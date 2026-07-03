When WPATH set out to write Standards of Care 8, the document that governs pediatric gender medicine across the Western world, it commissioned independent systematic reviews from Johns Hopkins. The reviews came back showing no sound evidence that these treatments help young people. So WPATH buried them, forbade Johns Hopkins from publishing, and wrote into the final guidelines that a systematic review was not possible at this time. They had the reviews in hand. Canada follows those guidelines coast to coast.

That is the heart of my conversation with Mia Hughes, author of the WPATH Files, the report built from leaked internal communications of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. Hughes did not come to this work as an activist. She was a left-leaning stay-at-home mother of three who, by her own telling, went along with everything her friends believed. Then JK Rowling tweeted in December 2019, Hughes read the replies, and the worldview started to fall apart. Within days she found the teenage girls on TikTok showing off mastectomy scars, and the fixation that became her career took hold.

What she found inside the leaked files is worse than what Hannah Barnes documented at the Tavistock. The example that sticks is Dr. Daniel Metzger, the pediatric endocrinologist at BC Children’s Hospital who brought puberty blockers to British Columbia. In a recorded WPATH panel, Metzger admits that explaining fertility loss to a 13-year-old is like talking to a blank wall. The kids say babies are gross, they will adopt, they will be happy with a dog. In nearly the same breath he cites the Dutch data showing significant regret over lost fertility and says it matches what he sees in his own patients, young adults who come back in their twenties wanting children they can no longer have. He sees what we see. Yet, the treatment pathway rolls on.

Hughes frames this as the oldest pattern in medical scandal: red flags ignored at every step because the doctors are swept up in the thrill of the experiment. Endocrinology carries a long record here, from hormone treatments to correct the height of healthy children to growth hormone harvested from cadaver pituitary glands that seeded a fatal brain disease. The gender clinics knew most of their young patients were same-sex attracted. The Tavistock staff joked that soon there would be no gay people left. The literature flagged the autism rates from the start. None of it slowed anything down.

The unraveling has begun. When activist groups sued to overturn Alabama’s ban, the Attorney General demanded discovery on how Standards of Care 8 was made. WPATH surrendered millions of emails. The fraud is now court record, the FTC and four states are suing, and Hughes is on record saying the crime deserves a Nuremberg. Whether that reckoning arrives or not, one country stands apart for refusing to look. Other nations are changing course. Canada answered by handing its Pediatric Society to one of the most committed ideologues in the field.

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