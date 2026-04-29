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Lynn Bishop's avatar
Lynn Bishop
13h

Lets not forget that in Feb of 2022 Mark Carney penned an article indicating falsely that the Freedom Convoy was an insurrection. If it was an insurrection, then parliament would have locked down. It didn't. It continued to function while Wellington St had the most peaceful of protests. But MC was the person to suggest that bank accounts needed to be shut down. He wanted to set an example against the peaceful protestors, indicating they were a threat to society.

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