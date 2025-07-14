Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maddy's avatar
Maddy
13m

The ethics commissioner has not disclosed his assets on the public registry as required by the Conflict of Interest Act.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture