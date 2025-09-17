Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lonny S's avatar
Lonny S
8h

Obviously nothing to be concerned about. Totally natural to destroy files and data when you’re not hiding anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rita Crawley's avatar
Rita Crawley
36m

Excellent recap!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture