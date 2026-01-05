Seventy-five thousand men died prematurely in Canada in a single year.

Not in a war. Not in a pandemic. Not in some unforeseeable national catastrophe.

They died quietly—at home, in hospital hallways, in isolation, by suicide, by addiction, by diseases that should have been caught earlier and treated faster.

And only now does the federal government think men are worth helping.

After nearly a decade of shaming masculinity, demonizing male frustration, and lecturing men about their so-called “toxicity,” the Liberal government has suddenly discovered men’s health. Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel now promises a national strategy for men and boys, prompted by a damning report from Movember and researchers at the University of British Columbia showing that 75,000 Canadian men died prematurely in 2023—many from causes that were entirely preventable.

This announcement is being framed as compassion.

It is not.

It is a confession.

Because the uncomfortable truth is this: the Liberals didn’t merely fail to fix men’s health. They helped create the conditions that made it dramatically worse.

The Body Count They Could No Longer Ignore

The Movember/UBC report did not uncover a mystery. It documented a pattern that has been hiding in plain sight for years.

Men are more likely to delay seeking medical help. When they do seek it, they are more likely to feel dismissed, rushed, or spoken to rather than listened to. They are vastly more likely to struggle with addiction, depression, and suicide. In both Canada and the United States, men are roughly four times more likely to take their own lives—accounting for close to 40,000 deaths annually.

On the medical side, the numbers are just as damning. Roughly 25,000 premature male deaths each year are considered preventable—linked to late diagnosis, untreated chronic illness, or long-term disengagement from primary care.

These are not failures of male biology.

They are failures of institutional trust.

And trust does not erode by accident. It is dismantled—slowly, deliberately, and often under the banner of moral progress.

When Masculinity Became a Public Health Hazard