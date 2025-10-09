Good morning, it’s Thursday, October 9th. In today’s news, Israel and Hamas agree to enter phase one of the 20-point peace plan, US government targets Canada’s auto manufacturing, Canada’s classrooms are becoming political indoctrination camps, Trump administration considers using rare ‘Insurrection Act’ as cities face ICE protests, and much more.

Israel–Hamas Agree to Enter Phase One of Peace Deal: Hostages to Be Freed, Israeli Troops to Withdraw

President Donald Trump announced a landmark peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking what looks to be the first major step toward ending the two-year war in Gaza. Trump said both parties have signed off on the first phase of his administration’s 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, which includes:

Immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli troop withdrawal to an agreed-upon line inside Gaza.

A cease-fire and suspension of all military operations.

Large-scale humanitarian aid and reconstruction for Gaza.

A roadmap toward Palestinian self-determination—but without Hamas involvement in Gaza’s governance.

Trump praised mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for brokering the agreement, calling it a “historic and unprecedented event” and a “great day for peace.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal, saying the Israeli cabinet would ratify it within 24 hours and thanked Trump for his “sacred mission” to bring home all hostages. The hostage exchange—which involves roughly 20 surviving Israeli captives and over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners—is expected within days, coinciding with a potential Trump visit to Egypt this weekend, where final arrangements are being coordinated.

The breakthrough came during a White House roundtable on domestic extremism, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Trump that a deal was imminent. Trump quickly ended the meeting, telling reporters, “They’re going to need me pretty quickly.”

The Trump Peace Plan, introduced last week, envisions a phased Israeli withdrawal, destruction of Hamas’s military infrastructure, and the creation of a transitional authority in Gaza, backed by Arab nations and the reformed Palestinian Authority. It explicitly forbids any future Israeli occupation or annexation of Gaza.

Hamas had already signalled acceptance of key terms, including relinquishing power in Gaza and freeing hostages, though it requested further consultation with other Palestinian factions.

Next Steps:

Israeli Cabinet Ratification: Netanyahu’s government is expected to formally approve the deal within the next day.

Hostage Exchange: Could begin within 72 hours , likely mediated in Cairo.

Trump’s Middle East Visit: The president plans to travel to Egypt and possibly Israel this weekend to oversee implementation and push the next phase of talks.

Phase Two Negotiations: Will centre on Gaza’s postwar governance, reconstruction logistics, and establishing a demilitarized, terror-free zone under international oversight.

Regional Coordination: Arab states—especially Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey—will play key roles in ensuring compliance and funding Gaza’s recovery.

If fully implemented, the deal could formally end the Gaza war and mark one of the most consequential peace agreements in the Middle East in decades.

Trump’s Team Targets Canada’s Auto Manufacturing

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick didn’t mince words this week. Speaking at the Eurasia Group’s U.S.–Canada Summit, he made clear that Washington’s trade agenda under President Trump has one simple priority: America first, Canada second. According to multiple attendees, Lutnick’s tone was unusually “aggressive,” signalling that the White House intends to pull vehicle assembly and production back onto U.S. soil—even if that means shattering the decades-old economic framework that underpins Canada’s auto industry.

For a country that built its manufacturing identity on cross-border integration, the message landed like a thunderclap. Lutnick’s remarks come after Prime Minister Mark Carney flew to Washington to meet Trump in what was billed as a “working session” to ease tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos. The meeting ended with warm words and no deal. And now, the man charged with enforcing America’s trade policy is effectively telling Canadian industry to brace for impact.

Doug Ford, Ontario’s Premier, appeared visibly shaken. He described Lutnick’s comments as a “massive threat” and urged manufacturers to “be prepared.” When Ford starts talking tough—threatening to block American access to Ontario’s critical minerals or keep U.S. products off LCBO shelves—you can sense the panic setting in. These aren’t strategic countermeasures; they’re symbolic jabs. The reality is, those moves wouldn’t hurt America nearly as much as Ford wants to believe. It’s all chest-thumping without much force behind the swing.

The economic stakes are enormous. The auto sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, from steelworkers in Hamilton to assembly lines in Windsor. If the U.S. imposes protectionist measures or demands full domestic production, Canada could lose billions in exports and thousands of livelihoods overnight. The integrated North American supply chain that has existed since the 1965 Auto Pact isn’t just being tested—it’s being dismantled piece by piece.

But the deeper story isn’t about Trump’s aggression. It’s about Canada’s weakness. After a decade of governing by virtue rather than strategy, Ottawa has no leverage left. Successive governments prioritized moral signalling over industrial policy—chasing green targets, expanding bureaucracy, and taxing productivity—while the country’s economic foundation quietly eroded.

Now, when Washington flexes its muscles, Canada has nothing to lean on but indignation. The irony is that the people who loathe Trump the most are the ones who ensured we’d be powerless against him. They traded resilience for rhetoric and leverage for lectures. Source.

Canada’s Classrooms Are Becoming Political Indoctrination Camps

In Ontario, the politicization of education has reached a new peak. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) recently directed teachers to embed “trans-positive” and “social justice” content into every subject—from math to science to language arts—regardless of relevance. This is not about inclusion or safety. It’s about ideology. The goal is to reshape how children view the world: not as individuals capable of reason and merit, but as members of identity groups locked in a perpetual struggle between “privilege” and “oppression.”

The union’s 2024–25 policy book doesn’t just encourage sensitivity—it mandates activism. Teachers are told to “challenge gender stereotypes” and “integrate trans-positive content” across all areas of learning. Every school library must maintain “up-to-date” collections on anti-racism, Indigenous worldviews, and “equity.” While many Ontarians say they want gender ideology handled neutrally or avoided entirely, the province’s largest teachers’ union has chosen instead to make social justice a core duty of the profession.

This indoctrination is already showing itself in the classroom. When a Toronto high school played O Canada in Arabic on the anniversary of the Hamas October 7 terrorist attack, students and parents were blindsided. The school’s decision—technically a violation of the Education Act—was justified as “diversity.” Yet, as one teacher told True North, the event sparked “confusion and silence.” It revealed a truth about the modern education system: even moments meant to unify are now filtered through a political lens.

Commentator Chanel Pfahl put it plainly: the purpose of all this is to make them see the world through the lens of Critical Social Justice. Gender and sexuality are merely gateways to that worldview—a means of sorting children into moral categories, teaching them that discrimination against the “privileged” is not only justified but righteous.

Teachers who resist this orthodoxy face isolation or dismissal, as in the case of Matt Alexander, an Ontario educator fired for declining to teach gender-ideology content. His union refused to defend his Charter rights.

The message to educators and students alike is clear: conformity is mandatory. Ontario’s classrooms are no longer about knowledge—they’re about conversion. The revolution isn’t in the streets; it’s at the blackboard.

Trump Administration Explores Rare Insurrection Act as Cities Face ICE Protests

White House officials have recently discussed the possibility of President Donald Trump invoking the Insurrection Act, a rarely used 19th-century law allowing the president to deploy active-duty troops for domestic law enforcement. The discussions follow Trump’s attempts to send National Guard troops to cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland to reduce crime and protect ICE officials amid protests, though critics say the threats are exaggerated.

While Trump’s aides have explored legal pathways and drafted defences, there is broad agreement to exhaust other options first, given likely legal challenges and Supreme Court scrutiny. The act has historical precedent for enforcing court orders or restoring order, but its use today would be a major escalation. Trump and supporters characterize recent resistance to federal enforcement as “insurrection,” framing potential troop deployment as a response to organized obstruction, though governors of affected states oppose it and there are no large-scale riots. More

EU Chief: Europe Must Focus Defence Strategy to Respond to Hybrid Warfare

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned that Europe faces increasing threats from Russia’s hybrid warfare, including cyberattacks, sabotage, and drone incursions. She called for measures beyond traditional defence, such as affordable anti-drone systems, rapid cyber response teams, and infrastructure protection. The EU plans to unveil its “Preserving Peace” roadmap in two weeks as part of its broader €800 billion “Readiness 2030” strategy, coordinating closely with NATO to counter these modern threats. More

29-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested Over Palisades Fire - The fire raged for weeks, scorching 23,400 acres, destroying more than 6,800 structures in Pacific Palisades and Malibu, and killing 12. More

Homeland Security: Arrests at Southern Border Hit 55-Year Low - September also marked the fifth consecutive month with zero releases by Border Patrol. More

Myanmar Military Bombed a Buddhist Festival, Leaving at Least 40 Dead - More

Former FBI Chief James Comey Pleads Not Guilty to Multiple Federal Charges - The trial is set for January 4th. More

Teenage Daughter Suspected in Stabbing of Newly Elected Mayor in Germany - More

Canadian Seafood Company Fined $1M, Highlighting Widespread Issues with Temporary Foreign Worker Program

A New Brunswick seafood company, Bolero Shellfish Processing, was fined $1 million and banned for 10 years from Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) for failing to provide safe workplaces, fair wages, and humane conditions—the largest penalty ever issued under the program. Federal inspections in 2024–25 found 10% of employers noncompliant, leading to penalties that more than doubled from the previous year.

The case underscores systemic issues with the TFWP: it allows companies to rely on low-wage foreign labour instead of hiring Canadians, often resulting in exploitation and unsafe working conditions. Critics, including Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, argue the program depresses wages and blocks young Canadians from jobs, while Prime Minister Mark Carney calls for reform rather than elimination. Public opinion is divided, with a recent poll showing 44% support phasing out the program. More

Report: Average Asking Rents Drop for 12th Straight Month to $2,123 in September - More

US Travel Industry Losing $1 Billion Per Week Amid Government Shutdown—Senate Rejects Funding Bills Again Today - More

Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $966 Million in Talc Cancer Case After Jury Finds Company Liable - More

Controversial Study Suggests Aliens May Have Altered Human DNA

A controversial new study claims aliens may have secretly inserted genes into human DNA, potentially transforming humanity itself. Dr. Max Rempel of the DNA Resonance Research Foundation analyzed DNA from over 500 families and found unexplained genetic sequences in 11 of them—suggesting possible “non-human” origins.

Rempel says the anomalies predate modern gene-editing tools, ruling out human tampering. He even speculates that some neurodivergent traits, like autism or ADHD, could be linked to these alleged alien insertions and that such hybrids might possess abilities like telepathy.

Experts have called the theory fringe and unproven, noting the study hasn’t been peer-reviewed and lacks hard evidence. Still, Rempel insists that more advanced genome sequencing could one day confirm his claims—which, if true, would be “as world-shattering as recovering a flying saucer.” More

Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS May Be A 10-Billion-Year-Old Time Capsule From An Earlier Age Of The Universe - More

Blue Jays Beat Yankees in Game 4 to Advance to the ALCS

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5–2 in Game 4 to win the series 3–1. Using a bullpen game with eight pitchers, Toronto held New York to just two runs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened the scoring with an RBI single, while Nathan Lukes delivered the decisive two-run hit in the seventh inning. Myles Straw added insurance in the eighth, and Jeff Hoffman closed it out with a four-out save. The Blue Jays will face the winner of the Mariners–Tigers series, with Game 1 of the ALCS set for Sunday in Toronto. More

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Breaks Adele’s Record For Biggest Album In A Single Week With 3.5 Million Units - More

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Fined $250,000 for Giving the Middle Finger to Some Fans - More

Rampage Jackson’s Son, Raja, is Facing Multiple Battery Charges - If convicted, felony battery causing serious bodily injury in California typically carries a sentence of up to 4 years in state prison. More

Einstein’s Violin Sells for £860k at Auction

WTF: Influencer ‘Fandy’ Shocks Followers as She Gives Birth on Her Twitch Livestream

On This Day in 1941, US President Franklin D. Roosevelt approved the creation of an atomic research program—a decision that would evolve into the Manhattan Project, the secret wartime effort that developed the world’s first nuclear weapons and forever changed the course of history.