*Paid subscribers can find the ad-free version of the episode at the bottom of this article.*

This week on the Blendr Report, returning guest Brian Isted, an 11-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces who deployed to Iraq with Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, helps us make sense of the leaked confidential report explaining how Canada’s military is breaking down, the 300,000-soldier mobilization fantasy signed by Canada's Chief of Defence Staff, Jennie Carignan. The hybrid war Brian was monitoring as a cyber intelligence analyst in real time without realizing the enemy had already won. And Meta's overnight deletion of millions of bot accounts.

Each story arrives like a separate news cycle. Brian’s read is that they’re the same story.

Take recruitment. Canada lowered the threshold so far that the basic officer course, designed to pass people, is no longer passing them. Brian’s framing puts the problem on the brass, not on numbers. The same leadership that condemned its own barracks for mold and houses its troops in modular tents is now floating a plan to expand the supplementary reserve from 4,384 retired members to 300,000 ordinary Canadians and public servants. There’s no budget attached, no timeline, no plan for who would train these people. What it has is a paperwork structure that could be repurposed for conscription if the moment ever arrives.

Take fentanyl. Precursor chemicals ship from China. If a foreign nation killed 100,000 people a year with bullets, the country would call it war. Because it happens through black markets and supply chains, nobody calls it anything.

What ties the four stories together is a single question Brian keeps circling: what does it mean to defend a country whose institutions are already losing the non-kinetic war?

Listen to The Blendr Report EP165 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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Extended and Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP165: Ex-Soldier Explains Why Canada’s Military is Collapsing From Within