Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Roberts's avatar
Ann Roberts
14h

Im sure there are discontented Liberals as well. Just like within

the Trudeau era. None of them crossed the floor though and won’t. D’ENTREMONT is a weak bitter man he wasn’t granted a speaker roll so he bailed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dave FAGIN's avatar
Dave FAGIN
6h

As far as I’m concerned it’s criminal for a member of parliament to cross the floor from his party and defect to the Liberals.

There should have been an election in his riding and the constituents allowed to vote for what they want, not what he decided.

This is just another example of our terrible election process. I wonder what Carney promised him?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture