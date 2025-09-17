Good morning, it’s Wednesday, September 17th. In today’s news, Tyler Robinson faces formal charges for Charlie Kirk’s murder, Carney pushes budget to November as PBO warns there are “no fiscal anchors,” ArriveCan’s $60 million scandal is under criminal investigation for possible destruction of evidence, Chrystia Freeland resigns from Cabinet, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The Indictment of Charlie Kirk’s Killer

The indictment against Tyler Robinson, formally charged with capital aggravated murder in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, reveals a chilling mix of premeditation, ideology, and hypocrisy. Prosecutors are not only pursuing the death penalty but also attaching enhancements for targeting Kirk over his political speech and carrying out the murder in front of his children. This case is not being treated as an ordinary homicide—it is recognized for what it is: a politically motivated execution, carried out in Utah, the very state where radical activist groups openly advocate armed revolution.

The court documents expose Robinson’s own words. In messages to his transgender partner, he confessed: “I am… I’m sorry. I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” He described plotting the attack for over a week, changing outfits, engraving mocking slogans onto bullets, and leaving his rifle hidden in a bush. His paranoia over evidence is plain: “I’m wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle… I’m worried what my old man would do if I didn’t bring back grandpa’s rifle… idek if it had a serial number, but it wouldn’t trace to me. I worry about prints… I might have to abandon it and hope they don’t find prints. How the fuck will I explain losing it to my old man.” Investigators later matched his DNA to the abandoned weapon.

This is where the hypocrisy becomes glaring. Groups like “Armed Queers SLC” operate openly in Utah, promoting events under banners like “The Revolution Will Not Be Voted In” and “Queer Resistance.” Their posters celebrate agitation, Marxist indoctrination, and armed struggle—imagery complete with hammers, sickles, and assault rifles. As Mike Benz noted, the FBI would descend instantly if a right-wing group dared issue the same calls for “armed resistance.” Yet when LGBTQ-communist groups call for violence, they are tolerated, even celebrated, under the guise of diversity.

Worse still, these are the same ideological currents that demand mass disarmament and stricter gun control. They insist law-abiding citizens cannot be trusted with firearms, while simultaneously stealing rifles, etching them with taunts, and using them to assassinate political opponents. The logic is delusional, yet it is spreading: criminalizing citizens who respect the law, while excusing violence committed in the name of “social justice.”

We are far beyond the point of pretending these groups are about inclusion. They are openly militant, explicitly Marxist, and increasingly violent. A significant portion of society has embraced this psychological inversion—advocating disarmament while arming themselves illegally, preaching tolerance while carrying out political executions. The Robinson indictment should not just alarm us about one assassin—it should wake us up to the movement that nurtured him.

Carney Pushes Budget to November as PBO Warns There Are “No Fiscal Anchors”

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has announced that the federal government will table its first budget on November 4. By that point, Prime Minister Mark Carney will have been in office for nearly eight months—months during which his government has already committed to hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending and tax cuts without the guardrails of a formal budget.

Carney has promised a mix of “austerity and investment,” pledging to cut government operations while ramping up spending on defence, housing, and infrastructure. But he’s also admitted the budget will reveal a larger deficit than last year’s, even as Ottawa had initially planned not to table a budget at all this year—only reversing course after political backlash.

That delay, paired with Carney’s spending spree, is raising alarms among fiscal watchdogs. Testifying before the government operations committee on September 16th, interim Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) Jason Jacques warned that Ottawa appears to be operating without any fiscal anchors—the rules or targets governments use to restrain debt and deficits.

“I don’t know that the government currently has fiscal anchors, which, of course, causes the people that I work with a considerable degree of concern at this point,” Jacques told MPs.

Under Justin Trudeau, the Liberals at least paid lip service to anchors like keeping the deficit below 1 percent of GDP and maintaining a declining debt-to-GDP ratio. Carney’s government, Jacques noted, has not reiterated any such commitments.

The track record is already grim. The Fall Economic Statement last year projected a $40.1 billion deficit for 2023–24, but the actual figure hit $61.9 billion—overshooting by more than $20 billion. That failure prompted Chrystia Freeland, the former finance minister, to accuse her own party of indulging in “costly political gimmicks” in the resignation letter she submitted the same day Trudeau replaced her with Carney.

Now, the numbers are climbing higher still. The current PBO projects a $46 billion deficit for 2024–25, but former PBO Yves Giroux says it could land between $60 and $70 billion, while La Presse has reported internal government sources warning it could even surpass $100 billion—territory not seen since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Canada’s federal debt has already crossed $1.2 trillion, with annual interest payments topping $54 billion—a figure larger than the entire federal health transfer to the provinces. Every dollar spent on debt servicing is a dollar not spent on programs Canadians rely on.

Carney insists that rising deficits are the cost of protecting industries from global shocks like the ongoing tariff war. But critics are asking: if the government can spend unchecked for eight months without a budget and without fiscal anchors, how can Canadians trust that November’s budget will bring discipline at all?

ArriveCan’s $60M Scandal Now Under Criminal Probe for Destroyed Evidence

What began as an $80,000 pandemic app ballooned into a $60 million fiasco. Much of that money flowed to Liberal-friendly firms—some of which admitted they did no actual work on the project themselves. Now, the scandal surrounding ArriveCan has taken an even darker turn: federal investigators are probing whether crucial government emails were deliberately destroyed in what could amount to criminal obstruction.

Documents uncovered by Blacklock’s Reporter revealed that a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) executive deleted emails relating to ArriveCan just days after MPs requested them under the Access to Information Act. These communications could have shed light on how millions in sole-sourced contracts were handed out. Instead, they vanished at the exact moment transparency was most needed.

The issue reached Parliament when Conservative MP Michael Barrett pressed Information Commissioner Caroline Maynard on the destruction of records. “Is destroying or deleting records that are subject to access to information requests a breach of the act, and do your preliminary findings suggest the law was broken in this case?” Barrett asked.

Maynard would not confirm whether laws had been violated, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. But her words underscored the severity of the allegations: “It is a criminal act if it’s intentional and if it’s meant to remove the information from somebody’s accessing it.” She promised her office would deliver its findings by year’s end, calling the case “a very complex investigation” involving “very serious allegations.”

The deliberate destruction of government records is not a technical glitch—it strikes at the core of Canada’s democratic accountability. The Access to Information system exists so Canadians can scrutinize how their tax dollars are spent. If records tied to the most notorious COVID-era program were intentionally erased, the implications are staggering.

For many, ArriveCan has already become shorthand for government waste: runaway costs, friendly contracts, and little to show for it. But if investigators conclude that officials actively destroyed records to cover their tracks, the scandal moves into the realm of criminality.

The public deserves more than platitudes and promises of “lessons learned.” They deserve the truth. And if laws were broken, they deserve accountability. The ArriveCan saga is no longer just about wasted money—it may be about the integrity of Canada’s institutions themselves.

US Visa Revocations Underway After Charlie Kirk Death Celebrations

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that foreign nationals who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination will have their US visas revoked, with the process already underway. Rubio emphasized that the US will not host anyone who cheers the death of an American citizen.

The announcement follows widespread social media posts celebrating Kirk’s death, with some individuals already facing job suspensions or firings. Authorities, including Vice President JD Vance, have urged employers to take action, while the State Department continues vetting visa holders for similar behaviour. More

Chrystia Freeland Resigns From Cabinet, Seeks ‘Fresh Challenges’

After twelve years as one of the Liberals’ most powerful figures, Chrystia Freeland is stepping aside as transport minister and won’t seek re-election. She’ll hang on as an MP and take on a token envoy role for Ukraine, but her political career is effectively over.

Freeland’s tenure was marked by constant ambition and cabinet reshuffles, but her biggest political legacy wasn’t as finance minister or deputy prime minister—it was helping bring down Justin Trudeau. Her high-profile resignation last December, delivered just moments before she was supposed to table a fiscal update, exposed deep cracks inside the Liberal government and pushed her former boss into announcing his own resignation weeks later.

Now, after finishing a distant second to Mark Carney in the Liberal leadership race and clinging to a diminished cabinet role, Freeland exits the stage with little to show—except being remembered for mocking Canadians as she froze their bank accounts and helping bring down Trudeau. More

Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times - More

US and Qatar Working on Enhanced Defence Pact Following Israeli Strike in Doha - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two nations are ‘on the verge of finalizing’ a new deal with Qatar, which is also hosting Hamas leaders. More

George Zinn, the Man Who Falsely Claimed to Assassinate Charlie Kirk, Admitted He Lied to Distract Police - Zinn was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of child sex abuse material after ‘very graphic sexual’ images of girls were allegedly found on his phone." More

Israel Says Gaza City Ground Offensive Has Begun as UN Commission Concludes Israel Is Committing Genocide - More

Trump: US Military Kills 3 in Second Deadly Strike Against ‘Narcoterrorists’ in International Waters Off Coast of Venezuela - More

OpenAI Introduces Parental Controls and Safety Features for Teens on ChatGPT

OpenAI is rolling out new safety measures for teens using ChatGPT, giving parents tools to monitor and manage their child’s account. Features include linking teen accounts, controlling responses with age-appropriate rules, disabling memory and chat history, setting blackout hours, and receiving alerts if a teen shows signs of acute distress or suicidal ideation.

The company is also developing technology to better estimate user age, defaulting to the teen experience when uncertain. CEO Sam Altman said these protections prioritize teen safety over privacy, calling the tradeoff “worthy” despite acknowledging it may not please everyone. More

Mining Giants Teck and Anglo Must Show Merger Has ‘Net Benefit’ to Canada Before Approval: Industry Minister - More

Eli Lilly to Build $5 Billion Virginia Facility to Boost Production of Targeted Cancer Drugs, Other Treatments Amid Trump's Pharma Tariff Threats - More

Just 4 Days of Junk Food Can Rewire Your Brain’s Memory Center

A high-fat, junk-food-style diet can rapidly disrupt memory-related neurons in the hippocampus, within just three days. UNC researchers found that CCK interneurons become hyperactive when the brain struggles to process glucose, impairing memory. The culprit appears to be the protein PKM2, which regulates how neurons use energy.

The good news: restoring glucose levels or introducing dietary changes—like intermittent fasting—calmed the overactive neurons and restored memory in mice. This shows that memory circuits respond almost instantly to diet, long before weight gain or diabetes develop. Researchers say these findings point to early interventions that could reduce the risk of obesity-related cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. More

According to a Recent Find, The Oldest Human Mummies Were Slowly Smoked 14,000 Years Ago - More

NBA Commissioner: European League to Launch in 2027 or '28

The NBA and FIBA are exploring a new European basketball league that could launch as early as 2027 or 2028, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. Early plans call for 16 teams, potentially including top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Fenerbahce, as well as major soccer brands such as Manchester City and PSG.

Silver emphasized the league could initially use existing arenas while modern infrastructure is built and noted Europe’s growing basketball market, with one in six NBA players currently European, including stars like Jokic, Giannis, Doncic, and Wembanyama.

The league is being fast-tracked, with financial and strategic advice from JPMorgan Chase and Raine Group, as the NBA looks to capitalize on basketball’s rising popularity in Europe. More

Robert Redford Dies at 89 - Redford was an icon of his time. He won two Oscars, one in 1980 for “Ordinary People” and an honorary award in 2002. More

Spain Becomes Fourth Country to Threaten Eurovision Boycott if Israel is Allowed to Compete - More

Canada's Ethan Katzberg Captures Hammer-Throw Gold at Worlds - More

Chinese Teens Who Urinated into Haidilao Hotpot in Shanghai Ordered to Pay More Than US$300,000 in Compensation

Divers Recover First Artifacts from Wreck of Titanic’s Sister Ship Britannic, Sunk by Mine in 1916

On This Day in 1787, the US Constitution was signed in Philadelphia, marking the birth of America’s federal government.