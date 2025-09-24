Good morning, it’s Wednesday, September 24th. In today’s news, the Liberal Safety Minister admits the gun ban is about buying votes in Quebec, Trump takes aim at globalist agendas in his UN speech, Concordia’s 2025 student agenda erases Canadian Christmas while promoting Palestinian holidays, the CFIA is moving forward to cull roughly 400 ostriches, and much more.

Liberal Safety Minister Admits Gun Ban is About Quebec Votes, Not Public Safety

The government’s new gun buyback program was unveiled this week with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree standing in Parliament to declare it “smart policy.” He insisted that banning AR-15s and compensating owners will save lives and prevent mass casualties. But just days earlier, in a private conversation with a tenant, Anandasangaree admitted what many Canadians already suspect: this isn’t about public safety at all. It’s about politics. According to a recording obtained by Global News, the minister told his tenant that the Liberals can’t change course because “this is the mandate given by Carney” and because the party needs votes in Quebec. He even confessed that if he could “redo this from scratch,” he would have taken a very different approach.

That quiet admission stands in sharp contrast to the rhetoric delivered on the floor of the House of Commons, where Anandasangaree painted AR-15s as a uniquely dangerous weapon of mass murder. The problem is that the data doesn’t support him. Statistics Canada shows that the majority of firearm homicides in Canada are committed with handguns, and that most of those guns are obtained illegally—smuggled from the United States, stolen, or trafficked through straw buyers. In 2022, when the origin of a crime gun was known, less than half were ever legally obtained, and in only a fraction of cases was the accused the licensed owner of the firearm. In other words, the problem isn’t Grandpa Joe’s hunting rifle. It’s the flow of illegal handguns across the border.

Yet Ottawa is pouring three-quarters of a billion dollars into this program, money that critics point out could otherwise fund front-line police and border enforcement. The minister himself once acknowledged the plan wouldn’t work, only to turn around the next day and insist it would. This whiplash makes sense when you consider what he told his tenant: the buyback is about securing political ground in Quebec, not protecting Canadians from violence.

Licensed gun owners in this country are already some of the most vetted, law-abiding citizens around, they are statistically less likely to commit homicide than the average Canadian. But they are now being turned into scapegoats because it makes for better headlines than tackling organized crime and smuggling rings. What we’re witnessing is politics wearing the mask of safety, with ordinary Canadians footing the bill for a policy that its own architect admits he would design differently if he were free to speak honestly.

Trump Takes Aim at Globalist Agendas in UN Speech—Canada Should Listen

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Donald Trump delivered a speech that cut through the globalist posturing and empty rhetoric. Whether you love him or hate him, Trump championed ideas that most people instinctively know to be true: secure borders, affordable energy, and leaders who put their citizens first.

He blasted the UN’s twin obsessions—mass migration and climate change mandates—as a “double-tailed monster” tearing down developed nations. His message was simple: uncontrolled immigration overwhelms societies, and forcing green energy schemes on struggling economies is bankrupting nations. These aren’t radical positions—they’re common sense.

On immigration, Trump argued what Canadians know but their leaders refuse to admit: a country without borders isn’t a country. He pointed to his own record of deporting illegal immigrants and securing America’s borders as proof that decisive action works. Meanwhile, Canada’s government clings to globalist migration compacts that stretch housing, healthcare, and social services beyond the breaking point.

On energy, Trump called out the “climate change deception” propping up unreliable, expensive green projects. He argued for traditional energy sources to ensure security and affordability. Canada, once an energy powerhouse, now kneecaps its own oil and gas sector while pouring billions into failed green ventures—leaving families with higher bills and a weaker economy.

Trump also tore into the UN’s impotence in resolving global conflicts, pointing to his own track record of winding down wars. He even floated measures like crushing tariffs on Russia to end the Ukraine war, contrasting sharply with the UN’s endless statements and hand-wringing.

At its core, Trump’s speech was a call to reject the hollow virtue-signalling of international elites and return to sovereignty, strength, and common sense. For Canadians, the contrast is glaring. Our nation is led by ideologues more concerned with applause from Davos than with the real struggles of their people.

I don’t agree with everything in Trump’s agenda or everything he does—he’s certainly guilty at times of playing politics for his own benefit and putting elites over the people. However, by and large, Trump’s “America First” message resonates because it isn’t just about America. It’s about nations standing up for themselves instead of bowing to globalist agendas. And in a world unraveling under bad leadership, that’s exactly what most ordinary citizens—Canadian, American, or otherwise—want to hear.

Concordia’s 2025 Student Agenda Erases Canada and Christmas While Pushing Extremism

Concordia University’s latest student handbook is less an academic resource and more a political tract. Instead of calendars, campus resources, or a celebration of Canadian life, the agenda distributed to students at one of the country’s largest universities has turned into a manifesto that promotes division, paranoia, and radical activism.

Anastasia Zorchinsky, a member of the Concordia Student Union undergraduate council, went public last week after discovering the contents of the 2025–26 handbook. Despite being an elected councillor, she says she never even saw the book before it went to print, never had the chance to vote against it, and was shocked to find what was inside. Her description? “The most anti-Semitic, woke, extremist propaganda I’ve ever seen in a Canadian university.”

The handbook does not include Christmas, Canada Day, or any other Canadian or religious holidays. Instead, it highlights May 15 as “Nakba Day” — the annual commemoration of the Palestinian exodus during Israel’s creation — and even references an anti-Netanyahu protest at Concordia back in 2002. The imagery is equally pointed: page after page, protesters hiding their faces and calling for “uprisings,” a glorification of disruption rather than education.

Zorchinsky points out that the book actively encourages students to blockade classrooms and buildings, to conceal their identities as “solidarity,” and even offers guidance on how to behave if caught doing illegal things. It is not a stretch to call this indoctrination — a handbook that should help students find study resources or mark deadlines instead trains them to view everyone as an enemy and prepares them for confrontation with the law.

The university administration has attempted to distance itself, claiming the Concordia Student Union is responsible for the content. But that’s cold comfort to the 35,000 students who were handed what amounts to an extremist pamphlet in the guise of an academic agenda. The fact that the student union could push such material into official circulation without oversight reveals just how captured institutions have become.

What should be a unifying tool for new students is instead a wedge. It’s one thing to debate Middle Eastern politics in class, it’s another to erase Canadian identity altogether from campus life. A handbook that recognizes Nakba Day but not Christmas is a statement in itself — not neutrality, but a deliberate act of replacement. And when replacement becomes the norm, indoctrination is not just tolerated, it’s subsidized. Source.

CFIA Says BC Ostrich Farmers Must Leave by Tuesday or Face Arrest

RCMP and Canadian Food Inspection Agency officials have ordered the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms in southeastern BC to leave their property as the CFIA moves to enforce a cull of about 400 ostriches. The order follows an avian influenza outbreak that killed 69 birds, though the farmers argue the surviving flock is now healthy and scientifically valuable. Supporters gathered at the farm to protest the cull, demanding testing before any birds are killed.

Instead of showing flexibility, the CFIA is hiding behind rigid policies that forbid additional testing—policies that make little sense given the stakes. By doubling down, the CFIA and RCMP are not protecting Canadians; they’re destroying animals and livelihoods for the sake of bureaucratic convenience. The farmers are now appealing to the Supreme Court of Canada to stop the cull. More

Jury Finds Ryan Routh Guilty of Attempting to Assassinate Trump

Ryan Routh was found guilty by a federal jury of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at his South Florida golf club last year, along with assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearm violations. Representing himself at trial, Routh was convicted on all five charges, including possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Prosecutors presented evidence showing Routh had staked out Trump’s golf course with weapons and gear and triangulated his movements leading up to the attack to prove premeditation, despite Routh claiming he was “gentle and nonviolent.”

What Next: Given the premeditated nature of the attack—staking out Trump’s golf course, carrying a semiautomatic rifle, and bringing protective gear—the judge is likely to impose a very long sentence—multiple decades, if not life in prison. More

Tory Motion for ‘Three Strikes’ Criminal Justice Defeated in House of Commons - “Instead of putting violent criminals behind bars, they’re keeping Canada’s revolving-door justice system wide open.” - MP Larry Brock. More

Turning Point USA Holds First College Event Since Charlie Kirk’s Death - The campus event, held at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, proceeded as planned just a day after Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. More

Bolsonaro’s Son Charged With Coercion in Brazil - Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, accused prosecutors of ‘political persecution.’ More

Danish PM: Drone Incursions Shut Down Airports—a ‘Serious Attack’ on Critical Infrastructure - Russia denies involvement after Copenhagen and Oslo airports are forced to close after drone sightings. More

ICC Charges Former Philippine President Duterte with Crimes Against Humanity - The charges stem from his alleged involvement in the killings of at least 76 people while he was president. More

Google Reverses Course, Says Users Removed Over COVID-19 Views Can Rejoin YouTube

YouTube is allowing creators who were removed over COVID-19 or 2020 election content to rejoin the platform, following lifted rules that previously restricted such discussions. Google and Alphabet said in a Sept. 23 letter that their updated Community Guidelines now allow a wider range of content on these topics, citing a commitment to free expression. High-profile creators like Dan Bongino are eligible to return, highlighting a potential shift in platform moderation policies.

This move could put pressure on alternative platforms like Rumble, which gained users due to strict censorship elsewhere, and raises the question: Is this the beginning of YouTube loosening censorship at large, or just a temporary correction for past pandemic-era policies? More

Budget Watchdog: Ottawa Will Spend $159 Billion on Infrastructure Over Next 5 Years - Let’s hope we have something to show for it. More

Oracle to Retrain TikTok Algorithm Under New US Ownership as Trump Gives ByteDance and Investors 120 Days to Finalize Deal - More

Eli Lilly Picks Houston, Texas, for Massive $6.5 Billion Plant That Will Bring 4,000 Jobs and Fuel the GLP-1 Weight-Loss Boom - More

Hidden Plant Stem Cells Could Hold the Key to Feeding the Future

Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have unlocked key genetic secrets of plant stem cells, paving the way for crops that are bigger, more resilient, and more productive. By mapping thousands of individual cells in maize and Arabidopsis, they identified genes that control growth and linked some to real-world crop yields. This breakthrough could transform agriculture, helping feed a growing global population, improve livestock feed, and even support renewable fuel production—offering a powerful tool to secure humanity’s food and energy future. More

Brain Cells Behind Depression Identified for the First Time - The study revealed altered gene activity in a certain type of excitatory neuron involved in mood and stress regulation and in a subtype of microglia cells, which help manage inflammation. More

Local TV Giants Boycott Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night

Roughly 20% of ABC affiliates—including major players Nexstar and Sinclair—are refusing to air Jimmy Kimmel’s show as it returns, turning a late-night comedy program into a high-stakes debate over free speech and local control. By pulling the plug, these stations are asserting their right to decide what content serves their communities, proving that even in the age of national networks, local broadcasters still hold real power. More

Scottie Scheffler and Other US Stars Donating Ryder Cup Pay to Charity - For the first time in Ryder Cup history, US players—including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay—will be paid, but they plan to donate their entire stipends to charity, emphasizing team pride over personal gain. More

Toronto Maple Leafs Starting Goalie Joseph Woll Takes a Leave of Absence With No Timeline for Return - More

Former Bengals Star Running Back Rudi Johnson Dead at 45—Reports said he was found dead by apparent suicide early Tuesday morning. More

Man Gets Head Stuck in Traffic Light For Several Hours After Crashing Into It On a Scooter

Boston to Open Series of Affordable Housing Developments Atop City’s Public Libraries

On This Day in 1869 – The Original Black Friday: Wall Street plunges into chaos after investors Jay Gould and James Fisk attempt to corner the U.S. gold market, sparking a financial panic that devastates traders and shakes the economy.