Good morning, it’s Friday, September 26th. In today’s news, Ottawa cancels noise fines for pro-Palestine protestors, professors expose the cost of DEI in Canadian education, CBC ‘floods the zone’ with propaganda in response to Trump’s Tylenol claims, Liberal deficit is set to reach $68.5 billion this year, and much more.

Double Standard on Display: Convoy Punished, Pro-Palestine Excused

Ottawa has just cancelled a slate of noise-bylaw fines issued to pro-Palestinian protesters—17 tickets tied to megaphones and loudspeakers—because it was deemed “in the public interest” and to preserve “limited court resources.” That same city’s own Noise By-law (No. 2017-255) ordinarily carries fines ranging from $400 to $10,000 per offence.

Contrast that leniency with how the Freedom Convoy was treated. In early 2022, an Ontario judge issued an injunction prohibiting horn-honking downtown; Ottawa Police announced enforcement immediately. Convoy organizers were ticketed for “unnecessary noise,” and beyond the municipal fines, the state escalated to criminal charges. Chris Barber was ultimately convicted of mischief—and, crucially, counselling others to disobey a court order—because he encouraged people to keep up the noise after the injunction. The Crown is now seeking up to eight years in prison for him.

The double standard doesn’t end there. The same federal government that hammers truckers has funnelled nearly a million dollars into the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN), a group that a Canadian court found “did in fact assist Antifa.” In 2022, an Ottawa small claims judge accepted evidence that CAHN published material sympathetic to Antifa tactics, including “physical disruption,” and linked to Antifa defence funds. The court also noted that CAHN board member Richard Warman had used litigation to silence critics. A subsequent appeal in 2024 was dismissed by Ontario’s Superior Court .

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a “domestic terrorist organization” in the United States, citing dozens of violent incidents by radical left extremists . Canada has not followed suit, and Public Safety refuses to say whether Antifa-linked groups will continue to receive taxpayer funding. According to government records, Canadian Heritage granted CAHN $708,400 for “anti-hate” programming, while Public Safety handed over another $200,000 to “study the far-right landscape.”

CAHN denies any support for terrorism or violence. But the fact remains: a federally funded activist network, with documented ties to Antifa in court proceedings, has institutional protection and resources, while Canadian citizens who opposed COVID mandates with honking horns are crushed with criminal records and the threat of years in prison.

Noise penalties scrapped for one side, tax dollars for groups tied to violent leftists, and prison terms for peaceful truckers.

Merit vs Ideology: Professors Expose the Costs of DEI in Canadian Education

Ottawa just gave Canadians a front-row seat to the circus of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) infecting our universities. At a House of Commons committee, scholars like Gad Saad and Eric Kaufmann tore into the ideological rot that’s warping research funding. Saad bluntly said he left Canada because academia has gone “ultra-woke”—where skin color, pronouns, and “lived experience” matter more than merit or results. He ridiculed the idea that atomic numbers somehow change depending on a chemist’s identity, calling DEI an “affront to research excellence.”

On the other side, professional activists dressed up as academics claimed DEI “saves lives” and should dictate who gets money—citing colonialism, Islamophobia, and systemic inequities as justification. In other words: fund ideology, not science.

The bigger picture is this: Canada’s three federal research councils now distribute billions of taxpayer dollars with DEI criteria baked into the process. That means scientists and scholars are increasingly judged not on the quality of their work, but on identity checkboxes and ideological pledges. Job postings are openly excluding qualified applicants unless they fit certain categories, and research funding applications often demand lengthy “equity statements” that have nothing to do with the actual project. This isn’t fairness; it’s bureaucracy enforcing ideology with your money.

The reality? Canada is pouring billions into research, but increasingly with strings attached—strings that elevate identity politics over discovery and box out talent if you happen to be the wrong sex or skin color. Saad gave a brutal personal example: after 32 years in academia, he was denied a professorship renewal because he wasn’t a woman. That’s not fairness—it’s grotesque discrimination in reverse.

DEI isn’t just wasting money. It’s poisoning trust in higher education, driving talent out of Canada, and turning our universities into ideological echo chambers. Canadians deserve excellence in science and research, not taxpayer-funded social engineering experiments dressed up as progress.

CBC’s Obsession With Trump’s Tylenol Claim Shows It’s About Politics, Not Science

Canadian taxpayers pour $1.4 billion a year into the CBC on the promise of “public service journalism.” What we actually get is a $1.4 billion megaphone that reflexively parrots the government’s moral postures and attacks whoever is politically inconvenient. This week’s wall-to-wall coverage of Donald Trump and RFK Jr.’s comments about Tylenol during pregnancy is a perfect case study.

The point here isn’t whether acetaminophen is safe or unsafe. I haven’t touched Tylenol in years, and I’m not interested in litigating its side effects. The point is that the CBC is openly contradicting itself depending on who is doing the talking. In 2020, CBC broadcast a segment on a Nature study urging “a higher level of caution” for pregnant women using acetaminophen. The segment, reported by Christine Birak, repeated warnings from nearly 100 scientists and doctors that prenatal exposure “might alter fetal development” and increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. In other words, the CBC said almost exactly what Trump is saying now. But because they’re blinded by political hatred, they’re compelled to denounce him no matter what comes out of his mouth.

That’s how you know it’s propaganda, not journalism. Real journalism would place today’s statements side by side with past reporting and let the facts speak. Propaganda, on the other hand, drowns you in sheer volume and repetition. And that’s exactly what the CBC has done here. In just two days they’ve churned out around 34 print, radio, and online pieces plus 7 separate video segments across TV and YouTube. That’s 41 distinct items hammering the same talking point from every direction—national news, regional broadcasts, podcasts, and explainer clips. This isn’t about informing Canadians; it’s about “flooding the zone,” a classic psychological-operations tactic meant to saturate the information space until alternative viewpoints are smothered out.

Another tell: highly moralized framing. CBC’s segments aren’t merely skeptical; they’re crafted to make you feel that even questioning their line makes you dangerous or bad. That isn’t science. It’s conditioning. It’s how you steer a population without ever passing a law.

When you see this pattern—contradictions, saturation, and moral panic—you’re not watching public service journalism. You’re watching a billion-dollar state broadcaster running a psy-op on its own citizens, paid for by the very people it’s trying to program.

Budget Watchdog: Federal Deficit to Reach $68.5 Billion This Year

The Parliamentary Budget Officer projects Canada’s federal deficit will surge to $68.5 billion in 2025-26, up from $51.7 billion in 2024-25, rising from 1.7% to 2.2% of GDP. This revision is $26.6 billion higher than previous estimates due to new government measures that reduce revenues and increase program spending.

The federal debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to climb from 41.7% to over 43% in the medium term because deficits above 1% of GDP persist. Debt service costs are projected to rise from 10.3% in 2023-24 to 10.7% in 2024-25, potentially reaching 13.7% by 2030-31.

The increase in the deficit reflects weaker economic growth, new spending initiatives, and planned expenditures—including $9.3 billion to meet NATO defense commitments and $13 billion for the new Build Canada Homes agency. Without additional measures, the PBO forecasts the deficit will remain near $60 billion over the next several years. More

California Bill Could Fine Social Media Platforms Up to $1 Million for Amplifying “Hate”

California lawmakers have passed Senate Bill 771, which could fine social media platforms up to $1 million for intentionally amplifying content that violates state civil rights laws. The bill, authored by Democrat Sen. Henry Stern, targets content promoting harassment or attacks based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, and other protected characteristics. Supporters say it will deter tech companies from profiting off hate and protect vulnerable groups, while critics warn it will lead to censorship, overreach, and conflicts with federal Section 230 protections. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 12 to sign or veto the bill. More

Liberals to Introduce Online Harms Legislation for the Third Time: Minister Guilbeault - We’ll be monitoring this closely and reporting as it moves forward. More

The Return of Millions of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran Fuels Fears of a Rejuvenated Islamic State - More

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced to 5 Years at Libyan Cash Campaign Trial - The judges decided that any appeal by Sarkozy wouldn’t lift the execution of the sentence. More

China Commits to Cutting up to 10% of Its Carbon Emissions—Short of the Goal Other Countries Sought - More

At Least 64 Killed in Attack on Catholic Parish in the Congo—Islamic Rebel Group Allied Democratic Forces Was Responsible - More

Amazon to Pay Historic $2.5 Billion Settlement for Tricking Customers

Amazon will pay a historic $2.5 billion to settle a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit over allegedly deceptive Prime subscription practices. The settlement includes a $1 billion civil penalty and $1.5 billion in refunds for an estimated 35 million affected customers, marking the largest civil penalty in an FTC rule violation case and the second-highest restitution award in agency history.

The FTC said Amazon used “subscription traps” to enroll customers in Prime and made cancellations difficult. Under the settlement, Amazon must remove misleading buttons, provide clear disclosures during enrollment, and ensure easy cancellation.

Prime, costing $14.99/month or $139/year, generated $44 billion in subscription revenue last year. The $2.5 billion payout represents 5.6% of last year’s revenue. More

Starbucks to Cut 900 Jobs and Close Underperforming Stores - More

Uzbekistan Strikes $8.5 Billion Deal With Boeing to Buy 22 Dreamliners - The agreement was made following Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s recent visit to the United States. More

The US Economy Grew at 3.8% in the Second Quarter, Significantly Stronger than Previously Reported - More

AI-Powered Smart Bandage Heals Wounds 25% Faster

Researchers at UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis have developed a-Heal, a wearable AI-powered device designed to accelerate wound healing. The system combines a tiny camera, bioelectronics, and AI, creating a “closed-loop” treatment that monitors wounds, diagnoses their healing stage, and delivers personalized therapy via medication (fluoxetine) or an electric field.

Preclinical tests show wounds treated with a-Heal healed about 25% faster than standard care. The device captures images every two hours, feeds them into a reinforcement-learning AI model, and adjusts treatment in real time, while transmitting data to physicians for oversight. Supported by DARPA-BETR and ARPA-H, the technology aims to improve both acute and chronic wound care. More

NASA Will Crash the International Space Station in 2030 - The ISS will be deorbited and driven into a remote area of the Pacific Ocean. More

US Slight Favorites as 2025 Ryder Cup Kicks Off at Bethpage Black

The 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway today at 7:10 am ET at Bethpage Black in New York. Team USA, captained by Keegan Bradley, is slightly favored over Europe, thanks to home-course advantage and a raucous crowd. The American squad, led by Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, features four rookies with big-stage experience.

Europe, led by Rory McIlroy and captain Luke Donald, returns 11 of 12 players from their 2023 Rome victory. Both teams face high expectations—Europe aiming to win on the road, which is notoriously difficult, and the US seeking redemption in front of a passionate home crowd. The stage is set for a highly competitive, story-packed week. More

UEFA Set to Vote to Ban Israel from 2026 World Cup Over War in Gaza—Trump Admin Hopes to Block Suspension - More

Rick Moranis Officially Ends Retirement for ‘Spaceballs 2’—Sequel Announces Full Cast as Filming Starts - More

Tony Hawk Skateboard from First 900 Sells for $1.15M - More

Cardi B Spent $13,000 on a Diamond Butt Crack Piercing… Which She Mistakenly Flushed Down the Toilet After a Month

Tokyo Wins No. 1 in ‘World’s Coolest’ Neighborhood Rankings With London and Chicago Close Behind

On This Day in 1983, Soviet military officer Lt. Col. Stanislav Petrov made a decision that likely prevented a global nuclear catastrophe. Working at a Soviet early-warning station, Petrov was alerted to what appeared to be an incoming missile strike from the United States. Trusting his judgment over the automated system, he concluded it was a false alarm and chose not to report it to his superiors—a move that averted a retaliatory nuclear strike and possibly saved millions of lives. Petrov later described the day as “the day that never was.”