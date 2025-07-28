Good morning, It’s Monday, July 28th. In today’s news, Bill C-2 opens the door to foreign snooping on Canadian citizens, America puts forward an AI action plan that could reshape the global order, Montreal fines a church for hosting a christian MAGA singer without a permit, China targets Canadian activists with international arrest warrants, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

Bill C-2 Opens the Door to Foreign Snooping on Canadian Citizens

On June 3, 2025, the federal government introduced Bill C-2, calling it a measure to strengthen border security. But buried in this massive piece of legislation are changes that could drastically weaken your privacy rights—and quietly open the door for U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies to access your personal information.

The government hasn’t been upfront about what’s really in this bill. What it hasn’t said publicly is that Bill C-2 lays the groundwork for Canada to sign onto two major international data-sharing agreements—one of them with the United States.

The first is something called the Second Additional Protocol (2AP) to the Budapest Convention. This treaty would make it easier for foreign governments, including the U.S., to directly request personal data from Canadian companies—without going through Canadian courts. That means your texts, emails, and online activity could be handed over without a judge ever reviewing the request.

Canada’s own Privacy Commissioner has warned that our current laws aren’t strong enough to protect Canadians if this treaty is signed. Once your data leaves the country, there’s no guarantee it won’t be misused—or fall into the wrong hands.

The second agreement on the table is with the United States under the CLOUD Act. This U.S. law allows American authorities to demand access to data stored in other countries—even if it’s protected by local laws. If Canada signs on, U.S. agencies could pressure Canadian tech companies to hand over your private information, including location data, call logs, or anything stored in apps.

To make things worse, Bill C-2 gives Canadian police and government agencies even more power to collect and share data—sometimes without a warrant. One section would allow companies to “voluntarily” share your info with authorities, including foreign ones. Another could force businesses to confirm whether someone accessed certain services—raising fears that U.S. states could target Canadians or Americans who sought abortions in Canada.

And yet, the federal government hasn’t told Canadians that this bill is about any of this.

If passed, Bill C-2 would give both Canadian and U.S. authorities more access to your personal information than ever before. And it’s all happening without a real public conversation. Canadians deserve to know what’s being signed away in their name—before it’s too late. Source.

America’s AI Action Plan: A 90-Point Blueprint That Could Reshape the World Order

President Donald Trump has launched an aggressive, 90-point AI Action Plan that doesn't just promise to supercharge American innovation—it declares open war on China’s tech dominance and the ideological grip of “woke” AI systems in the West. The plan, hailed by Trump as a “moonshot for freedom,” aims to cement the US as the world’s unchallenged AI superpower by slashing red tape, building billion-dollar infrastructure, and cutting off federal funding for any tech deemed politically biased.

Key pillars of the plan include:

Revoking past regulations seen as obstacles to rapid AI deployment

Eliminating “woke” AI from all government procurement pipelines

Fast-tracking permits for data centers, chip fabs, and energy-intensive AI infrastructure

Launching the $500 billion ‘Stargate Project’ with private-sector partners to build the backbone of U.S. AI supremacy

Creating export pipelines to flood allied countries with American-made AI systems

Deploying workforce training programs to fill the skilled trades gap for the national AI rollout

Centralizing federal authority to prevent blue states from imposing restrictive AI laws

How It Impacts the World

The Trump administration’s plan represents a clear escalation in the US–China tech war. By directly linking AI development with national security and global influence, the White House is effectively weaponizing innovation in a bid to undermine China’s growing digital authoritarianism.

China’s state-backed tech giants, such as Baidu and Huawei, are already heavily invested in AI for surveillance, military, and industrial control. Trump’s AI Action Plan calls them out implicitly—and aims to outcompete them on speed, scale, and ideology. The message is clear: American AI will stand for freedom, transparency, and strength, while Beijing’s model represents control, censorship, and coercion.

If this all plays out as planned, expect some serious global ramifications:

Allied nations may be pressured to ban or replace Chinese AI products in favor of US-approved systems.

Global standards bodies will become battlegrounds for defining “ethical AI,” with the US pushing neutrality and China pushing state control.

Developing countries may find themselves caught in a digital Cold War—forced to choose between the US-AI sphere and the China-led alternative.

International tech alliances may be redrawn around shared values and access to US infrastructure grants or export deals.

Meanwhile, Big Tech is on notice. Federal dollars will be tied to ideological neutrality, which could upend the practices of firms like Google and Microsoft, often accused of embedding progressive values into AI systems. Trump’s plan explicitly targets this, aiming to strip out what he calls "embedded bias" and replace it with “fact-based objectivity.”

The Bigger Picture

This plan isn’t just about computers and code—it’s about reasserting America’s global dominance in the post-industrial world. Trump has framed AI as the new oil, the new arms race, and the new frontier—all in one.

Whether you see it as visionary or polarizing, one thing is certain: the AI war is here—and Trump just fired his first shot. Source

Montreal Fines Church $2,500 for Hosting Christian Singer Without Permit

The City of Montreal has fined a local evangelical church $2,500 after it hosted a concert by American Christian musician Sean Feucht without a permit.

Ministerios Restauracion Church, located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, went ahead with the event despite being informed by city officials that it was not authorized.

The concert, which took place Friday evening, was added to Feucht’s tour on short notice after several of his Canadian performances were cancelled. According to a spokesperson for Mayor Valérie Plante, the church was informed that a permit was required and that the event could not proceed.

“The organization violated the regulations by going ahead with the show,” said city spokesperson Philippe Masse. He added that the concert went against the city’s values of “inclusion, solidarity, and respect.”

Feucht is a U.S.-based musician known for his conservative political views, including opposition to abortion, gender ideology, and the LGBTQ+ movement. He has been described by The Atlantic as a “Christian nationalist” and a prominent figure in the MAGA political sphere.

Protesters gathered outside the church during the performance. Montreal police say a 38-year-old man was arrested for obstruction, and a smoke bomb was set off inside the venue. Feucht later claimed on social media that two smoke bombs were thrown toward him during the concert.

Feucht’s “Revive in 25” tour has faced multiple cancellations in recent days. Six scheduled concerts in Eastern Canada—including stops in Halifax, Charlottetown, Quebec City, and Gatineau—were cancelled following public complaints and security concerns. Parks Canada also revoked a permit for a performance at a national historic site in Halifax.

Feucht has accused Canadian authorities of censorship and “Christian persecution,” stating that his views are the reason his events have been shut down.

The City of Montreal maintains that the fine was due to a permit violation. The church has not responded to media requests for comment. Feucht’s tour is scheduled to continue in Western Canada in August. Source.

China Targets Canadian Activists with International Arrest Warrants

Hong Kong authorities—under the direction of Beijing—have issued arrest warrants and bounties for 19 overseas-based pro-democracy activists, including several Canadians, in what Ottawa is calling an aggressive act of transnational repression.

The warrants target members of the "Hong Kong Parliament," a symbolic pro-democracy group founded in Toronto in 2022. Police allege the group seeks to "overthrow China's fundamental system" and have offered bounties of up to 1 million Hong Kong dollars (about $175,000 CAD) for four of the activists, including Canadian citizens Victor Ho and Elmer Yuen. Canada’s Rapid Response Mechanism has identified coordinated online campaigns amplifying these bounties within Chinese-speaking communities.

This marks the third instance of international arrest warrants issued by Hong Kong since 2023, targeting pro-democracy activists living overseas, including previous cases involving Canadian residents. More

US Strikes Trade Deal With European Union

President Trump has secured a trade deal with the European Union just before the August 1, 2025, tariff deadline. The agreement includes a 15% tariff on most goods, including automobiles, with the EU committing to purchase $750 billion in US energy and invest an additional $600 billion in the US. This deal, described as a positive step for both sides, aims to reduce trade tensions and boost economic ties, with more deals expected this week as the deadline approaches. More

Parents Outraged After Kids at Six Ontario Summer Camps Livestreamed Without Consent—Privacy Watchdog to Investigate - More

International Rankings Show Canadian Passport Continues to Lose Power - More

Islamic State-Linked Rebels Massacre 34 in Congo Church Attack - Militants from the ADF stormed a Catholic church in eastern Congo, killing dozens and abducting villagers in a brutal overnight raid. More

Six in Critical Condition After 11 Stabbed in Knife Attack at Michigan Walmart; Suspect in Custody - Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect used a folding knife to stab victims before being held at gunpoint by an armed citizen outside the store.

A Lesson in How to Become Even More Obsolete: NDP Releases Rules for Leadership Race, Including Signatures From Regional, Racial, and LGBT Groups - More

CMHC: Housing Starts Forecast to Drop Over Next 3 Years

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reports that new home construction has slowed significantly since early 2024 and is expected to decline further through 2027. Housing starts fell to 245,367 units in 2024 and are projected to drop to 212,550 by 2027. Factors driving the slowdown include ongoing tariffs on steel and lumber, high construction costs, tight financing, low developer confidence, and a sharp decline in home purchases.

The condominium sector is especially affected, with many projects delayed, canceled, or converted to rentals. CMHC notes that construction levels remain far below the 430,000 to 480,000 units needed annually to meet demand through 2035. More

AI Boom Begins to Surge in Electricity Prices as Data Centers Strain Power Grids - More

Tea App, Marketed as a Safe Dating Site for Women, Hacked—User Data Shared Online - Tea said 72,000 images were leaked online, including 13,000 images of selfies or photo identification that users submitted during account verification. More

Only 18 Percent of Californians Can Afford to Buy a Home - More

Scientists Propose New Theory About the Origins of the Universe

A new theory from scientists in Spain and Italy could change how we understand the beginning of the universe. Instead of relying on unproven ideas like a super-fast expansion (known as inflation) or imaginary particles, the researchers suggest the universe may have formed naturally through the known laws of gravity and quantum physics. Starting from a simple, stable state called “De Sitter space,” tiny ripples in space-time—gravitational waves—may have been enough to kick-start the formation of galaxies, stars, and planets. Their model removes the need for guesswork and offers real, testable predictions—possibly rewriting what we thought we knew about the Big Bang. More

Astronomers Discover Potentially Habitable Earth-Like Planet Just 35 Light-Years Away - More

Scientists Warn That Canada’s 1,000 km Tintina Fault Could Trigger Massive Earthquakes - A new UVic study reveals that a large fault in Yukon—once believed dormant for 40 million years—has shown signs of multiple large earthquakes over the past 2.6 million years, indicating it may still be active. More

Tadej Pogačar Wins Fourth Tour de France Title, Solidifying His Place Among Cycling Greats

Tadej Pogačar secured his fourth Tour de France victory, finishing 4 minutes and 24 seconds ahead of two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard. Over the three-week race, Pogačar won four stages and dominated across all terrains, also claiming the polka-dot jersey for best climber. He became the first reigning world champion to win the Tour since 1990 and now ranks just one win shy of the all-time record held by Anquetil, Merckx, Hinault, and Induráin. Germany’s Florian Lipowitz finished third, 11 minutes behind, and took the white jersey for best young rider, while Italy’s Jonathan Milan claimed the green jersey for best sprinter. More

Women's Euro 2025 Final: England Stuns Spain in Penalties to Earn Second Straight Euro Title - More

Summer McIntosh Beats Katie Ledecky to Claim World Title in Women's 400m Freestyle - The 18-year-old from Toronto is going for 5 gold medals this week in Singapore. More

Gwyneth Paltrow Named Temporary Spokesperson for Astronomer After Viral Coldplay Concert Incident - This is funny, of course, because Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for over a decade. More

Chuck E. Cheese Employee Gets Arrested for Credit Card Fraud While Wearing Oversized Mouse Mascot Costume

A Taiwanese Women’s Football Coach Is Under Fire for Forcing Students to Donate Blood Hundreds of Times to Earn Mandatory Graduation Credits

On This Day in 1914, Austria-Hungary decided against mediation and declared war on Serbia—the first declaration of war of World War I.