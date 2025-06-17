Good morning, It’s Tuesday, June 17th. In today’s news, Trump eyes a deal with Canada, warns Iran, and revisits Russia’s G7 expulsion, Toronto’s sixplex plan threatens neighbourhoods and home values, Jordan Peterson rejects secret ‘coaching’ amid censorship fight, Iran–Israel war hits day 5 with rising death tolls and ceasefire hopes, and much more.

Trump Eyes Deal with Canada, Warns Iran, and Revisits Russia’s G7 Expulsion

At the G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on the possibility of a new trade agreement with Canada, telling reporters that a deal is “achievable” if both sides can agree—though he gave no timeline for when that might happen.

Standing beside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of their bilateral meeting, Trump acknowledged their differing approaches to economic policy. “I’m a tariff person,” he said. “It’s simple, it’s easy, it’s precise… Mark has a more complex idea, but also very good.” The comments followed weeks of back-channel negotiations to resolve the ongoing trade war between the two countries, which began when Trump imposed several rounds of tariffs.

Canada’s Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said progress had been made, but stopped short of confirming a breakthrough. Meanwhile, Ambassador Kirsten Hillman noted Trump’s strong belief in tariffs but welcomed the accelerated pace of discussions in recent weeks.

Despite past controversies—including Trump’s previous remarks suggesting Canada should become the “51st state”—Monday’s public appearance was notably civil. Carney called the meeting “fantastic,” while Trump refrained from making inflammatory comments.

Trump’s return to Canada also marked his first G7 visit since being re-elected. During the summit’s working session, Carney emphasized the need for global cooperation in an era of rising threats, saying, “There can be no security without economic prosperity, and no prosperity without resilience.”

Trump, however, used the spotlight to weigh in on global flashpoints, including the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. He reiterated that Iran missed its opportunity to make a deal during earlier talks and warned that Tehran is not “winning this war.”

Asked about the possibility of U.S. military involvement, Trump declined to answer directly, saying only, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

He also revisited the controversial removal of Russia from the G8 in 2014, calling it a “mistake” and speculating that the war in Ukraine might have been avoided if Russia remained in the group—and if he had been president. Though he stopped short of advocating for Russia’s return, he emphasized that Putin “speaks to me, doesn’t speak to anybody else.”

As the summit continues, the Trump-Carney dynamic remains a key storyline—balancing personal diplomacy, geopolitical tensions, and economic high-stakes negotiations. Source.

Toronto’s Sixplex Scheme Will Wreck Neighbourhoods, Crush Property Values, and Hand Developers a Golden Parachute

Toronto City Hall is about to light a match under its residential neighbourhoods—and call it housing reform.

City council is moving to approve as-of-right zoning for fiveplexes and sixplexes in every low-rise neighbourhood across Toronto. That means developers can throw up multi-unit complexes on any single-family lot—no rezoning, no case-by-case evaluation, no community say. Just file your papers and build.

What is a sixplex? It's a detached house chopped into six individual units. Think of it like cramming six families into what was once one home—with no upper limit on how many people can live in each unit.

City planners call it “gentle density.” That’s a lie. This is an aggressive, top-down restructuring of your neighbourhood—pushed by developers and rubber-stamped by ideologues who haven’t protected a single thing worth preserving in this city for the past 20 years.

Let’s talk about what this really means.

1. Property values will crater.

If your million-dollar bungalow now sits next to a three-storey sixplex swarming with tenants, good luck selling your house at full value. Buyers don’t want to pay premium prices to live next door to a revolving door of short-term renters, constant noise, parking chaos, and privacy loss—and while this description may be a generalization, it’s a fair one. This isn’t housing evolution—it’s economic sabotage for existing homeowners.

2. No tenant caps = sardine housing.

Currently, there’s no restriction on how many people can live in each unit. That means you could have 30+ people packed into one sixplex. In this case, you’re not getting a duplex full of nice young families, you’re getting corporate rooming houses to maximize developer profits while minimizing the cost of living for renters.

3. Developers will gut communities.

Once the market figures out how profitable this is—especially with as-of-right zoning—speculative developers will start making cash offers to homeowners, often below market, and then flood the area with sixplexes. One by one, residents will cave as their neighbourhoods deteriorate and their homes lose value. This is slow-motion expropriation by capital.

4. Government is footing the risk.

Here’s the real kicker: the feds are subsidizing this madness. Through the Housing Accelerator Fund and CMHC, developers are being handed interest-free loans with just 5% down. That means a developer could put down $500,000 for a $10 million loan, pay themselves $1 million in “management fees,” and walk away if the project flops. No buyer? No problem. Just hand the keys to the bank and keep the cash. The taxpayer eats the loss.

That’s not housing—it’s white-collar looting.

5. A domino effect across the country.

Federal dollars are now tied to how many new units a city can jam through zoning. So guess what happens next? Now that Toronto’s getting hundreds of millions, surrounding cities like Mississauga, Brampton, and Hamilton will copy-paste the policy. Urban sprawl meets vertical density meets total collapse of any planning integrity.

This isn’t a housing strategy. It’s a panic move.

The sixplex push is a desperate overcorrection after decades of failure. The same governments that refused to build proper transit, blocked market-driven supply, and taxed new development into the ground are now trying to retrofit the problem by gutting neighbourhoods and greenlighting chaos.

This is not how you solve a housing crisis. It’s how you destroy stable communities and rig the system for short-term developer profit while homeowners—who built equity, paid taxes, and raised families here—are left holding the bag.

Toronto is not a lab experiment. It’s a city. And city planning should be about balance, not bulldozers. If City Council passes this sixplex scheme on June 25 (which they will), it will mark the beginning of the end for Toronto’s low-rise neighbourhoods as we know them. Not because change is bad, but because this kind of reckless, subsidized overbuild is worse.

Don't be fooled. This isn’t about “housing equity.” It’s about power, money, and forcing you out.

Jordan Peterson Rejects Confidential 'Coaching' in Ongoing Censorship Battle

Jordan Peterson’s years-long battle with the Ontario College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts has entered yet another chapter—one that raises serious questions about free expression, professional overreach, and ideological conformity in Canada.

The College originally sanctioned Peterson not for misconduct in his clinical practice, but for his political and cultural commentary—comments made primarily on social media and public platforms. His critiques included opposition to gender-affirming medical procedures for minors, skepticism of climate change models, criticism of the Trudeau government, and rejection of the “body positivity” movement. Though polarizing, Peterson argues these views are rooted in data, moral concern, and professional integrity. Yet the College deemed them unprofessional and ordered Peterson to undergo mandatory “remedial coaching” to correct his behaviour.

After losing a legal appeal on free speech grounds, Peterson was ordered to complete this training under terms the College itself repeatedly failed to follow. They imposed impractical conditions—such as mandatory in-person attendance despite Peterson living abroad—and insisted on confidentiality, preventing him from publicly documenting the process. Peterson refused, calling the secrecy a betrayal of public accountability and an attempt to protect the institution rather than the public.

Now, after months of delay, the College has backpedaled—offering a single two-hour remote session with a non-psychologist “regulatory advisor” from the U.K., Harry Cayton. Despite the softening of their demands, the College insists Peterson agree to confidentiality terms. He has rejected the offer again, refusing to undergo even minimal “re-education” behind closed doors.

Peterson’s stance is clear: if the process is truly just and educational, there should be nothing to hide. His concern is not just personal but systemic. “If they can corner and silence me,” he writes, “they can silence anyone.”

This isn’t merely a disciplinary case—it’s a litmus test for whether professional regulators can enforce ideological conformity under the guise of ethics. Peterson’s refusal to comply quietly has turned a private reprimand into a national debate over whether Canada still values freedom of conscience and expression. At its core, this saga pits an outspoken public figure against a bureaucracy that appears more interested in control than public trust. The outcome could set precedent for professionals across Canada—and define the limits of dissent in an increasingly censorious culture. Source.

Iran–Israel War Enters Day 5: Missiles Fly, Death Tolls Mount, Ceasefire Hopes Stir

The deadly conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its fifth day, with both sides widening their attacks. Iran’s air defenses were activated again tonight over Tehran, state media said, hours after the Israeli military said it detected incoming Iranian missiles.

Israel Strikes Iranian State TV Studio Deemed a Military Asset - Video showed a female anchor yelling after a blast in the background and the studio filling with debris. Iran has called the strike a ‘war crime.’ More

Netanyahu Tells ABC He's Not Ruling Out Taking Out Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - More

Rising Death Tolls: Casualties are mounting. In Israel, 24 people have been killed since hostilities began. In Iran, 224 people have been killed. More

Iran Calls on Trump to Force Israel Into Cease-Fire Amid Aerial War - Tehran is signaling it wants to deescalate hostilities with Israel and is willing to resume nuclear talks with the U.S. as long as Washington doesn’t join the Israeli attacks. More

Russia Ready to Mediate Iran–Israel Conflict and Accept Tehran’s Uranium - The Kremlin’s statement follows on from a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump over the weekend. More

18 Arrested in Ontario Linked to Violent Criminal Organization in the Towing Industry

A violent organized crime ring linked to the GTA’s towing industry has been dismantled after a year-long investigation, “Project Outsource.” Eighteen people—mostly South Asian men from Brampton—face nearly 100 charges, including extortion, arson, firearms offences, and staging car crashes to defraud insurance companies. Police say the group targeted South Asian business owners with drive-by shootings and threats to extort hundreds of thousands of dollars, all while nearly half of the suspects were already out on bail. Authorities seized $4.2 million in assets, including 18 tow trucks, luxury vehicles, guns, and ammunition. Peel Police say the group operated like a less organized mafia and warn more arrests are coming. More

Trump Directs ICE to Expand Deportations in Democratic-run Cities Following ‘No-Kings’ Rallies - More

BC Conservative Leader Accuses Breakaway MLAs of Blackmail - Rustad said a group of former party members and staff are attempting to blackmail current caucus members with secret recordings and text messages, in what he says is a coordinated effort to divide the Opposition and seize control of the party. More

Southern Europeans Protest Overtourism By Firing Water Pistols at Travellers - Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Barcelona, Lisbon, Venice and other European cities over the weekend, protesting the negative effects of overtourism. More

UK Authorities ‘Shied Away’ From Ethnicity in Grooming Gangs, Leaving Thousands of Victims Unprotected - A scathing report by Baroness Louise Casey exposes how police and officials failed to confront the ethnic makeup of grooming gangs—often involving men of Asian heritage—out of fear of being called racist, allowing systemic child sexual abuse to persist for decades. More

MI6 Names Its First Female Chief, Career Spy Blaise Metreweli - A former “Q,” she will be the first woman to lead Britain’s foreign intelligence service in the agency’s 116-year history. More

Trump Organization Launches $499 “Made in USA” Smartphone and Phone Service

The Trump Organization, run by Donald Trump’s sons, has launched a $499 gold-colored smartphone and a $47.45/month mobile service—a nod to Trump’s status as the 45th and 47th president. Marketed as "Made in the USA," the phone is facing immediate skepticism from tech experts who say a fully American-made smartphone is “virtually impossible” due to lack of domestic supply chains. Ethics watchdogs warn the venture opens the door to influence-buying and conflicts of interest, with Trump still profiting from his brand while remaining active in politics. The device, pitched as a patriotic alternative to mainstream providers, is available for pre-order but lacks a working prototype or confirmed manufacturing details. More

23andMe Founder Anne Wojcicki to Buy Back Bankrupt Company for $305 Million

Scale AI Co-founder Alexandr Wang Secured a $14.3 Billion Investment From Meta - Wang earned a role in Meta’s “superintelligence” group and now has a personal equity worth over $5 billion. More

CRISPR Used to Remove Extra Chromosomes in Down Syndrome and Restore Cell Function

Researchers in Japan have used a CRISPR-based method to remove the extra copy of chromosome 21 in cells from individuals with Down syndrome. This “trisomic rescue” normalized gene activity, improved cell function, and reduced biological stress. The method worked in both stem and mature skin cells, showing potential for broader therapeutic use. While not yet ready for clinical application, this breakthrough demonstrates that entire chromosomes—not just genes—can be targeted and removed using CRISPR, offering a potential path to future treatments for Down syndrome and other chromosomal disorders. More

Astronomers Discover Ultrapowerful Black Hole Jet as Bright as 10 Trillion Suns Lit by Big Bang's Afterglow - More

Hockey Canada Announces First Six for 2026 Olympics, Led by Crosby and McDavid

NHL players are officially back in the Olympics for the first time since 2014 — and Team Canada is wasting no time assembling a dream team. The first six names for the 2026 Winter Games in Milano-Cortina were announced Monday, and it’s a powerhouse lineup of legends and current stars. Here’s who made the cut:

Sidney Crosby (F) – The veteran leader returns for another shot at gold, bringing three Stanley Cups and two Olympic titles with him.

Connor McDavid (F) – The most dominant player of the past decade, fresh off a Conn Smythe win and another 100-point season.

Nathan MacKinnon (F) – One of the league’s most dynamic forwards, MacKinnon adds speed, power, and a Stanley Cup ring to Canada’s arsenal.

Cale Makar (D) – A two-time Norris winner and offensive powerhouse on the blue line.

Brayden Point (F) – A proven playoff performer and consistent 40-goal scorer.

Sam Reinhart (F) – Coming off a career-high 57-goal season and a Stanley Cup win with the Panthers.

The men’s hockey tournament starts February 11, with the gold medal game on February 22. Full rosters will follow later this year. More

Men's College World Series: Arkansas' Gage Wood Pulls Off Stunning No-hitter to Eliminate Murray State - Wood had 19 strikeouts to complete just the third no-hitter in MCWS history, and the first since 1960. More

MLB All-Star Game voting: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani Top Vote-getters in 1st Round of Results - More

Matthew Perry’s Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Distributing Ketamine to Actor Before His Death - More

NYC Dad Dragged to Pedro Pascal Lookalike Contest—Wins $50, and a Year’s Worth of Burritos: ‘A bit of sunshine today’

Man Convicted of Posing as Flight Attendant to Fly for Free 120 Times

On This Day in 1631, Mumtaz Mahal died during childbirth. Her husband, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan I, then spent more than 20 years building her tomb, the Taj Mahal