Good morning, it's Tuesday, December 2nd. In today's news, Canada is importing India's crime networks, Canada's growing reliance on China threatens national security, The gender predation paradigm, US retakes leadership of the G20 promising a return to its core mission: driving economic growth, and much more.

Canada Is Importing India’s Crime Networks and Our Political Class Pretends Not To Notice

Canada keeps telling itself a comforting story about immigration — that more is always better, that source-country realities don’t matter, and that anyone who raises concerns must be motivated by racism. But the evidence piling up in front of us makes that position impossible to defend. We are not just importing people. We are importing entire ecosystems of crime, corruption, and foreign conflicts. And nowhere is this clearer than in the surge of cases tied directly to India.

Start with Peel Region, where police have now investigated more than 60 extortion incidents targeting business owners. This isn’t petty crime — it’s an organized network involving 23 arrests, 156 charges, 20 firearms, stolen vehicles, meth trafficking, and cross-border coordination with U.S. agencies. These aren’t random actors drifting through Canada. These are structured criminal networks operating comfortably inside Canadian cities.

Then look at the National Post’s investigation: the Brampton-based trucking pipelines tied to an international narco-operation spanning Los Angeles, Mexico, and Colombia. The FBI alleges that Indo-Canadian drivers, many with permanent resident status, were key transporters for a cartel overseen by a Canadian fugitive described as a “modern-day El Chapo.” This is not a Canada most people recognize — but it is becoming one.

Or consider the Surrey café shootings. Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon entered Canada on an employment visa, quickly joined Indo-Canadian gang factions, and allegedly helped coordinate a series of extortion-related shootings before fleeing back to India. His social media shows him and others recklessly firing weapons in Canadian neighbourhoods, as if the country were a playground for imported gang culture.

And then there’s the cultural rhetoric. In one viral clip, TED-talk speaker Wajahat Ali boasts that Indians will “outbreed” Westerners, mockingly declaring, “You have lost… we are everywhere.” This isn’t multiculturalism. It’s Indian colonialism — and it reveals how some see Canada not as a nation to join, but as a society to dominate.

Finally, the social-program exploitation: a viral tutorial from Harjeet S. Kelsi teaching Indians how to collect CPP while living in India, encouraging people who no longer live in Canada to drain a system built for those who do.

And these are only the stories from the past week. To cover the past decade, you’d need a thousand-page book. The pattern is unmistakable — consistent, documented, and emerging overwhelmingly from a single source country at a volume Canada has no capacity to absorb or control.

This isn’t sustainable. It isn’t safe. And it isn’t fair — to Canadians, or to the immigrants who come here in good faith.

Canada Risks Falling to China’s Mercy as Trade Dependency Deepens Under Carney

It shouldn’t even be up for debate at this point: Canadians should be up in arms about how deeply the Liberal government is cozying back up to China. Charles Burton—a China scholar with 55 years of firsthand experience living, working, and studying inside the Chinese system—lays out exactly how China has outplayed Canada for decades, and the warnings he’s issuing now could not be clearer.

Burton says it’s reckless, even dangerous, for Canada to rebuild economic dependence on China just because relations with the US are strained. Relying on Beijing for our exports—resources, agriculture, minerals, wood—hands the Chinese regime a giant lever of economic coercion. They’ve used it against Australia, Lithuania, and countless others. Canada would be no different.

And yet, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ottawa is openly trying to “renew” ties with Xi Jinping. Their October meeting—framed by both sides as a “turning point”—was treated by Beijing as Canada returning to its place: a supplicant. Xi’s readout lectured Canada on “viewing China correctly.” Those lines didn’t appear in Carney’s version, which instead echoed Chinese Communist Party language about being “pragmatic and constructive”—code for staying quiet about human rights abuses, influence operations, and foreign interference.

Burton warns Carney’s approach risks precisely that: quietly accepting China’s genocide against Uyghurs, the oppression of Tibetans, and—most alarmingly—interference within Canada itself. He notes that despite a G7 declaration condemning transnational repression, Canada still hasn’t expelled a single Chinese diplomat involved in intimidation operations against diaspora communities. The long-promised foreign interference registry—passed in law over a year ago—still hasn’t been implemented.

Experts like Burton and publisher Dean Baxendale say this failure to act has only emboldened Beijing. Chinese intimidation, disinformation, and coercion targeting people in Canada are increasing, yet Ottawa offers nothing more than press releases and photo-ops.

This is the part Canadians need to understand: China is actively interfering here, and the Liberal government is moving Canada closer to the very regime undermining our sovereignty, security, and democracy.

This shouldn’t be niche knowledge. It should be national outrage.

The Gender Predation Paradigm

Here is the most controversial opinion that society must recognize before it’s too late: female promiscuity and pornography are the female equivalents of violent criminal behaviour in men. Both are pathological inversions of the masculine ideal of strength and the feminine ideal of beauty. This is what I call The Gender Predation Paradigm—a framework for understanding how male and female failure modes mirror each other in a culture that has dissolved every guardrail meant to civilize them.

Human behaviour didn’t spring out of thin air. It grew out of evolutionary incentives.

Men’s physical strength evolved for protection, provision, and competition.

Women’s beauty and fertility cues evolved for mate selection and securing long-term investment.

These traits weren’t decorative—they were survival strategies. But when cultural guardrails break—family structure, sexual norms, community cohesion—these strengths don’t disappear. They become weaponized.

Men commit almost all violent crime, not because men are evil, but because male traits like risk-taking, impulsivity, and aggression become destructive when they detach from duty. The typical male failure mode is straightforward: use strength to take resources. Robbery, assault, fraud, gang violence—the dark side of masculinity is force.

The typical female failure mode follows the same evolutionary logic but through a different channel: use beauty and sexuality to extract resources. Not through building families or stable partnerships, but through promiscuity, pornography, sugaring, attention-maximizing, and short-term manipulation of male desire. This isn’t identical to male criminality, but it serves the same function: exploit one’s biological advantage to prey on the weak and pull resources from them.

This is what happens when ideals collapse.

Masculine ideal: protector, builder, disciplined. Pathology: thug, drifter, criminal.

Feminine ideal: nurturer, chooser, gatekeeper of pair-bonding. Pathology: promiscuous manipulator, seller of intimacy, extractor of attention.

Both are corrupted versions of real virtues.

Why does this happen now? Three modern accelerants:

Collapse of stigma—no social cost to selling or exploiting sexuality. Technological leverage—OnlyFans, Tinder, and algorithmic porn turn beauty into a scalable commodity. Weak communities and widespread fatherlessness—no training, no guardrails, no cultural expectations.

The root cause is the same for both sexes: fatherlessness and the erosion of family norms. Men commit less crime when bonded, mentored, and embedded in community. Women exploit sexuality less when guided by fathers, mothers, and strong social norms toward healthy pair-bonding.

And the consequences are the same: societal decay.

When men’s pathology goes unchecked, communities collapse into violence.

When women’s pathology goes unchecked, relationships collapse into mistrust, loneliness, and demographic decline.

Both are downstream from a culture that no longer admits masculine and feminine ideals exist—let alone that they must be channelled, not denied.

US Retakes Leadership of the G20 Promising a Return to Its Core Mission: Driving Economic Growth

President Donald Trump just took over the G20 presidency from South Africa, pledging to return the forum to its core mission of driving global economic growth. “As we usher in these much-needed reforms, we will prioritize three core themes: unleashing economic prosperity by limiting regulatory burdens, unlocking affordable and secure energy supply chains, and pioneering new technologies and innovations,” said the State Department. The next G20 Leaders’ Summit is set for Miami in 2026, coinciding with the United States’ 250th anniversary.

This year’s summit, held in Johannesburg, marked the first G20 meeting on the African continent. Trump skipped the event, citing human rights abuses in South Africa and later announced plans to disinvite the country from the 2026 Miami summit. The G20 includes 19 countries plus the EU and African Union, with permanent and invited participants such as Spain, the IMF, World Bank, and WTO. More

Poverty Crisis: 9 Million Food Bank Visits in Ontario in 2025

Ontario is facing an unprecedented hunger crisis. Feed Ontario’s 2025 Hunger Report shows over 1 million people—1,007,441—relied on food banks this year, an 87% increase since 2019, with 8.7 million visits, up 165%.

Vulnerable groups are hardest hit: one in three users are children, one in three have disabilities, and one in four are employed but still cannot make ends meet, a group that has grown 83% since 2019. Rising housing and food costs push working adults into food banks, with average two-bedroom rent in Toronto exceeding $2,690.

Food banks are under strain: two-thirds fear they cannot sustain operations over six months, and half worry about meeting demand. Without support, families face skipped meals or going without entirely.

Spikes in food bank use precede rises in homelessness and healthcare costs, with 46% of Hamilton households at risk of eviction without support. These figures likely understate the full scale, as informal aid is not counted.

The warning is clear: having a job no longer guarantees survival in Ontario. More

Canada Has Reached Deal to Join EU’s Flagship Defence Procurement Program - McGuinty announced that Canada has secured entry into the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, opening the door to billions in defence opportunities for Canadian businesses, though the access fee has not yet been disclosed. More

African Union Pushes Colonial Reparations at Algiers Summit - African leaders agreed to advance an AU resolution calling for colonialism to be criminalized as a crime against humanity and demanding reparations. More

India Mandates ‘Undeletable’ Government App on All Smartphones - The non-removable app will become a permanent fixture on your phone, allowing government tracking. This follows another rule forcing messaging apps like WhatsApp to link accounts to SIM cards, potentially revealing user identities to authorities. More

Report Says World’s Biggest Arms Producers Increased Revenue by 5.9% Last Year to a Record Level - The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported that 2024 global arms revenues reached a record $679 billion. More

Trump Gave Maduro an Ultimatum to Step Down—The Venezuelan Leader Refused and Demanded “Global Amnesty” for Himself and Allies - More

Hong Kong Arrests 13 Suspects Over Deadly High-Rise Blaze, as Death Toll Hits 151 - More

Mortgage Crisis: Families Spend Over 100% of Income on Mortgages in Major Canadian Cities

A new Fraser Institute report finds that mortgage payments for an average home now consume more than 50% of median after-tax income in over 60% of major Canadian cities, and exceed 100% in Vancouver (112%) and Toronto (110%). Since 2014, the months of median income needed for a 20% down payment have risen from 14.1 to 22 months, while mortgage payments relative to income increased from 29.9% to 56.6%.

Even outside Toronto and Vancouver, affordability is collapsing: Ottawa-Gatineau requires 50.4% of income, Hamilton 76.9%, Victoria 74.8%, and Montreal 53%. Only smaller cities in the Prairies, Quebec, and Atlantic provinces remain comparatively affordable, though affordability has worsened there as well.

The report highlights that stagnant wages and soaring housing costs have created a full-blown crisis, with no Canadian city offering a typical home that median-income families can afford without exceptional savings or external assistance. Government policies have failed to slow the deterioration, posing risks to both residents and the broader economy. More

Texas AG Opens Investigation Into Shein for Labour, Product Violations - The probe examines whether Shein used hazardous chemicals in its supply chain and misled consumers about product safety and material sourcing. More

Swiss Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Proposed Tax On the Super Rich - Swiss voters decisively rejected a proposed 50% tax on inheritances above 50 million francs, citing concerns it would drive wealthy residents away and ultimately hurt the economy. More

Chernobyl Fungus Shows Promise as Radiation Shield for Mars Missions

Scientists discovered that black fungi thriving in Chernobyl’s highly radioactive reactor walls use melanin to absorb and dissipate radiation, a process called radiotropism. Research suggests some fungi may even harness radiation for growth through radiosynthesis. Experiments, including sending Cladosporium sphaerospermum to the International Space Station, show these fungi can survive extreme cosmic radiation, offering insights into protecting humans and other life in space as well as potential applications for cleaning radioactive environments on Earth. More

’Beer Bellies’ Linked to Dangerous Heart Remodelling—Especially in Men - New research is linking belly fat to changes in heart structure, more so than overall weight alone. More

Michael Jordan vs. NASCAR: The Trial That Could Rip the Top Motorsports Series Apart

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are taking NASCAR to federal court, accusing the series of antitrust violations over 2025 charter agreements. The teams claim NASCAR holds a monopoly, controlling track ownership, rules, and revenue distribution, while refusing to grant permanent charters or a larger share of payouts.

The trial, which started Monday in North Carolina, exposes internal tensions, unflattering executive communications, and financials showing NASCAR earned $100 million in 2024. Outcomes could include dismantling the charter system, ordering track sales, or awarding monetary damages, while a NASCAR win could threaten the survival of the suing teams. More

25-Year Old rRapper Nau’Jour ‘Toosii’ Grainger Commits to Play Football at Syracuse - Grainger made his plans known this summer that he was taking a break from his multi-platinum music career and has been training frequently in Raleigh at NC State. More

Diddy Exposed: 50 Cent’s Netflix Doc Reveals the Dark Side of Sean Combs - The explosive four-part series pulls back the curtain on Combs’ rise and fall, his criminal convictions, and shocking behind-the-scenes betrayals in the music empire he built. More

BC Campus Shuttle Driver Fired for Calling Traffic Worker ‘Unbelievably Beautiful’—His Case for a Judicial Review Was Dismissed by the Supreme Court

19-Year-Old Man Mauled to Death by Lioness at Zoo in Front of Other Visitors After Scaling 20-Foot Wall into Enclosure

On This Day in 1804, General Napoleon Bonaparte was crowned Emperor of the French at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, in a historic ceremony officiated by Pope Pius VII, marking the official rise of Napoleon’s imperial rule over France.