Canada likes to tell itself it’s a caring country. A place that looks after the weak and stands by its veterans. But when you look further than cheap slogans, you find a nation that has turned death into public policy and calls it dignity.

Our latest episode of The Blendr Report with military veteran and independent journalist Kelsie Sheren uncovers a terrifying reality. And if you think you already know how bad MAiD has become, you don’t. You’ve only seen the surface.

Kelsie spent her early twenties in Afghanistan. She saw combat, endured a brain injury the government misdiagnosed as PTSD, and spent years trying to claw her way back from a system that told her she was broken and disposable. That alone would make her story worth hearing. But it’s what came after—what she discovered—that demands every Canadian’s attention.

Because she didn’t leave the battlefield. She just found the one here at home.

Canada has built a large, well-oiled machine that makes it easier for you to die than to get help. Not by accident. By design.

The System That Grew in the Shadows

Kelsie walks us through how MAiD went from a narrow option for the terminally ill to a full-blown state-run pipeline that now targets the poor, the elderly, the disabled, and military veterans.

She shares whistleblower accounts of vets being offered euthanasia when they asked for a wheelchair ramp or treatment for service-related injuries. She details doctors and advocates who speak about killing with a glow you’d expect from someone describing charity work. She breaks down the drug cocktails used, the paralytics that freeze the body while the lungs fill with fluid, and the fact that Canada is the only country on earth that uses this specific method.

And then there’s the organ angle. The part most media won’t touch.

MAiD providers work hand-in-glove with Health Canada and the nation’s organ networks. And if you want a MAiD death? You must say yes to organ donation. A neat circle. A tidy system. A human supply chain—framed as kindness.

Kelsie lays out how the incentives stack: a government desperate to cut healthcare costs, activist doctors who view life as a burden, and a political class more worried about ideology than the people falling through the cracks.

It’s the kind of conversation that forces you to ask a blunt question: What kind of country builds something like this?

The Part No One Wants to Say Out Loud

Kelsie has the courage—and the raw experience—to say the quiet part plainly.

Systems this large don’t stop because a few politicians wake up one day with a conscience. Once the machine is built, it runs. And right now, it’s running hot.

Stopping the planned expansion of MAiD for mental illness—scheduled for early next year—requires political pressure at a scale we haven’t seen since the convoy. It means showing up at your MP’s office. It means refusing to stay quiet out of fear of being called heartless.

But there’s also something deeper here. Something personal. You can’t control the system, but you can control who you become inside it. As Kelsie says, you are shaped by the five people you keep close. Choose them well. Build yourself into someone strong, grounded, and hard to push around. That may not change the state, but it will change your life—and the lives around you.

If You Watch One Episode This Month—Make It This One

This isn’t a doom-and-gloom segment. This is a wake-up call. One you won’t hear from the press, from the parties, or from the smiling actors in the Simon’s MAiD commercials.

You’ll hear it from someone who has seen death up close and now sees something worse: a government that treats it as a solution.

Watch the full conversation with Kelsie Sharon on The Blendr Report EP141 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

