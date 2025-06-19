Blendr News

Brenda Broley Cook
Jun 19

I don’t think history is repeating itself per se. This video explains the BIG picture…which I find HOPEFUL & worth supporting

https://x.com/jonathanbahai/status/1935502362493309303?s=46

Paula Clark | proof media
Jun 19Edited

I think your analysis of the Middle East is missing a key point. The installation of an Islamist, anti-Israel, anti-semitic regime in Iran in the late 70s -- with the help of an American president -- is a primary cause of the spread of Islamist colonialism and terrorism around the world.

Iran was too strong to invade post 9/11 because they were using the surrounding countries as shields. Since those countries have been destabilized, they now want Iran defeated and are not getting in Israel's way to remove a terrorist regime that is the root of modern terrorism.

Iran is also not like Iraq and other countries because it was a peaceful, modern society prior to the Islamist takeover, so the people already have a leader to return and Iran will again belong to the Iranian people.

Afghanistan was weakened by Soviet invasion, and Bush's attempt to "democratize Iraq" was a misguided attempt to change their culture. (And for the record, I think using false intelligence to justify an invasion was egregious).

That's just my take, I'm certainly not a Middle Eastern scholar. But painting the removal of a dictator that the Iranian people want gone so they can bring back the leader they recognize is not the same as the situations in Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria.

