Good morning, it’s Thursday, November 6th. In today’s news, Conservatives and Bloc reject the federal budget as NDP considers playing Liberal saviour, D’Entremont’s defection reveals the weak spine of Canadian conservatism, Study: men are more tolerant than the women who preach tolerance, NYC mayor-elect Mamdani stokes fire with Trump, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Conservatives and Bloc Reject Federal Budget as NDP Considers Playing Liberal Saviour Once Again

Mark Carney’s first budget is an economic disaster dressed up as “investment.” It blows a $78.3 billion hole in the country’s finances, hikes taxes on essentials like food, fuel, and housing materials, and pours billions more into bureaucratic black holes—all while forcing Canadians to pay more in debt interest than Ottawa spends on healthcare. The Liberals claim they’ll “stabilize” debt, but the debt-to-GDP ratio is rising, meaning they’re lying to Canadians about the direction of the economy. Every MP even considering supporting this train wreck should be ashamed.

Where Does Everyone Stand?

Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives rightly refuse to back it, calling for an affordable, common-sense alternative that lowers taxes and reins in waste. The Bloc Québécois has rejected it outright, seeing nothing for Quebec. But the NDP and Greens? They’re hedging, pretending to “study” the budget or “negotiate,” when any serious look at the numbers shows it’s fiscal malpractice.

This is a spending spree on borrowed money that mortgages Canada’s future for political survival. Supporting it means endorsing economic decline, higher inflation, and a government more interested in global posturing than affordability at home. Any party that props this up will own the consequences when Canadians can no longer afford to live in the country they built.

What’s Next?

With the Conservatives and Bloc firmly opposed, the budget’s fate now rests in the shaky hands of the NDP and Greens. If Don Davies caves—as the NDP so often has—the Liberals will survive another round of reckless spending. But if even a few New Democrats or Elizabeth May decide enough is enough, Carney’s government could collapse within weeks.

D’Entremont’s Defection Reveals the Weak Spine of Canadian Conservatism

The Liberals’ minority government edged closer to a majority this week after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney’s caucus—just hours after the tabling of a record $78.3-billion deficit.

Standing beside Carney in Ottawa, d’Entremont said the move came after months of unease under Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. “Over the last number of months, I wasn’t feeling that I was aligned with the ideals of what the leader of the opposition had been talking about,” he said. Describing himself as a “red Tory” and “Easterner,” d’Entremont said he wanted to be part of “solutions” rather than “opposing everything.”

Carney welcomed the defection warmly. “Chris’s decision to join the government caucus at this crucial moment for our country is exceptionally valuable and important,” he said, adding that the Liberals would “speak to anyone” willing to support their agenda. The move leaves Carney’s government just two seats shy of a majority—potentially freeing it from reliance on opposition parties to pass legislation.

Inside the Conservative caucus, reactions were swift and unforgiving. Ontario MP Jamil Jivani called d’Entremont “an idiot,” while Alberta’s Garnett Genuis accused him of pursuing “personal ambitions.” New Brunswick MP John Williamson said the floor-crossing MP had “turned his back on his voters,” dismissing talk that others might follow: “You very seldom see waves in this business.”

D’Entremont rejected the criticism, denying that his defection was linked to his failed bid for Speaker. “They should look at themselves and see if they’re offering the right thing to Canadians,” he said.

The Liberals, meanwhile, treated his arrival as a morale boost. D’Entremont entered the party caucus to cheers and chants of “Chris! Chris! Chris!” Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said she had been trying to recruit him for “at least five years,” while Marc Miller suggested the former Deputy Speaker was “tired of being treated like crap” by his old party.

Whether others will follow remains uncertain—but d’Entremont’s defection is a prime example of a deeper problem within Canadian conservatism: the absence of firm principles. In that sense, d’Entremont’s move wasn’t an outlier; it was a mirror. It reflected what happens when loyalty to power outweighs loyalty to conviction. Source.

Men Are More Tolerant Than the Women Who Preach Tolerance

New data just shattered a modern myth: men are more open-minded than the women who claim to teach tolerance.

The FIRE 2026 College Free Speech Rankings reveal that across nearly every ideology, men scored higher in tolerance for both left- and right-wing speakers. Women, by contrast, clustered near the bottom left of the chart—less tolerant overall, and particularly hostile toward right-leaning speech. The data expose a paradox at the core of our cultural moment: the very people who preach inclusivity are the least willing to tolerate difference.

Sociologically, this may be the natural outcome of what Helen Andrews calls the Great Feminization—the demographic and psychological transformation of our institutions as women and feminized men come to dominate them. As workplaces, universities, and media organizations have become majority-female, the values once confined to family life—care, protection, and harmony—have become the guiding ethos of public life.

What was once the nurturing instinct of the home has become the governing principle of the state. Institutions now operate like moral daycares, treating citizens not as autonomous adults but as infants in need of emotional safety. Speech that causes discomfort is redefined as harm; disagreement becomes violence; and those who challenge the narrative are cast as predators.

Evolutionary psychology helps explain why. For most of human history, women’s survival depended on protecting the vulnerable and maintaining social cohesion. That instinct still shapes moral reasoning today. Psychologists call it moral triage—the subconscious sorting of society into infants (the oppressed), caregivers (the moral class), and predators (the dissenters). Once this lens takes hold, persuasion is replaced by protection, and argument by ostracism.

The irony, of course, is staggering. Men—long caricatured as aggressive, intolerant, and oppressive—are, by the numbers, more tolerant of opposing views than women. The tolerance movement, born of empathy, has become a kind of sentimental authoritarianism: a regime of enforced care that smothers the very freedoms it claims to defend.

The FIRE data confirm what Andrews describes on a civilizational scale: when feminine norms rule, truth gives way to emotional safety, debate gives way to consensus, and tolerance becomes a tool of control. The tragedy is not that women entered public life—it’s that public life adopted the psychology of the nursery.

The Trump-Mamdani Show: NYC Mayor-Elect Stokes Fire While Facing Questions Over Bold Socialist Agenda

The Trump-Mamdani feud is officially underway. New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani used his victory speech to directly taunt Donald Trump, vowing to “Trump-proof” the city against threats of federal funding cuts and interference. However, while the showdown garners headlines, Mamdani’s lack of executive experience and his ambitious socialist agenda—including free buses, universal childcare, and city-run grocery stores—raise serious questions about whether he can deliver on his promises. Critics warn his bold plans could strain the city’s budget, disrupt services, and clash with both businesses and the federal government, leaving New Yorkers to wonder if the city’s latest populist star can govern as effectively as he campaigns. More

Crown Files Appeal Against Acquittals of Freedom Convoy Organizers Lich and Barber

The Crown has filed appeals against the acquittals on intimidation charges and the 18-month conditional sentences of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, seeking harsher penalties and potentially a new trial on intimidation. Barber has also filed his own appeal, challenging his convictions and sentence, arguing he acted in good faith by following police and court guidance. Lich and Barber were previously found guilty of mischief but not intimidation or obstructing police, with the judge emphasizing their encouragement of peaceful, lawful protest. Both received house arrest and community service, far below the Crown’s requested prison terms. The outcome of Barber’s truck seizure is still pending. More

French Prosecutors Investigate TikTok Over Youth Suicide Content - Prosecutors allege the platform allows content that promotes suicide and that its algorithms could urge vulnerable young people to end their lives. More

EU Agrees on Softening Emissions Targets Before COP30 Global Climate Summit in Brazil - More

US Seeks Two-Year UN Mandate for Gaza Stabilization Force - A draft Security Council resolution said that an international force would ensure that Gaza is demilitarized, though specifics were unclear. More



The FAA is Cutting Air Traffic at 40 Major Airports by 10 Percent Amid the Government Shutdown - More

Scottish Parliament Passes Land Reform Bill, which Could Force the Break Up of Large Estates - More

California Voters Pass Proposition 50 to Redraw Electoral Map, Giving Democrats More Seats - More

Google Launches Project Suncatcher: AI Data Centers in Space

Google is exploring the idea of putting AI data centers into orbit with its new Project Suncatcher, using solar-powered satellites to run TPUs nearly 24/7. The approach could overcome Earth-based power bottlenecks that are limiting AI growth and driving up electricity costs, producing up to eight times more energy than ground-based solar panels. While the concept is technically feasible, major challenges remain, including radiation-hardened semiconductors, high-speed satellite communication, collision avoidance, and launch costs. Google plans to test two prototypes in 2027. More

CBDCs: Carney’s Federal Budget Promises to Introduce a Framework for Canadian Dollar-Backed Digital Currency - More

OpenAI Sets New Policy Against Providing Legal or Medical Advice - More

US Steel and Nippon Steel Announce $11 Billion Investment Over Three Years -The steelmakers plan to modernize and expand steel production at major facilities in Indiana and Pennsylvania, creating more than 100,000 jobs. More

The Threat of Space Terrorism is No Longer Science Fiction

As space becomes more accessible to private companies and non-state actors, the threat of space terrorism is emerging as a real concern. Reduced costs and technological advances now allow groups and individuals to hack, jam, or potentially destroy satellites, as seen in incidents like the 2022 cyberattack on Roscosmos. Existing international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and 1972 Liability Convention, is outdated and ill-equipped to address attacks by non-state actors, leaving a legal and enforcement vacuum. Experts warn that without clear definitions, accountability, and cooperative frameworks, space infrastructure—vital for communications, navigation, and security—could become a target, turning the “final frontier” into the next battlefield. More

Massive 3,000-Year-Old Maya Site in Mexico Depicts the Cosmos and the ‘Order of the Oniverse’ - More

FBI Investigates UFC Fight After Suspicious Betting on Dulgarian vs. del Valle

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the FBI has launched an investigation following suspicious betting patterns in the featherweight bout between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle at UFC Fight Night 263. Dulgarian, the favourite, lost in the first round, prompting sportsbooks to suspend bets. White confirmed he questioned Dulgarian and his lawyer before the fight, who denied any wrongdoing, but the bout is now under federal investigation. Dulgarian has been released from the UFC roster. The incident echoes a similar 2022 betting scandal involving Darrick Minner and highlights ongoing concerns about potential fight manipulation in MMA. More

Shane Bieber Returning to Blue Jays After Exercising $16 Million Option in His Contract - More

Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie, Among 12 Named First-Team All-America by AJGA - More

The Tragically Hip Collaborate with Boi-1da for FIFA World Cup Project - More

Poetic: Florida Man Arrested for DUI on Halloween While Dressed as a Prison Inmate

‘Lion’ on the Loose in Ireland Turns Out to Be Big Dog with a Unique Haircut

On This Day in History:

1860 – Abraham Lincoln of Illinois is elected the 16th President of the United States, setting the stage for national upheaval.

1861 – Just one year later, Jefferson Davis is elected President of the Confederate States, as the nation moves toward civil war.