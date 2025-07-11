Good morning, It’s Friday, July 11th. In today’s news, Trump announces 35 percent tariffs on Canada, Retired MPs pocket $81K a year while half of Canadians feel “financially paralyzed,” US government breaks silence on geoengineering and weather control, Canadian government told to brace for layoffs, Six secret service agents suspended over Trump assassination attempt, and much more.

Trump Announces 35 Percent Tariffs on Canada

Late last night, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will impose a blanket 35% tariff on all Canadian imports, effective August 1, 2025. The declaration came via a letter Trump posted to his Truth Social platform, addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

In the letter, Trump blamed Canada for contributing to America’s ongoing fentanyl crisis, accusing the country of failing to prevent the drug from flowing into the US. He wrote:

“As you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country.”

Trump criticized Canada’s decision to retaliate with tariffs of its own and said the 35% tariff will now apply to all Canadian products, on top of any existing sectoral tariffs already in place.

The announcement marks a major escalation in trade tensions between the two countries and could significantly impact cross-border commerce, particularly in industries like automotive, agriculture, lumber, and energy. The Canadian government has not yet officially responded to the new tariff threat. Source

Retired MPs Pocket $81K a Year While Half of Canadians Feel “Financially Paralyzed”

As millions of Canadians struggle to make ends meet, a different story is unfolding behind the gates of political privilege. According to new Treasury Board figures, annual pensions for retired Members of Parliament averaged a staggering $81,140 last year—and thanks to inflation indexing, those payments have increased 11.4% over just two years.

That’s right. The very inflation that’s hollowing out the bank accounts of everyday citizens is padding the retirement incomes of the political elite.

Canada is in the grips of a brutal cost of living crisis. Half of Canadians say they feel financially paralyzed, unsure of how to cope with rising food prices, soaring rent, and the compounding effect of inflation. Meanwhile, the average Canadian family pays 43% of its annual income in taxes—more than they spend on food, shelter, and clothing combined.

Yet while ordinary people are forced to make sacrifices, Ottawa ensures its own comfort. MP pensions are automatically indexed to inflation, meaning they not only keep up with the cost of living—they thrive on it. What devastates the working class becomes a built-in bonus for those who once held power.

It’s hard to imagine a clearer example of political insulation. The same government that tells Canadians to “tighten their belts” in the face of economic hardship has rigged the system to ensure that those belts never squeeze their own waists.

This is not just about numbers. It’s about trust and fairness. When inflation soars, Canadians are told it’s unavoidable. When taxes rise, we’re told it’s necessary. When programs are cut, we’re told it’s fiscally responsible. But when it comes to politicians' salaries and pensions, somehow there's always room in the budget for a raise.

Canadians are increasingly disillusioned—and rightfully so. This country is being divided into two economic realities: one for the public, where inflation means sacrifice, and one for the political class, where inflation means a pay bump.

Until that gap closes, don’t expect the anger to subside. A system that rewards the architects of crisis while punishing its victims is not just broken—it’s corrupt. And more Canadians are waking up to that every day.

US Government Breaks Silence on Geoengineering and Weather Control After Decades of Denial

After decades of denial, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finally released a set of online resources addressing geoengineering and weather modification, topics long dismissed by government and media as fringe conspiracies. This shift in tone comes amid growing public scrutiny—especially following catastrophic floods in Texas, North Carolina, and New Mexico—and rising backlash against companies engaged in cloud seeding, one of the most visible forms of weather manipulation.

The tipping point appears to have come after Texas-based weather modification firm, Rainwater Tech, received death threats for conducting a cloud seeding operation just days before the floods. Although the company and its CEO, Augustus Doricko, deny any connection to the disaster, the public outrage was unmistakable. Doricko pleaded for rational discourse and stressed that the public lacks a clear understanding of how these technologies work—and more importantly, what their risks are.

In response, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin took to social media, stating bluntly:

“Americans have questions about geoengineering and contrails. They expect honesty and transparency from their government... This ends today.”

Zeldin pledged that the EPA would release everything it knows, including long-shrouded topics like solar radiation management (SRM)—the highly controversial idea of injecting sulfur dioxide or other particles into the atmosphere to reflect sunlight and cool the Earth. A new EPA webpage also directly tackles the long-standing “chemtrails” debate, offering explanations for what it calls “myths and misconceptions” surrounding visible aircraft emissions—what the agency insists are just harmless contrails, not deliberate chemical spraying.

However, the newly released EPA material doesn't sugarcoat the potential dangers of geoengineering. According to its summary, solar geoengineering could:

Damage the ozone layer

Alter global and regional weather patterns

Harm crop yields

Trigger acid rain

Disrupt ecosystems

And potentially entrench global inequalities if deployed unevenly

The EPA claims it shares “significant reservations” about these technologies and is now tracking private actors potentially engaged in weather modification or geoengineering without federal oversight.

Cloud seeding, which involves spraying silver iodide and table salt into clouds to trigger precipitation, is already used in over 50 countries. While it’s marketed as a tool to combat drought, it has poor oversight and limited public transparency. The new resources outline federal and state policies that exist—but critics argue that these are incomplete, inconsistent, and often shielded from scrutiny.

For years, citizens who raised concerns about atmospheric modification were branded as conspiracy theorists. But now, with real-world disasters intensifying and scientific institutions openly discussing ways to manipulate the climate, the conversation is shifting—and fast. In the end, nature is not a lab experiment—and the more we treat it like one, the more likely we are to face consequences we can’t undo.

Public Sector on Edge: Government Departments Told to Brace for Layoffs

The federal government has begun warning employees across multiple departments that job cuts may be coming, as Prime Minister Mark Carney pushes for aggressive spending reductions to rein in Canada’s ballooning deficit. Internal memos sent this week signal the beginning of a broad expenditure review—one that could see billions slashed from departmental budgets and major restructuring of government programs.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), which oversees everything from unemployment insurance to labor laws, informed its more than 36,000 employees that “adjustments to our workforce may be necessary.” The department has been tasked with identifying potential savings of 15% by fiscal year 2028-29.

Global Affairs Canada also issued a warning, noting that its share of the budget review may amount to $1.1 billion in cuts. “This review will require difficult decisions affecting our workforce,” read the internal memo. Similar alerts were issued at Indigenous Services Canada and other departments.

The move follows a directive from Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne earlier this week asking cabinet ministers to find billions in savings to help finance massive new investments in housing, infrastructure, and national defence. Carney appears to be scaling back federal operations to make room for long-term capital projects.

But not everyone is convinced the numbers will add up. The Parliamentary Budget Officer has warned that the government's spending promises—particularly on defence—may be impossible to fund through efficiency savings alone. Canada’s deficit is already projected to exceed $70 billion this year, far above the $42 billion forecasted in December. Some economists are now questioning whether the Liberals will be able to deliver on both fiscal responsibility and ambitious new investments.

While the full scope of the cuts remains unclear, the memos mark the clearest signal yet that the federal government is preparing for a significant internal reshuffle. Departments have been asked to submit “ambitious savings proposals” and target underperforming programs for elimination or restructuring. Source.

Six Secret Service Agents Suspended Over Trump Assassination Attempt

Nearly a year after the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on President Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the US Secret Service has suspended six agents over what it calls an “operational failure.” The shooter, firing from a rooftop, grazed Trump’s ear, killed one attendee, and injured two others before being fatally shot by a sniper. A Senate report found major lapses in planning and intelligence, calling the attack preventable. In response, the Secret Service has introduced new security measures, including drones and upgraded communications. Leadership changes also followed the incident, including the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle. More

RCMP Clarifies Stance on ‘Traditional Values’ Being Aligned With Extremism

The RCMP is clarifying controversial comments made by Staff Sergeant Camille Habel, who linked a shift toward "traditional values" with radicalization. After backlash, including from legal experts and civil liberties groups, the RCMP emphasized it does not consider traditional values to be extremist. The comments came in the context of terrorism charges laid against four individuals—three with military ties—accused of plotting to form an anti-government militia in Quebec. The RCMP says true indicators of radicalization include behavioral shifts combined with a willingness to use violence. More

RFK Jr. Bans Illegal Immigrants From Government-Funded Programs - ‘For too long, the government has diverted hardworking Americans’ tax dollars to incentivize illegal immigration,’ the health secretary said. More

Iran’s Threat to UK On Par with Russia’s, a Security Report Finds - A parliamentary committee says the UK is a priority target for cyber and physical attacks as well as assassinations by Iran. More

TikTok Faces 2nd Probe by EU Watchdog Over China Data Transfers - The video-sharing app was fined $620 million in May for transferring European users’ personal data to China, a ruling the company is appealing. More

10 Rescued, 3 Killed, Others ‘Kidnapped’ After Houthis Sink Ship in Second Red Sea Attack in a Week - More

Court Approves Class-Action Lawsuit Against Canada Post Alleging Illegal 'Drip Pricing' on Shipping - More

Nutella-Maker Ferrero Strikes $3.1 Billion Deal With Kellogg’s

Ferrero, the Italian chocolate giant behind Kinder and Nutella, is acquiring iconic US cereal maker WK Kellogg in a $3.1 billion deal, giving Kellogg shareholders $23 per share—a 40% premium. The move follows a Wall Street Journal report and sent Kellogg shares surging over 50% in after-hours trading.

WK Kellogg, known for Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies, was spun off from Kellogg two years ago. Ferrero, continuing its US expansion strategy, adds the cereal maker to a growing portfolio that includes Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Blue Bunny ice cream.

The deal is part of a wave of food industry consolidation, following Mars’ $30B acquisition of Kellanova and other major snacking deals from PepsiCo, Hershey, and Smucker. More

Walmart Recalls 850,000 Water Bottles After 2 People Are Blinded - The recall impacts Ozark Trail 64 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles. More

Pentagon to Become Largest Shareholder in MP Materials to Build Out US Rare Earths Infrastructure - More

Bitcoin Clocks New All-Time High Above $113,800 - More

New Mars Mission Plan Unveiled That Could Accelerate Human Exploration

Lockheed Martin has unveiled a bold new proposal to rescue NASA’s over-budget Mars Sample Return mission—cutting costs from $7 billion to under $3 billion. Their streamlined plan uses smaller, proven spacecraft, including a lander based on InSight and a lighter Mars Ascent Vehicle, to collect and return samples with fewer launches and simpler logistics.

More than a cost-saving measure, the plan could accelerate future human missions. Lockheed’s tech upgrades—like improved thermal shields and secure sample handling—double as groundwork for sending astronauts to Mars. If accepted, this could mark a major turning point in Mars exploration and reignite momentum for America’s journey to the Red Planet. More

Echoes From the Big Bang Suggest Earth is Trapped Inside a Giant Cosmic Void - Astronomers claim to have found new evidence supporting a controversial observation that our galaxy is residing in an unusually sparse region in space. If it's correct, it could rewrite cosmology. More

Canada's Men's Soccer Team Earns Highest FIFA Ranking Ever

Under coach Jesse Marsch, Canada’s men’s soccer team has hit a historic high, climbing to No. 28 in the latest FIFA world rankings. That's up 21 spots from No. 49 when Marsch took over in May 2024. The rise follows strong performances in the Canadian Shield and Gold Cup tournaments.

Canada now ranks third in CONCACAF, behind Mexico (No. 13) and the U.S. (No. 15), and will face Romania, Wales, Australia, and Colombia ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which it co-hosts. More

Tickets for Cooper Flagg, Bronny James Summer League Matchup Hit Record Prices - More

Justin Bieber Revealed the Tracklist for His Seventh Album “Swag,” Reportedly Releasing Today - More

Lionel Messi Makes MLS History with 4th Straight Multi-Goal Game in Inter Miami Win - More

The Original Birkin Bag, Which Set the Template for Arguably the Most Coveted Accessory in Fashion History, Has Been Bought for $10.1 Million, Becoming the Most Valuable Handbag Ever Sold at Auction.

Barbie Introduces Doll with Type 1 Diabetes and a Pink Glucose Monitor

On This Day in 2015, Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán escaped from the Altiplano maximum-security prison near Mexico City, vanishing through a specially built 1.5 km underground tunnel that led from his cell to a nearby house.