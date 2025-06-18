Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
Jun 18

Why does Carney want "global citizens " to get personal Lifetime carbon budgets? https://youtube.com/shorts/O1msZyTcTsg?si=fDdmEr05lhmxEhcv  what will he do when we run through our carbon budget? Treat us like a Canadian vet and offer euthanasia?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Bart Bounds's avatar
Bart Bounds
Jun 19

Blackrock is loving Zcarne.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture