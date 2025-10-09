Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R.'s avatar
R.
1h

It would be nice if the conservative government overseeing education in Ontario just stuck to messages of equality, tolerance, respect and no bullying instead of actively promoting rare gender conditions and sexuality. There should be no need for individual flags as all are welcome without hate under the Canadian and provincial flags.

An emphasis on developing good character and achievements to be proud of instead of celebrating characteristics people were simply born with should be more of a priority. The agendas seem to be divisive and even possibly outright racist and after going down this road for a few years now, it doesn't seem to be producing more positive results than we saw under previous corriculums.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
2h

Might be a missing word here: “After a decade of governing by virtue rather than strategy, Ottawa has no leverage left.”

Shouldn’t that be governing by virtue signaling?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture