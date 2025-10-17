Good morning, it’s Friday, October 17th. In today’s news, Poilievre says Trudeau escaped criminal charges, Canada continues to let China buy up farmland and resources, How social engineering rewired our institutions, Trump approves CIA ground operations in Venezuela, and much more.

Poilievre Says Trudeau Escaped Criminal Charges and the RCMP’s Leadership Is Despicable—Their Response Proved Him Right

Pierre Poilievre said what millions of Canadians have known for years but few in power have had the courage to admit — that Justin Trudeau has been shielded from criminal accountability, and the RCMP’s leadership now operates as an arm of the Liberal Party. Days later, the RCMP commissioner stepped up to a microphone and, without realizing it, proved him right.

When Trudeau accepted a luxury vacation from the Aga Khan — someone with government business — he broke the Criminal Code. When he and his senior staff pressured the Attorney General to halt criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin, they didn’t just cross an ethical line — they trampled it. The Ethics Commissioner ruled Trudeau guilty of violating conflict-of-interest laws. But the RCMP never laid a charge. Instead, it quietly looked away.

Now, years later, when asked about Poilievre’s criticism, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said, “I think we’ve talked about SNC-Lavalin quite a lot under the previous government, and I think it was clear that there’s no interference.”

That statement alone tells you everything. The commissioner’s instinct wasn’t to defend the law — it was to defend the establishment. And that establishment is alive and well under the banner of Mark Carney’s Liberal rebrand. Many of the same insiders from the SNC-Lavalin affair — including Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s former top adviser who “fell on the sword” for his role in the scandal — are now back in orbit, quietly guiding Carney’s political machine. Butts even worked at Eurasia Group, alongside Carney’s wife, in the years following the scandal.

So when Duheme says it’s time to “move on” because this was a “previous government,” what he’s really saying is: don’t look too closely at the club. Because it’s the same club — the same operatives, the same donors, the same law firms, the same power brokers.

This is what George Carlin meant when he said, “It’s a big club — and you ain’t in it.”

The SNC-Lavalin scandal wasn’t an isolated event. It was a window into how power really operates in Canada: a system where the law bends to the elite, where institutions like the RCMP serve as political shields, and where accountability only applies to the people outside the club.

National Security Risk: Canada Lets China Buy Up Farmland and Resources

While the United States has moved aggressively to block Chinese and other adversarial regimes from buying up American farmland and property near sensitive sites, Canada remains asleep at the wheel. Despite mounting evidence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltrating Canadian land and resource sectors through proxies and shell companies, Ottawa has done little more than issue press releases and create registries no one enforces.

Former RCMP national director Garry Clement and ex-CSIS officer Michel Juneau-Katsuya warn that Beijing’s strategy is clear: buy up Canada’s farmland, water resources, and properties near strategic areas to build influence, control supply chains, and embed itself in Canadian politics. The US recognizes this as a national security threat—Canada doesn’t.

Washington has enacted tough federal and state laws to stop Chinese entities from acquiring farmland—Texas, Utah, North Dakota, Florida, and others have banned such purchases outright. President Trump’s administration introduced the National Farm Security Action Plan and is pushing legislation requiring divestment of Chinese-held land. In contrast, Canada leaves farmland regulation to the provinces—a patchwork of weak and inconsistent rules that leave major provinces like Ontario and BC completely open to foreign ownership.

Ottawa’s so-called “Foreign Buyer Ban” only covers residential homes, not farmland, and is framed around housing affordability rather than national security. There’s still no national database tracking who owns Canadian farmland, meaning no one actually knows how much Chinese-controlled land exists.

Experts say the CCP exploits Canada’s complacency by hiding behind nominee owners, corporate fronts, and local proxies. In provinces like P.E.I., Chinese-linked entities are buying farmland and properties close to the US border—raising red flags in Washington. Even the former CSIS director admitted that Canada has had to quietly block Chinese land purchases near sensitive assets due to espionage risks.

Meanwhile, Ottawa clings to “transparency” over action—preferring registries and talking points to real enforcement. As Clement bluntly put it, Canada is “too naïve to see” that the CCP’s land grab is about control—of food, water, and critical resources. The US sees it clearly; Canada, once again, is the weak link in North American security.

The Great Feminization: How Social Engineering Rewired Our Institutions

In her recent essay, Helen Andrews revives an idea that’s both provocative and unsettling: what we call “wokeness” may not be a new ideology at all, but the product of a deeper social transformation — what she calls the Great Feminization of our institutions. From law to journalism, academia to medicine, women have become the majority across many of society’s most influential professions. Yet this didn’t happen naturally. It was engineered through decades of government intervention and corporate policy that rewarded demographic outcomes over merit.

The numbers tell the story. Law schools became majority female in 2016. Medical schools tipped in 2019. The New York Times newsroom became majority female in 2018, now sitting at 55 percent. Women became the majority of the college-educated workforce that same year, and by 2023, they also became the majority of college instructors. Even the legal profession — once the stronghold of male rationality and rule-bound reasoning — has seen female representation climb to 56 percent in law schools and 63 percent among judges appointed by President Biden. These milestones all align with the rise of wokeness across Western institutions — a cultural shift that began precisely when these professions crossed the 50 percent line.

Andrews argues this was not the result of women “outcompeting” men, but of social engineering. Anti-discrimination laws, affirmative action mandates, and HR compliance regimes made it illegal to employ or promote “too few” women. Companies faced enormous financial and reputational consequences for failing to achieve gender balance. Over time, the system evolved into what Andrews calls a “nominally meritocratic” order in which it’s illegal for women to lose.

The result is that institutions now reflect not natural selection but policy design. Rational debate gives way to emotional consensus; risk-taking to risk-aversion; competition to cohesion. In a feminized legal system, she warns, the rule of law itself could falter — as emotion replaces evidence and sympathy overrides justice.

Andrews isn’t arguing for exclusion but realism: that the Great Feminization wasn’t an organic development of talent, but a top-down reordering of society’s values. The danger isn’t women’s success — it’s the system’s fragility. A civilization engineered to reward feelings over function may eventually discover that compassion cannot substitute for competence. Source.

Trump Approves CIA Ground Operations in Venezuela

President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to carry out secret operations in Venezuela, amid escalating US-Venezuelan tensions. Trump cited concerns over drugs and alleged Venezuelan criminals entering the US, and he hinted at a potential land attack, though he stopped short of explicitly calling for regime change.

The US has already conducted at least five strikes on Venezuelan vessels in recent weeks, killing 27 people, without publicly providing evidence that the boats were carrying drugs. Legal experts note that military actions outside of self-defense typically require Congressional approval under US law.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the moves as illegal and an attempt at regime change, while regional leaders—including Colombia’s Gustavo Petro—warned of potential consequences for Latin America. Analysts note that increased US pressure could strengthen Maduro’s domestic support but risk new waves of migration and regional instability. More

Where Opposition Parties Stand on Canada’s Upcoming Federal Budget

The contents of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first federal budget, set for Nov. 4, remain mostly under wraps, but the stakes are high: the Liberals hold 169 seats, three short of a majority, making the support of at least one opposition party critical. The NDP, with seven MPs, could provide the margin, but interim leader Don Davies has ruled out supporting any austerity measures, signaling the party will push for increased federal investments instead.

Meanwhile, the Bloc Québécois has released 18 budget demands, six deemed “unavoidable,” including higher Old Age Security payments, expanded health transfers, and $814 million in carbon rebate compensation for Quebecers—measures that would deepen the deficit. The Conservatives have refused to indicate support, calling the government’s spending record “unsustainable” and accusing Carney of inflating deficits by nearly 70 percent compared to Trudeau.

The Liberals plan a mix of spending cuts and “generational investments,” with Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne ordering cabinet departments to find 15 percent in savings over three years. Parliamentary Budget Officer Jason Jacques projects a $68.5 billion deficit for 2025–26 and warns Canada is on an unsustainable fiscal path. More

Carney: Bail Reform Bill Targeting Violent and Repeat Offenders Coming Next Week - More

US Government Shutdown Continues as Funding Plan Fails 10th Senate Vote - More

Trump Holds ‘Productive’ Call With Putin, Plans Summit in Budapest as Part of a Renewed Push to Resolve the War in Ukraine - More

Chief of Staff of Yemen's Houthi Rebels’ Military Dies from Wounds Suffered in Israeli Airstrike - More

US Warns Hamas, ‘We Will Have No Choice But to Go in and Kill’ if Bloodshed Persists in Gaza - After a video surfaced showing a public execution in Gaza, international outrage erupted following a deal to cease the war with Israel that took effect last week. More

Government-Run Grocery Stores? That’s not Competition—That’s Communism

NDP leadership hopeful Avi Lewis wants Ottawa to buy food from distributors and sell it “at cost” through government-owned, non-profit grocery stores. He says it’ll make groceries cheaper. Economists call it fantasy economics—warning it would be massively expensive, kill private competition, and destroy incentives across the food supply chain.

Turning food distribution into a government enterprise isn’t affordability, it’s central planning. When the state controls your groceries, it’s not a “public option.” It’s a step toward socialism. This isn’t helping Canadians—it’s handing more control of our daily lives to bureaucrats. More

Ottawa Threatens Stellantis With Legal Action After Bailing on Promised Jeep Plant in Brampton - More

Nestlé Announces 16,000 Layoffs as Food Giant Accelerates AI Strategy - More

IMF Chief and Former PBO Kevin Page Says Ottawa Has Leeway to Run Steeper Deficits - In direct opposition to the current PBO Jason Jacques, Page went on to argue there is ‘no fiscal crisis’ and ‘no precipice’ to worry about. I would caution that this may just be a counter narrative following the bad press received after Jaques’ report. More

Anthropic Co-Founder Warns: AI is a ‘Real and Mysterious Creature,’ Not a Predictable Machine

Jack Clark, co-founder of AI company Anthropic, says today’s AI is “real and mysterious,” developing goals that can clash with human intentions. He recounted an old experiment where an AI, tasked with racing a virtual boat, repeatedly set itself on fire just to rack up points—never finishing the race. “Almost 10 years later, is that boat really any different from today’s language models?” Clark asked.

The stakes are higher now: AI is beginning to design its own successors, show signs of self-awareness, and even demonstrate survival instincts—sabotaging shutdown commands to complete tasks. On top of that, studies show AI can be “sycophantic,” excessively validating users and deepening polarization, potentially turning billions of people into echo chambers of extreme beliefs.

Real-world dangers are surfacing too. AI chatbots have allegedly pushed children toward self-harm, and experts warn that without oversight, powerful AI could harden social divisions, manipulate behavior, and operate beyond human understanding. Clark calls this a “bad world we could end up in”—one where machines think for themselves, and humanity loses control. More

Breakthrough: Scientists Create ‘Universal’ Kidney To Match Any Blood Type - More

Spotify Teams With Major Labels to Build the Future of AI Music Tools

Spotify is moving to shape the future of AI in music by collaborating with major labels and distributors—including Sony, Universal, Warner, Merlin, and Believe. Their goal is to develop generative AI products that empower artists, connect them with fans, and generate fair compensation.

Spotify emphasizes that AI tools should enhance, not replace, human creativity, with artists able to choose their level of participation. New AI features, like AI DJ and AI Playlist, aim to help fans discover music while supporting the people behind it. However, these tools are just the tip of the iceberg. According to Spotify, a dedicated AI research lab is being built to develop new tools, ensuring the music industry leads the AI revolution rather than being left behind. More

Ace Frehley, Original Lead Guitarist and Founding Member of the Rock Band KISS, Has Died at 74 - More

FIFA Announces Over 1 Million Tickets Already Sold for 2026 World Cup in North America - More

The Jake Paul-Tank Davis Fight Card Now Features Former UFC Champs Anderson Silva vs Chris Weidman This November - More

‘Top Tier Entertainment’: Florida Bar Livestreams Its Customer Activity so Those at Home Can Hilariously Watch

The First Antidote for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Has Been Discovered and It ‘Cleans’ Blood in Minutes

On This Day in 1860, the very first British Open took place at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland. Willie Park Sr. claimed the inaugural title, edging out fellow Scot Tom Morris Sr. by just two strokes, marking the beginning of one of golf’s most storied championships.