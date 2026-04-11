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Lucy Biggers was not on the fringe of the climate movement. She was deep in it. Over a hundred million views on Facebook. Interviews with Greta Thunberg and AOC. She pushed the Green New Deal, got plastic straws banned, helped change her newsroom's language from "climate change" to "climate crisis." For five years of her twenties, this was her identity, purpose, and tribe.

Then COVID hit. The world shut down, plastic was everywhere and nobody cared, carbon emissions dropped by maybe five percent… and Lucy started doing the math.

If a global shutdown barely dents emissions, what exactly does net zero require? The answer, once you follow the thread, is the dismantling of modern life. And that was the first crack.

She picked up Michael Schellenberger’s Apocalypse Never and Steve Koonian’s Unsettled. Both written by people with credibility the movement couldn’t dismiss — a former green activist and an Obama appointee. What she found inside was that the science doesn’t say match the headlines. The UN reports don’t say what the summaries say. The summaries don’t say what the journalists say. And the journalists don’t say what the memes say. Seven layers of telephone between the data and the public. By the time it reaches your feed, the original finding is unrecognizable.

Lucy went quiet for five years. Took a behind-the-scenes role at the Free Press, had two kids, and slowly, piece by piece, rebuilt her own thinking from the ground up. She describes it as decolonizing her own mind. Not a political shift but a cognitive one. Relearning how to ask what she actually believed about each topic rather than downloading the approved answer from the group.

This conversation covers the full arc. How she got in. How the groupthink works at the newsroom level — the Slack channels, the social punishment, the purity tests with no redemption clause. How the climate movement maps onto religious psychology: a fallen world, a revolution, a purgatory, and a promised utopia on the other side. How the media frames weather data to imply danger that the underlying science doesn’t support. And how none of this requires a grand conspiracy to function. You push the first domino and human psychology does the rest.

We also get into the geopolitical angle. China as the world’s largest oil importer, manufacturing the solar panels and wind turbines the West is told it must buy, funding NGOs that push the narrative forward. The strategic logic is hard to argue with. Undermine your rival’s energy independence and sell them the replacement parts. It doesn’t need to be a tinfoil theory. It just needs to be good strategy.

The thing that sets Lucy apart from most people talking about this is that she has no interest in dunking on the people still inside. She was them. She knows what it feels like to carry climate guilt, to self-censor over a reality TV show, to believe you’re saving the world while never once checking the numbers. Her aim is simpler than combat. She wants to give young people the context they were never given and let them decide for themselves.

Deaths from natural disasters are down ninety-nine percent in a hundred years. The planet is greener than it was fifty years ago. We are safer, more prosperous, and more capable than any generation before us. Yet, we toy with the idea of throwing it all away.

If you’re interested in hearing the full conversation, you can listen to The Blendr Report EP161 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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