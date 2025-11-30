Blendr News

Annette Matisz's avatar
Annette Matisz
7h

I had a dear friend living alone with Multiple Sclerosis having home care take care of her hygiene etc. as she was unable to clean herself choose MAiD. We talked about her whys and her own autonomy but I told her I’d miss her dearly. Now that there’s more information about the choice to unlive. I can’t picture her paralyzed and drowing :( 😩 😢 Is this process humane??? 😖 😭 🤷‍♀️

