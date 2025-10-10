Good morning, it’s Friday, October 10th. In today’s news, 1 in 17 Canadians was harmed during a hospital stay, How identity politics hijacked Canada’s justice system, The six steps totalitarian revolutions follow, Top Antifa figures leave the US after terrorist designation, and much more.

One in 17 Canadians Harmed During a Hospital Stay, New Data Shows

More than 153,000 Canadians were harmed while receiving hospital care last year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information — a figure that underscores the ongoing fragility of the country’s health-care system.

The findings show that one in every 17 hospital stays in 2024–2025 involved at least one harmful event such as a drug error, hospital-acquired infection, or accidental injury. In roughly a quarter of those cases, patients experienced multiple harms.

The report, based on 2.6 million hospitalizations, found that the overall rate of harm has remained at six per cent for five consecutive years — higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite increased attention to safety protocols over the past two decades, the number has not improved.

In total, the data recorded nearly 55,929 hospital-acquired infections, 86,817 medication-related complications, 33,470 procedure-associated injuries, and 6,769 patient accidents. The most common harms were electrolyte and fluid imbalances, urinary tract infections, delirium, pneumonia, aspiration pneumonitis, and post-surgical infections.

The effects extend well beyond individual patients. People who suffer harm during a hospital stay remain in care nearly five times longer — about 28 days compared to six for those without complications. Each case of harm costs an average of $45,000, compared with just under $10,000 for a typical hospitalization.

Experts say that while not all hospital harms are avoidable, many are preventable. Dr. Ward Flemons, a professor of medicine at the University of Calgary, said the system’s focus on patient safety has weakened over time. “There was a lot of focus after the Baker-Norton report, but like any initiative, it fades if there isn’t a constant pounding of the drum,” he said.

The 2004 Baker-Norton report, which estimated that as many as 23,000 Canadians died each year from preventable adverse events, led to a national reckoning on hospital safety. But the new figures suggest progress has stalled. Canada remains one of the few developed nations without a national patient safety strategy, and most safety efforts are voluntary or locally driven.

Researchers also noted that the CIHI data do not include Quebec or harms occurring in emergency departments and post-discharge — meaning the true scope of the problem may be larger.

Two decades after the Baker-Norton report, the latest data suggest that patient safety in Canadian hospitals remains a persistent and costly challenge. Source.

The Collapse of Accountability: How Identity Politics Hijacked Canada’s Justice System

Our judicial system has become completely detached from reality. A man who fatally stabbed someone in an unprovoked attack over a missing cellphone just had his sentence reduced—not because of new evidence, not because of remorse—but because he’s Indigenous. The judge cited his “trauma,” “cultural disenfranchisement,” and Canada’s “legacy of colonialism” as reasons to reduce his prison time from just eight years to seven.

This is not an isolated case—it’s part of a growing pattern that exposes a deep rot in our justice system. Time and again, judges are invoking “Gladue factors” to justify lighter sentences for serious, violent crimes. We’ve now seen multiple cases—from manslaughter to aggravated assault—where offenders receive reduced or even house arrest sentences under the same reasoning. What was meant to be a mechanism for fairness, though I reject that premise to begin with, has turned into a loophole for leniency.

The bigger issue is that the system no longer values equal justice under the law. Instead, it’s become a social experiment in collective guilt and identity politics—where background, race, or historical grievances now outweigh both actions and personal responsibility. It’s a fundamental betrayal of the principle that justice should be blind.

This isn’t compassion. It’s chaos. It tells victims their suffering counts less, and it tells criminals that accountability is negotiable. Our courts are no longer upholding the rule of law—they’re rewriting it to fit a political narrative. Canada’s justice system isn’t just inconsistent; it’s becoming ideologically driven and dangerously out of sync with the reality of crime and public safety.

It’s time to strip ideology out of our courts and return to a system rooted in equal justice for all—one that judges actions, not ancestry. The law should protect victims, not excuse offenders, and until that balance is restored, our justice system will continue to fail the very people it’s meant to serve.

The Six Steps Totalitarian Revolutions Follow

Every totalitarian revolution—fascist, communist, or religious—unfolds the same way. It begins with words, not weapons. A small, disciplined group of ideological zealots learns how to hollow out a society from within, turning moral conviction into control.

Step 1: Seed the Sickness

Revolutions start by manufacturing despair. Propagandists amplify every flaw in the political and economic order until people believe their society is irredeemable. Language is rewritten so that disagreement equals complicity and cynicism becomes virtue. A moral framework replaces reason: you’re either with the “movement” or you’re an enemy of justice.

Step 2: Capture the Organs of Culture

Next, the revolutionaries infiltrate institutions—universities, media, unions, NGOs, and bureaucracies. They rewrite curricula, shape hiring, and dictate narratives. Once they control language and gatekeeping, the battlefield is won before the fight begins. Institutions that once rewarded merit now reward obedience.

Step 3: Turn Morality into Leverage

With culture secured, morality becomes a weapon. Activists build networks and “front” groups—seemingly humanitarian or progressive in mission, but ideological at the core. They launch boycotts, media campaigns, and outrage cycles to destroy opponents. The public learns that silence is safer than dissent.

Step 4: Exhaust and Polarize Society

The population is then divided into saints and sinners, victims and villains. Neutrality is treated as betrayal. Constant crisis and moral theatre wear people down. Bureaucrats and corporations submit to survive. The system begins to cannibalize itself—policy becomes penance, and truth becomes dangerous.

Step 5: Escalate to Direct Action

Once civic life is weakened, revolutionaries shift to violence. Sabotage, intimidation, and guerrilla tactics emerge under the banner of “resistance.” Attacks on property and authority are reframed as justice. The movement is no longer seeking change—it’s enforcing power through chaos and fear.

Step 6: Consolidate Through Fear

Finally, the revolution institutionalizes itself. The zealots who once spoke of liberation now police speech, censor opposition, and criminalize dissent. Surveillance replaces persuasion. Violence becomes governance. What began as a crusade for equality ends in submission to a moral elite.

This pattern has repeated across centuries—from Lenin’s Russia to Mao’s China to the modern ideological cults of the West. The tools evolve, but the psychology doesn’t. A small, ruthless minority captures a nation not by argument, but by exhaustion—until people surrender just to make the madness stop.

Top Antifa Figures Leave the US After Terrorist Designation

Following President Donald Trump’s designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, several prominent figures linked to the movement have left the United States. Mark Bray, author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook and a professor at the State University of New Jersey, announced he was relocating to Madrid, Spain, with his family due to safety concerns. His book pledges half its proceeds to the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund, which supports Antifa groups globally. On Oct. 4, Bray wrote on Bluesky that “only mass antifascism, legal or not, can save us.”

Another key figure, Johan Victorin, founder of Portland, Oregon’s “Rose City Antifa,” was seen in Vaberg, Sweden. Victorin, a dual US-Swedish citizen, maintains a low profile, consistent with his group’s emphasis on anonymity to avoid state scrutiny.

Since Trump’s executive order, at least one Antifa-affiliated entity, the International Anti-Fascist Defence Fund (also known as Antifa International), has suspended US operations to avoid violating the law and to protect donors and recipients. More

Trump Signs $6.1 Billion Icebreaker Deal with Finland to Secure the Arctic

In a strategic move to boost America’s presence in the increasingly contested Arctic, President Donald Trump has signed a $6.1 billion agreement with Finland to expand the US Coast Guard’s icebreaker fleet. The deal secures four advanced icebreakers from Finnish shipyards and includes plans to build seven more domestically, bringing the total to 11 new Arctic Security Cutters.

The initiative addresses the US’s current shortfall in polar capabilities, where the Coast Guard operates just three icebreakers compared to Russia’s fleet of over 40 and China’s growing Arctic investments.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, highlighted the partnership’s mutual benefits, noting it would strengthen national security while fostering economic ties. Officials also projected that the deal would create thousands of jobs in both countries, boosting shipbuilding and related industries.

With Arctic competition intensifying due to melting ice opening new shipping lanes and resource opportunities, the US aims to counter potential adversaries and ensure freedom of navigation. The agreement reflects Trump’s focus on military and economic revitalization, marking a key step in reinforcing America’s global strength. More

Gaza Peace Plan:

Hostages Will Be Released Monday or Tuesday - More

Israeli Cabinet Approves Gaza Cease-Fire Deal - More

Putin Admits Russian Air Defences Downed Azerbaijan Airlines Plane in 2024 That Killed 38 - More

New York AG Letitia James Indicted on Fraud Charge - New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges, including one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements in connection to property she owns. More

Denmark to Ban Social Media for Children Under 15 Years - More

China Blacklists US Defence Firms and Cybersecurity Experts, Exposing Huawei and State Espionage - The CCP blacklisted nearly a dozen companies and researchers for exposing state-backed cyberattacks, espionage, human rights abuses, and sanctions evasion. More

Police: UK Synagogue Attacker Pledged Allegiance to ISIS During Emergency Call - More

Breaking the Big Six: Bank of Canada Official Calls for More Competition in Banking

Canada’s senior banking official, Carolyn Rogers, is calling for more competition in the banking sector, arguing that breaking the dominance of the Big Six banks would boost productivity, lower costs for consumers, and strengthen the economy against US trade pressures. Measures like open banking and real-time payments would make it easier for new entrants, including US banks, to operate in Canada—opening the sector in a way President Trump has pushed for.

Access to Canada’s banking market was a key sticking point for Trump in trade negotiations and one of the reasons he imposed tariffs, using leverage to pressure Canada into reforms. Policymakers now aim to modernize the financial system while balancing competition with regulation, partially in response to US demands. More

Musk Agrees to Settle $128 Million Lawsuit With Former Twitter Executives - More

US Justice Department Probes First Brands After Creditor Claims $2.3 Billion ‘Vanished’ - First Brands Group is a US-based manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, offering a diverse portfolio of over 25 brands. More

Bank of England, IMF Fear Market Correction as AI Bubble Talk Intensifies - More

Physicists Predict When The Universe Will End in a Reverse Big Bang

New research suggests the Universe could eventually collapse in a Big Crunch if dark energy is evolving. The model estimates the Universe has a total lifespan of 33.3 billion years. Since the Universe is presumably 13.8 billion years old, that leaves roughly 19–20 billion years remaining.

For the next 11 billion years, the Universe will continue to expand, driven by an ultralight axion field that currently pushes space outward. After that, the influence of a possible negative cosmological constant (λ) would halt expansion. Gravity would then take over, causing the Universe to contract, culminating in the Big Crunch roughly 8 billion years after expansion stops. At that point, all matter would collapse into a dense singularity, the opposite of the Big Bang.

This scenario is not certain—it depends on whether dark energy truly evolves and whether it behaves like axions. But if confirmed, it provides a potential answer to one of cosmology’s biggest questions: whether the Universe has an end. More

MIT and Harvard Build “Invisible” Immune Cells That Obliterate Cancer - Engineered CAR-NK cells evade the immune system to attack cancer more effectively, eliminating tumours in humanized mice while reducing harmful immune reactions. More

TPUSA Announces ‘All American Halftime Show’ as Super Bowl Counterprogramming

Bad Bunny, announced as the Super Bowl halftime headliner, has sparked conservative backlash over his criticism of Trump-era immigration policies. Homeland Security figures warned ICE could be “all over” the event, though Bad Bunny—born in Puerto Rico—mocked the controversy on Saturday Night Live, joking fans had “four months to learn” Spanish.

In response, conservative group Turning Point USA announced an “All American Halftime Show” as counterprogramming, teasing a possible performance by 90s post-grunge band Creed. While no official details have been released, the move highlights how political divisions are increasingly spilling into professional sports, particularly around the Super Bowl halftime show. More

NBA to Return to China for 1st Time Since Pro-Democracy Rift Distanced it from One of the Sport’s Largest Fanbases - More

LeBron James Out 3–4 Weeks with Sciatica, Will Miss Lakers’ Opening Night - More

‘How Are the Tickets Already Sold?’: Blue Jays Fans Voice Frustration After ALCS Tickets Sell Out in Minutes - More

Speaking from experience, I logged onto the site the instant the waiting room opened—and found myself 19,787th in line. It made absolutely no sense.

Researchers Determine That Rapa Nui’s Moai Statues Could “Walk” Upright Using a Rocking Motion, Aided by Rope and Just a Few People, Solving a 500-Year-Old Mystery

Woman Swallows Eight Live Frogs to Cure Her Back Pain—This, of Course, Resulted in Severe Stomach Pain and a Trip to the ER

On This Day in 1780, the Great Hurricane struck Barbados, sweeping across the Caribbean and killing an estimated 30,000 people. It remains the deadliest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, devastating islands and reshaping communities across the region.