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Ben
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Thanks for the article and informative perspective. We're in two camps, those that believe government is the answer and those that believe too much government is problematic. Sadly, Canadians seem mostly in the first group. A useful look at how government attempts at "solving" homelessness has only made things worse the more that has been spent is offered by Michael Shellenberger in his book Sanfransicko and current documentary done by Bill O'Reilly. Hoping this link isn't paywalled: https://www.public.news/p/san-francisco-proves-the-progressive?utm_source=podcast-email&publication_id=279400&post_id=192992370&utm_campaign=email-play-on-substack&utm_content=watch_now_button&r=2r3t8&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

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