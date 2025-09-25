Good morning, it’s Thursday, September 25th. In today’s news, Carney champions globalism ahead of Canadian interests at his UN debut, Woke ideology reaches new lows defending the indefensible, One in five restaurant jobs now belongs to foreign labour, Canada’s population growth slows to a historic low as residents flee high costs and rising crime, and much more.

Carney’s UN Debut: Globalism First, Canada Last

Prime Minister Mark Carney made his debut at the UN General Assembly this week, and while President Trump delivered a blunt warning against open borders and green energy “scams,” Carney doubled down on the very globalist playbook that’s driven Western decline.

Carney, the former UN climate czar and World Economic Forum darling, lamented the “rupture” caused by Trump’s America-first trade policies. He openly pined for the old globalist system of multilateral rules and financial interdependence—the same system that hollowed out Western industry while enriching China. At the Council on Foreign Relations, he made clear his priority is preserving that globalist order, not protecting Canadian workers hammered by Trump’s tariffs.

On climate, Carney brushed off Trump’s warnings that net-zero is crippling the West and rewarding China. Instead, he claimed Canada can “prosper” as a so-called green “superpower.” What he didn’t mention is that China—the world’s top polluter—is also his go-to partner. Carney has a long history of cozy dealings with Beijing, including business ties through Brookfield Asset Management, which secured a massive loan from the Bank of China under his watch. This week, he met again with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to push “green development” cooperation, despite China being identified by Canada’s own security agencies as the top foreign threat.

Carney also broke with decades of Canadian foreign policy by recognizing Palestinian statehood, putting Ottawa at odds with both Washington and Israel. US lawmakers have already warned of “punitive measures,” yet Carney insists it’s a matter of “values.” In reality, it looks like another ideological gamble that could isolate Canada further while doing nothing to improve trade relations with the US.

Even on Ukraine, Carney is struggling to remain relevant. While Trump met directly with both Putin and Zelenskyy in a bid to broker peace, Carney was left out of key talks and reduced to symbolic gestures.

In short, Carney’s UN debut showed a leader far more interested in virtue-signalling on climate, placating China, and clinging to failed globalist institutions than defending Canada’s sovereignty or securing economic wins for Canadians. While Trump was calling for strong borders, energy independence, and national strength, Carney was busy scribbling “notes” and dreaming of reviving a system that left Canada weaker and more dependent.

When Woke Ideology Defends the Indefensible

Something is rotten at the heart of modern academia, and the proof is in plain sight. The American Sociological Association has just published a study in Sex & Sexualities titled “Childhood Sexualities: On Pleasure and Meaning from the Margins.” Read that again. This is not satire. This is the logical endpoint of an ideology that cloaks insanity in the language of liberation.

Let’s look at the abstract. It begins: “Sexualities scholarship marginalizes childhood sexual pleasure, positioning children as vulnerable subjects.” Translated: they are lamenting that mainstream scholarship protects children from sexual exploitation by treating them as vulnerable. To the authors, this is a problem.

The next line: “This article repositions childhood sexualities within a pleasure-centered, globally oriented, and power-aware frame informed by feminist, queer, and decolonial perspectives.” In plain English, this means they are rebranding childhood innocence as a repressive myth, filtered through the fashionable lenses of social justice theory.

It gets darker: “We interrogate dominant narratives of sexual innocence that suppress young people’s desires and show how children negotiate pleasure and meaning amid intersecting hierarchies of age, race, gender, and class.” Here the word “interrogate” is the academic trick. What they are really doing is dismantling the universally accepted truth that children should be protected. By recasting “age” as just another hierarchy—alongside race, gender, and class—they argue that preventing children from sexual activity is itself a form of oppression.

And then the chilling conclusion: “We argue that rejecting adult-centric/adultist approaches to sexualities and attending to childhood pleasure is indispensable for an inclusive sociology and just sexual futures.” In Orwellian doublespeak, “rejecting adult-centric” means erasing the line between adults and children. “Attending to childhood pleasure” means legitimizing what every sane society has always recognized as predation.

This is where Social Justice—what is better described as Woke Marxism—has led us. Once you declare all hierarchies oppressive, you inevitably arrive at the conclusion that childhood itself is an artificial boundary, that protecting children is a kind of tyranny. By their logic, liberation requires children to be sexually active, and to prevent this is to perpetuate injustice.

This is not academic curiosity. This is evil dressed up in academic robes. It is the corruption of language to mask the corruption of morality. George Orwell warned us: when words are twisted, when innocence becomes oppression and exploitation becomes liberation, civilization itself teeters on collapse.

A society that allows this to be published under the banner of scholarship is a society in decay. Source.

One in Five Restaurant Jobs Now Belongs to Foreign Labour

Canada’s hospitality industry has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, one that is increasingly defined by its reliance on non-permanent residents. In 2017, only 7 percent of workers in Canada’s full-service restaurants were non-permanent residents. By 2023, it was 18 percent. In limited-service restaurants — the fast food counters and quick-serve chains that dot every highway — the share shot from 7.3 percent to 25.2 percent. Across the entire food services and drinking places subsector, one in five workers now holds temporary status. This isn’t a minor adjustment. It’s a structural transformation of one of Canada’s largest sources of entry-level jobs, a shift that quietly reorders the labour market.

The logic is as cynical as it is obvious. Employers have tapped into a state-sponsored stream of international students, temporary foreign workers, and other non-permanent residents who will work for less and accept more precarious terms because their ability to stay in the country often depends on it. For businesses, it’s a convenient fix. For policymakers, it props up employment statistics and keeps restaurants open. But for Canadian youth, it’s a locked door. With unemployment among 15-to-24-year-olds hitting 14 percent in 2025, the very jobs that once offered young people a first rung on the economic ladder are being outsourced to a workforce designed to suppress wage growth.

This isn’t just about restaurants or job competition. It’s about the economic model Canada has chosen. By holding down wages through imported labour, governments and corporations create space for another pillar of their growth strategy: asset inflation. Housing, rents, and consumer prices continue to rise, juiced by population growth and easy credit, while wages stagnate under the weight of temporary labour. GDP looks healthy on paper, because GDP counts the money spent on higher rents and inflated assets as “growth.” In reality, it’s a statistical mirage — a country getting poorer in lived experience while its balance sheet looks richer.

Canada has built an economy where cheap foreign labour subsidizes consumer convenience, youth unemployment festers in the background, and asset inflation is sold to the public as prosperity. It’s a shell game: keep wages low, keep assets high, and call it growth. But the bill comes due when a generation of young Canadians finds itself priced out of homes, locked out of jobs, and wondering why the promise of opportunity now feels like an imported illusion. Source.

Canada’s Population Growth Slows to Historic Low as Residents Flee High Costs and Rising Crime

Canada’s population grew by just 47,098 people (0.1%) between April and July 2025, reaching an estimated 41.65 million—the slowest second-quarter growth since 1946 outside the pandemic. Natural increase added 13,404 people, while net international migration contributed 33,694. However, a large net outflow of non-permanent residents—around 58,700, including 32,000 international students—offset much of the gain.

On top of that, a record number of Canadian citizens are leaving the country, with over 118,000 having emigrated in 2024 and early 2025 numbers indicating the trend is continuing. Analysts point to Canada’s high cost of living, rising crime, and other societal pressures as driving both temporary residents and citizens to seek opportunities elsewhere, even as permanent immigration remains strong. More

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner Says TikTok Collected Children’s Sensitive Data

Canada’s Privacy Commissioner has found TikTok’s safeguards for children are dangerously inadequate. The popular app collects vast amounts of sensitive data from young users—including health information, gender identity, political views, and even biometric data—and uses it to target ads and content that can manipulate children’s behaviour. Investigators say TikTok’s age-verification methods are weak, and its data practices fail to properly protect minors.

The platform has promised to strengthen its age-verification methods and clarify how it uses personal data, but critics warn this may be too little, too late. The report intensifies global scrutiny of TikTok, coinciding with US efforts to take control of its algorithm and tackle security risks linked to its Chinese ownership. More

Supreme Court Grants BC Ostrich Farm Interim Stay of Cull: Farm’s Lawyer - More

NATO Issues Official Statement Condemning Russian Violation of Estonian Airspace, Pledges to Defend Allies “With All Its Strength” - More

Dallas ICE facility Shooting Leaves 1 Detainee Dead and 2 Injured - The shooter, armed with a rifle and leaving a note reading “ANTI-ICE,” shot himself when approached by agents. More

Premier Smith Says Alberta Won’t Cooperate With Federal Gun Buyback Program - More

Zelenskyy Offers Drone Warfare Know-How to Ukraine’s Partners - During his UN speech, Ukraine’s president called recent developments in unmanned warfare and artificial intelligence ’the most destructive arms race in human history.’ More

UN Demands Probe Into Alleged Drone Strike on Gaza Aid Flotilla; Italy and Spain Deploy Naval Ships in Support - More

Canada Post Under Federal Review with Cuts and Nationwide Closures On the Table

The federal government will begin a review of Canada Post next month, setting the stage for a major restructuring of the Crown corporation. With mail volumes declining and Canada Post deemed “effectively insolvent” in a May report by mediator William Kaplan, the review will likely lead to closures of rural post offices, reduced home delivery, and more privately-run franchises.

Canada Post continues contract negotiations with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which rejected the corporation’s latest offer in August. CUPW warns the review is a pretext for even bigger cutbacks, urging workers and communities to pressure the government to preserve expanded postal services. More

PwC Estimate: AI Adoption Could Boost Canada’s GDP to $3.65 Trillion by 2035 - More

Lithium Americas Soars Nearly 80% as Trump Administration Seeks Equity Stake in Canadian Miner - More

Study: We Emit a Visible Light That Vanishes When We Die

Researchers from the University of Calgary and Canada’s National Research Council have captured ultraweak photon emissions—faint flashes of light—from living mice and plant leaves, which drop dramatically after death. Using highly sensitive cameras, the team observed that stressed cells emit more light, linked to reactive oxygen species produced during normal metabolism and stress responses. Injured plant leaves glowed brighter for hours, and live mice emitted measurable photons that vanished post-mortem. The findings suggest that all living things literally “glow” with cellular activity, hinting at future non-invasive ways to monitor health and stress at the microscopic level. More

Breakthrough Gene Therapy Treats Huntington’s Disease for First Time - More

NFL Hall of Fame 2026: Brees, Rivers, Fitzgerald Among 13 Modern-Era First-Time Contenders

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 13 first-time modern-era nominees for the Class of 2026, including standout quarterbacks Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, and Alex Smith. Notable offensive stars like Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Jason Witten, and Greg Olsen are also among the nominees. Brees and Fitzgerald are considered locks for first-ballot induction, while Rivers and Gore have strong cases but face questions due to playoff shortcomings and lack of championships. The full field includes 128 candidates, with several second-year nominees like Marshawn Lynch, Luke Kuechly, and Eli Manning also in contention. More

Aaron Judge Becomes 4th Player in MLB History to Post Four 50-Home Run Seasons - More

Disney+, Hulu Are Hiking Prices Again Next Month - More

Guardians’ David Fry Hospitalized with Facial Fracture After Being Hit by 99 MPH Fastball—Tigers’ Ace Tarik Skubal Visits Him in the Hospital - More

Trump Trolls Biden: White House Hangs Biden’s Autopen Signature Instead of Official Portrait in ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’

March Madness Legend Sister Jean Retires at 106 After Decades as Loyola Chicago Chaplain

On This Day in 1926, Henry Ford announced that workers at the Ford Motor Company would move to an eight-hour, five-day workweek, a groundbreaking change that helped reshape modern labour standards. Ford’s decision came during a time when the standard work schedule in American factories often stretched to 10–12 hours a day, six days a week.