may have violated Canada’s Criminal Code on animal cruelty. A Canadian veterinarian called it an act of “cruelty and bad science,” while the family, who followed strict biosecurity protocols, faced threats of fines or jail for seeking independent testing.

Scientifically, the cull defied logic. The virus behaved as low-pathogenic in ostriches, with most birds recovering and older residents providing herd immunity. Destroying these immune animals removed this natural barrier and invited future risks, with CFIA records showing farms experiencing up to four outbreaks under similar policies. Offers to relocate the birds to the US were rejected, and the farm’s isolation meant there was no real threat to Canada’s poultry exports.

Experts note the CFIA ignored flexible guidelines in the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) Terrestrial Animal Health Code, which allows zones to regain virus-free status after 12 months of surveillance. Critics argue bureaucratic rigidity and fear-mongering overrode evidence, suppressed scientific debate in court, and contradicted studies showing the virus doesn’t persist in the farm’s natural environment.

Legally, the family’s fight reached the Supreme Court of Canada, which denied a stay of execution, allowing the cull despite evidence of the birds’ health and potential for serological testing. Calls are mounting for a public inquiry under oath, involving veterinary experts, to examine the CFIA’s actions and the unnecessary destruction of immune animals.

The tragedy at Universal Ostrich Farms highlights a larger hypocrisy: wild birds carry the virus unchecked, yet valuable, immune ostriches were slaughtered in a remote zone posing no real threat. This was not just policy enforcement—it was a preventable disaster, driven by fear and outdated dogma. The story challenges Canada to prioritize humane, evidence-based solutions over destructive mandates, ensuring no family endures such needless loss again.

The Buddhist Land Scandal Exposing How Canada’s Institutions Get Captured

What’s happening on Prince Edward Island might sound local—but it’s a microcosm of something happening across Canada. A quiet network of political insiders, foreign-linked organizations, and regulatory bodies has blurred the line between oversight and influence.

Nearly a decade ago, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) opened an investigation into how a network of Buddhist organizations connected to the Taiwan-based Bliss & Wisdom movement acquired vast tracts of P.E.I. farmland. CBC later reported that some of these groups had ties—strongly denied—to Beijing’s United Front, a Chinese Communist Party agency known for using cultural and religious fronts to advance influence abroad.

The inquiry, which was meant to protect the Island from foreign land grabs, was abruptly shut down in 2018 without explanation. No report. No findings. Just silence. Then, over the years that followed, something remarkable happened: the very law firm that represented those Buddhist groups, Cox & Palmer, began quietly embedding its alumni throughout the Island’s land governance system.

One partner became Deputy Minister of Land and Environment under former Liberal Premier Wade MacLauchlan. Another—Pam Williams—served as Chief of Staff to Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King, who publicly defended the Buddhist organizations, calling the monks “our friends.” In February 2025, as a new IRAC inquiry into those same Buddhist groups was ordered, King appointed Williams—his former Chief of Staff and a 20-year Cox & Palmer partner—as Chair and CEO of IRAC, the very regulator now tasked with investigating her firm’s former clients.

By April, four of IRAC’s most senior officials, including the Chair, Vice-Chair, General Counsel, and Director of Land, were all former Cox & Palmer lawyers. The previous IRAC Chair, who oversaw the original investigation, had gone to work for another firm that represented the Buddhist groups.

To the average Canadian, this isn’t just a local land issue—it’s a case study in how influence spreads. When regulators, politicians, and law firms start revolving through the same doors, oversight becomes theatre. When those connections intersect with organizations accused of foreign ties, it becomes a national-security concern.

Wayne Easter, former federal public safety minister, is right: this deserves a national investigation. Because if this can happen on P.E.I.—a province of just 170,000 people—what does that say about who’s really running the show in the rest of Canada? Source.

BBC Boss and Head of News Resign Over Doctored Footage of Trump’s Jan. 6 Speech—Misled Public

The BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie and CEO of News Deborah Turness resigned following allegations that the broadcaster misled viewers by editing President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021 speech in a 2024 “Panorama” episode. The segment, titled “Donald Trump: A Second Chance?”, aired just before the 2024 US presidential election and spliced together two separate parts of Trump’s remarks, making it appear that he explicitly encouraged violence at the Capitol. In reality, his words were about marching “peacefully and patriotically.” In other words, the BBC intentionally distorted the speech.

Both leaders cited accountability and institutional integrity in their resignation statements. Davie, who had led the BBC for 20 years, acknowledged mistakes had been made and that the controversy contributed to his decision, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in public institutions. Turness stated that as CEO of BBC News, “the buck stops with me” and that the controversy was causing damage to the BBC, though she rejected claims of institutional bias. More

Poll: Canadians Pessimistic About Personal, Provincial, National and Global Future

A recent Leger poll shows Canadians are largely pessimistic about both their personal futures and the country’s direction. Only 34% feel optimistic about their own social and financial situations, while 23% feel pessimistic and 39% feel ambivalent, suggesting a cautious or unsettled personal outlook.

When looking at broader contexts, pessimism grows: provincial outlooks are particularly bleak, with 42% pessimistic overall, while optimism drops to 21%. Nationally, just 26% feel optimistic, with 37% pessimistic. Globally, only 16% are optimistic, compared with 51% pessimistic.

Partisan and regional differences further shape perceptions: Conservative supporters are more pessimistic at all levels than Liberals, who report higher optimism personally (41%) and lower pessimism (14%).

Generational patterns also appear: older Canadians are generally more optimistic than younger ones, except about global issues, where 62% are pessimistic. The least optimistic group overall are Canadians aged 35–54, likely reflecting concerns for both their own futures and their children’s prospects.

The poll paints a picture of a population that is apprehensive at every level—personal, provincial, national, and global—with optimism limited and unevenly distributed by party, region, and generation. More

Chinese Money‑Laundering Networks Now Dominate the Global Market, Moving an Estimated $2 Trillion Annually - This accounts for roughly half of all global money laundering, which the IMF estimates at $4 trillion per year. More

Trump Says US to Boycott South Africa G20 Summit Over White ‘Genocide’ - More

Tanzania Police Arrest Opposition Party Official for Treason after Deadly Election Protests - This comes after incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98% of the vote, a result condemned as fraudulent by the opposition—who were barred from participating—and Western observers. As for the deaths, over 1,000 protesters were killed by government troops under Hassan’s control. More

2,500 Weekend Flights Canceled as US Government Funding Impasse Passes 40-Day Mark - More

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong Hits the Philippines, Killing Several and Displacing More Than 1 Million - More

Update: There Have Now Been Six Arrests Made Over Detroit ISIS-Linked Terror Plot—One Wanted to Execute 500 Jews - The six men were found using encrypted messages to plan travel to Syria in order to join ISIS as full-time operatives. More

Blue Collar Is In: 40% of Gen-Z Students Choosing Trades Over College

Blue-collar work is surging among Gen Z, with two in five choosing trades over college, drawn by good pay and rising tuition costs. Federal data show vocational programs on the rise, with career site Resume Genius identifying the 10 highest-paying blue-collar jobs:

Elevator and escalator technician Electrical powerline installer and repairer Aircraft avionics equipment mechanic and technician Railroad worker Stationary engineer and boiler operator Industrial machinery mechanic Plumber, pipefitter, and steamfitter Wind turbine technician Electrician Solar photovoltaic installer

Most require only a high school diploma or apprenticeship, offer solid salaries—often six figures at the top—and are largely safe from automation, making them attractive alternatives to traditional college paths. More

Trump Proposes $2,000 Check to Americans From Tariff Revenues - The Treasury notes that $195 billion in customs duties has been collected through the first three quarters of 2025. More

Wendy’s to Close Roughly 300 Stores Nationwide Starting in Late 2025 - More

Report: Nancy Pelosi Earned More Than $130 Million in Stock Profits During Her Time in Congress, a Return of 16,930% Over 32 Years - More

Mathematicians Unveil a Smarter Way to Predict the Future

Researchers at Lehigh University, led by statistician Taeho Kim, have developed a new predictive modeling method called the Maximum Agreement Linear Predictor (MALP). Unlike traditional approaches that focus on minimizing average error, MALP aims to make predictions that more closely match real-world results by maximizing agreement between predicted and observed data.

The method uses the Concordance Correlation Coefficient (CCC) to measure how well predictions align with actual outcomes along a perfect 45-degree line. In tests involving eye scans and body fat measurements, MALP produced results that better matched true values than standard models.

This innovation could improve prediction accuracy across fields like healthcare, biology, and social science, offering researchers a new way to ensure models not only get close but truly align with reality. More

Warm Ocean Beneath Saturn’s Icy Moon Enceladus May Be Perfect for Life - NASA’s Cassini mission found that Enceladus releases heat from both poles—a discovery hinting at stable conditions that could support life. More

Male Dolphins Have Been Spotted Wearing Sea Sponge Hats in an Attempt to ‘Woo the Ladies’ - More

Cleveland Pitchers Ortiz and Clase Charged with Betting and Money Laundering Conspiracy

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Luis Ortiz and Emmanuel Clase have been indicted by the US Department of Justice for allegedly conspiring with bettors to rig MLB games. Prosecutors say the two intentionally threw certain pitches—mainly first-pitch balls—so co-conspirators could cash in on micro-bets tied to pitch outcomes.

According to the 23-page indictment, Clase’s involvement dates back to May 2023, while Ortiz joined later. The scheme allegedly netted bettors over $400,000, with both pitchers personally receiving several cash payments. Ortiz was arrested in Boston on Sunday, while Clase remains at large.

If convicted, they face up to 65 years in prison on charges including conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery and money laundering conspiracy. MLB confirmed it has been cooperating with federal investigators since the outset and has extended both players’ leaves “until further notice.”

Ohio regulators are now considering a ban on micro-betting, citing the scandal as proof that such wagers threaten the integrity of professional sports. More

Outkast, the White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, and Cyndi Lauper Join the Rock Hall in 2025 - More

World Series Transit Chaos Raises Concerns About FIFA World Cup in Toronto, Where Over 300,000 Are Expected to Descend on the City - More

Trailer Park Boys Actor Mike Smith, aka Bubbles, Has Been Charged with Sexual Assault for a 2017 Incident - More

The 2026 Farmers’ Almanac Will Be the Publication’s Last, Ending 208 Years of ‘Weather, Wit, and Wisdom’

Ranked: The World’s Biggest Prison Populations—China has the highest prison population at 1.95 million, with the US close behind at 1.73 million. El Salvador has the highest incarceration rate at 1,086 per 100,000, with Cuba, Rwanda, and the US rounding out the top four.

On This Day in 1940, Walt Disney quietly began serving as an informant for the Los Angeles office of the FBI, reporting on suspected “subversive” activity within Hollywood. Disney, who had grown increasingly distrustful of unions and left-wing movements after a bitter animators’ strike, provided information on actors, writers, and industry figures he believed were spreading communist influence. His cooperation with the Bureau would last for over a decade—an ironic chapter in the life of a man whose creations symbolized imagination, innocence, and freedom.