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BGeorge Gobel's avatar
BGeorge Gobel
4d

The Canadian Heritage department of the federal government offers grants aver $100k for reports supporting these recommendations.

Get on the bandwagon and do a report. The format is available from the Digital Citizen Program.

It was originally constituted to have citizens help governments pushback against COVID 19 regulation complaints. In other words, the citizens didn’t believe the government hysteria and the feds didn’t understand why citizens had scepticism about their “control” agenda.

The referenced report was likely prepared with taxpayer’s funds and government coaching.

If the first page of the report included a Land Acknowledgement, then it was a Canadian Heritage funded narrative.

Be very afraid.

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Wayne Mackenzie's avatar
Wayne Mackenzie
4d

Oh how Canada has lost its way!

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