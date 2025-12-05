Good morning, it’s Friday, December 5th. In today’s news, more than 1 in 5 Canadian workers are employed by the government, Canadian families expected to pay over $17,500 for groceries in 2026, a Calgary pastor was taken into custody for refusing to apologize in a drag queen story hour case, the FBI captured a pipe bomber after a five year investigation, and much more.

More Than 1 in 5 Canadian Workers Are Employed By the Government

A new Fraser Institute study has put hard numbers to something many Canadians have sensed for years: the state is expanding faster than the society expected to finance it. Between 2015 and 2024, Canada added 950,000 public-sector jobs, accounting for nearly one-third of all employment growth in the country. And while public-sector advocates frame this as investment in services, the study makes a simpler point: the government is absorbing more and more of the labour force while producing less and less of the growth needed to sustain it.

The public sector’s share of total employment has risen from 19.7 percent in 2015 to 21.5 percent in 2024. That may seem like a modest shift, but in a labour market the size of Canada’s, it represents a structural tilt toward dependence on tax-funded employment. Meanwhile, private-sector job growth—where innovation, productivity, and wealth creation actually occur—has lagged far behind. Public-sector jobs grew at 2.7 percent per year, while private-sector jobs grew at 1.7 percent. Almost every province saw government employment outpace private employment, with Manitoba being the lone exception.

But the most striking trend is inside the public sector itself. Public administration—what most of us think of as the civil service—grew by 328,200 positions, nearly a third of the entire public-sector expansion and ten percent of all new jobs in Canada. These roles do not directly produce health care, educate children, or deliver frontline services. They are overhead: regulatory managers, compliance officers, administrators, coordinators—an expanding machinery of the state that governs, supervises, and audits the productive economy rather than contributing to it.

This comes at a time when Canada faces a well-documented productivity crisis. Our output per worker has stagnated for a decade, even as governments at every level run persistent deficits. The study warns that a growing public workforce—especially on the administrative side—will further strain public finances, slow productivity, and deepen the economic malaise already visible across the country.

The message is clear: Canada does not have a revenue problem. It has an allocation problem. A larger share of the workforce is shifting into roles funded by taxes, while a smaller share remains in the sectors that generate the prosperity those taxes rely on. If governments cannot muster the political will to rein in this growth, Canadians will face a future of higher taxes, weaker services, and declining living standards.

The bill always comes due. And right now, Canada is adding more people to the payroll than to the engine that pays for it. Source.

The Liberal Food Collapse: Canadian Families to Pay Over $17,500 for Groceries in 2026

Food prices in Canada haven’t just risen—they’ve exploded. After a decade of inflationary policy failures, carbon taxes, trade blunders, and regulatory chokeholds, the average family of four is now expected to spend $17,571.79 on food in 2026, paying another $994.63 more than last year. In several categories, food prices are now over 350% higher than they were a decade ago. That is not inflation—that is systemic collapse.

The government insists inflation is “steady,” but families know the truth: groceries now feel like a luxury. Meat is set to rise 5–7%, chicken is about to spike due to underproduction, and nearly every staple—vegetables, dairy, baked goods—will climb again. After 10 years of Liberal mismanagement, even basic nutrition is becoming unaffordable.

This crisis is not accidental. Ottawa’s carbon taxes jacked up fertilizer, fuel, and transportation costs. The failed trade war with the US pushed import prices higher. The government throttled the temporary foreign worker system, leaving agriculture short-staffed and driving production costs up. And the weakened Canadian dollar made every imported item more expensive before it even hit the shelf.

Lower global energy prices and a brief GST holiday gave Canadians temporary relief—but these were band-aids on a severed artery. The structural damage is political.

And now the consequences are everywhere:

Record-high food bank usage , the worst in Canadian history

Rising homelessness , driven by collapsing household budgets

Nutritional decline , with 86% of Canadians cutting back on meat and many turning to cheaper, higher-sugar, ultra-processed foods

Worsening public health, as affordability disappears

This is a government-induced poverty cycle. And while Canadians choke on food costs, Mark Carney brags about wage bumps and tax tweaks—pretending it cancels out a grocery bill that’s now higher than the average rent or mortgage from ten years ago. It’s delusional. Canadians aren’t getting ahead—they’re being financially squeezed to the breaking point.

This isn’t mere mismanagement. This is systemic failure—and Canadians are paying for it every single day at the checkout.

Calgary Pastor Taken Into Custody for Refusing to Apologize in Drag Queen Story Hour Case

Canada now arrests pastors for refusing to apologize on command. That’s where we are as a country. Calgary street pastor Derek Reimer was taken into custody not for violence, not for threats, not for any actual harm — but for refusing to write a court-ordered apology letter to a public library manager whose feelings he allegedly hurt while protesting a drag-queen story hour for children.

This is the totalitarian inversion of justice that George Orwell warned us about: all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.

Reimer opposed adults performing gender-themed entertainment for kids inside a taxpayer-funded institution. He criticized the manager who helped facilitate it. For that, he was convicted of criminal harassment — a charge that in any sane society would require genuine intimidation or danger, not public criticism of a public employee involved in a public controversy.

But the real rot is what happened next: instead of jail time, he was ordered to submit a written apology — a compelled confession, the sort of ideological grovelling that totalitarian systems specialize in. Reimer refused. So the state dragged him off to jail anyway.

Think about the message that sends.

It is now legally enforceable in Canada to apologize for your beliefs. Not to correct factual error. Not to remedy actual harm. But to satisfy the emotional comfort of someone whose job involves running public programming for children.

Meanwhile, churches have been burned across this country by the dozen, and the political class shrugs. When mobs tar Christians as genocidal colonizers, when activists desecrate churches, when faith communities face open hostility, the state suddenly discovers its deep commitment to “free expression.”

But offend the sensibilities of adults who want to expose children to their sexual fetishes under the banner of “inclusion,” and the hammer drops. Hurt a pastor? Protected speech. Hurt the feelings of someone organizing drag programming for kids? Jail.

This is not equality under the law. This is hierarchy — ideological hierarchy — where the new priesthood of progressive identity groups enjoys privileges no ordinary citizen can expect.

Reimer may not be perfect. But a society that arrests a man for refusing to perform ritualized contrition is a society that has forgotten what freedom even means.

And the people cheering today will be stunned to learn, as always, that once compelled speech becomes normal for one group, it eventually becomes normal for all.

Canada is drifting into something dark — and the mask is no longer slipping. It’s already off. Source.

FBI Captures Jan. 5th Pipe Bomber Following Five-Year Investigation

The FBI has arrested Brian Cole Jr., 30, of Woodbridge, Virginia, for allegedly planting the two pipe bombs discovered near the RNC and DNC buildings on Jan. 5, 2021. Prosecutors say Cole purchased pipes, end caps, wiring, batteries, and kitchen timers from stores like Home Depot and Walmart between 2019 and 2020 to build the devices.

Cell phone data placed Cole in the area that evening, and surveillance spotted his Nissan Sentra driving near both headquarters. He is charged with transporting explosive devices across state lines and attempted destruction using explosives.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel said the arrest came after the Trump administration rebuilt the case from scratch—reviewing 3 million lines of information, examining 233,000 sales of possible bomb components, and re-testing all evidence.

The investigation had stalled for nearly five years despite a $500,000 reward. Officials say neither bomb detonated, but easily could have. The case remains active, search warrants are ongoing, and additional charges may follow. More

John Rustad Resigns as Leader of BC Conservative Party to Avoid ‘Civil War’

After a brief internal battle for party control, John Rustad has resigned as leader of the BC Conservative Party, confirming Dec. 4, he will remain an MLA for Nechako Lakes. His departure comes a day after the party announced it had “removed” him as leader following a caucus vote citing a loss of confidence, with Trevor Halford named interim leader.

Rustad, who has led the party since 2022, had previously won a strong leadership review but faced internal dissent, departures of MLAs, and criticism from the party management committee over his leadership. The party, holding 39 seats in the legislature, will now begin a race for a permanent leader. More

Cocaine and Bananas: Fruit Shipments from the Ecuador President’s Family Firm Allegedly Used to Smuggle Drugs - Containers sent by Noboa Trading Co. have been caught up in huge drug shipments to the Balkans. More

Trump Presides Over Peace Signing Between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda - More

The Taliban Forces a 13-Year-Old Boy to Execute a Convicted Murderer in a Stadium Spectacle Attended by 80,000 - More

Thousands of Leaked Photos Show New Evidence of Mass Torture and Murder Under Assad’s Regime in Syria - More

Putin Says Russia Will Take Donbas by Force if it’s Not Ceded by Ukraine - Russia controls all of Luhansk and most of Donetsk, the regions that comprise the Donbas. More

Israel Starts Talks With Lebanon for ‘First Attempt’ at Forming ‘Economic Relations’ and a Path Towards Peace - More

Canada’s Big Banks Post Billions in Q4 Profits While Canadians Struggle with Rising Prices and Debt

All of Canada’s six largest banks posted strong Q4 2025 profits, beating analyst expectations thanks to booming capital markets and wealth management activity. RBC’s profit jumped 29% to $5.4B, CIBC rose 16% to $2.2B, and Scotiabank also reached $2.2B, while TD earned $3.3B, BMO $2.3B, and National Bank $1.1B. All six banks raised or maintained dividends for shareholders.

But these headlines hide the harsh reality for Canadians: while the banks are thriving, everyday households are being squeezed like never before. Loan-loss provisions across the big six soared into the billions, signalling that more Canadians struggle to repay mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans. Meanwhile, families face soaring food prices, rising housing costs, and stagnant wages.

Most of the banks’ earnings came from wealth management and financial markets, not from lending to everyday Canadians. In other words, the financial system is making money from speculation and affluent clients, not supporting the households that keep it running. The result: a widening gap between corporate gains and household pain. Canadians are paying more to live and borrow, while the banks continue to grow wealthier—a clear example of profit boom at the top and financial strain at the bottom.

As banks pocket billions, the everyday Canadian faces higher costs, fewer options for credit, and a growing sense that the system is rigged against them. More

Leaked DND Comparison of F-35 and Gripen Fighter Jets Puts Pressure on Carney to Select Superior US F-35 - More

Downsizing Canada: 68,000 Public Servants Receive Letters Offering Eligibility for Early Retirement Options - More

Meta Shares Climb 4% on Report Mark Zuckerberg Plans to Axe up to 30% of the Metaverse Budget - More

Was Mars Once a Tropical Oasis?

Recent findings from NASA’s Perseverance rover suggest that ancient Mars may have once been a surprisingly lush world. Scientists discovered white, aluminum-rich kaolinite clay scattered across Jezero Crater—rocks that on Earth form only after long periods of heavy rainfall in humid, tropical environments. This indicates that parts of Mars could have supported warm, wet, and rain-soaked oases billions of years ago, creating conditions potentially suitable for life.

While the exact origin of the clay remains a mystery, the discovery adds an interesting new piece to the puzzle of Mars’ ancient climate, and raises the possibility that the Red Planet was once far more habitable than today’s barren landscape suggests. More

18,000 Tracks Discovered in World’s Largest Dinosaur Tracksite - The site at Torotoro National Park in Bolivia includes a record-smashing 16,600 three-toed tracks across 1,321 trackways and 289 lone prints, as well as 1,378 swim tracks across 280 trackways. More

Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and the Netherlands Boycott Eurovision 2026 Over Israel’s Participation

Four public broadcasters—Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Slovenia—have withdrawn from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after organizers decided to allow Israel to participate, despite objections over Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. The European Broadcasting Union adopted stricter voting rules following allegations of past vote manipulation, but declined to bar Israel.

The withdrawals expose deep political fractures inside what is normally a celebratory music event watched by over 100 million viewers. Broadcasters say Israel’s involvement is incompatible with their public responsibility, citing civilian deaths in Gaza and the killing of journalists. Other countries, including Iceland, may follow.

Israel and host nation Austria welcomed Israel’s inclusion, backed also by Germany. The dispute comes as Eurovision faces financial pressures, rising protests, and ongoing political turmoil—turning next year’s Vienna contest into one of the most contentious in the show’s 70-year history. More

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Takes Place Tonight in Washington, DC - The draw will feature 48 teams divided into 12 groups, with hosts Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. pre-assigned to groups, top-ranked Spain, Argentina, France, and England placed in separate knockout quadrants. More

Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Sidelined 2-to-4 Weeks After MRI Reveals Right Calf Strain - More

Conor McGregor’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit Stemming from the 2023 NBA Finals was Dismissed in Florida - More

New Zealand Man Charged with Theft After Allegedly Swallowing $19,200 Fabergé ‘James Bond Octopussy’ Egg Locket

Scientists Spot Thousands of Mysterious Flashes in Pre-Satellite Sky Photos, Some Linked to Cold War Nuclear Tests, Others Are Believed to Be UFOs

On This Day in 1848, US President James K. Polk confirmed the discovery of gold in California, setting off the legendary Gold Rush of 1849 that would draw hundreds of thousands of fortune seekers from across the globe and forever transform the American West.