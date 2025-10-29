Good morning, it’s Wednesday, October 29th. In today’s news, Violent crime soars 63% in Ottawa, Food bank use in Toronto soars 340% as the cost of living continues to spiral, Canadian healthcare ranks 3rd in spending, 27th in doctors, and dead last in wait times, Netanyahu orders new Israeli military strikes on Gaza, and much more.

Violent Crime Soars 63% in Ottawa, and It’s No Mystery Why

Ottawa’s new police data confirms what many Canadians have felt for years — our cities are getting more dangerous, and the people in charge have no intention of fixing it. Between 2015 and 2024, total criminal offences in Ottawa rose by 63 percent. Violent crime alone climbed 58 percent, and property crime by 64 percent. Shoplifting has surged 384 percent. These aren’t random fluctuations. They’re the direct result of federal and provincial governments gutting accountability through so-called “bail reform” and leniency policies that prioritize identity over justice.

Under the Liberals, Canada’s justice system has been re-engineered around political optics rather than public safety. Repeat offenders are routinely released back into communities within days — sometimes hours — of arrest. Judges are instructed to consider race and ethnicity before sentencing, ensuring that violent criminals are treated as victims of circumstance rather than perpetrators of crime. The result is predictable: ordinary citizens pay the price while the same small group of offenders cycles endlessly through a revolving door of police stations, courtrooms, and halfway houses.

This isn’t conjecture — it’s a well-documented reality. Studies on recidivism consistently show that a tiny fraction of chronic offenders commit the majority of violent crimes. Swedish data from 1958–1980 shows that if repeat offending stopped after just two violent convictions, overall violent crime would drop by two-thirds. A five-strike rule would reduce violent crime by 40 percent, and a ten-strike rule by 20 percent. These figures account only for violent offences; including all criminal convictions would show an even tighter concentration of criminal behaviour among habitual offenders.

Canada’s justice system, however, refuses to acknowledge this. Instead of incapacitating proven violent criminals, it releases them in the name of “equity” — turning our neighbourhoods into social experiments. While law-abiding Canadians lock their doors and install security cameras, politicians and judges congratulate themselves for their compassion.

The solution isn’t complicated. Protect the public. End the revolving door. Stop granting bail to violent repeat offenders. Justice should be colour-blind, and sentencing should reflect the severity of the crime — not the political sensitivities of the day. Until Canada re-learns that basic truth, crime will continue to rise, and the victims will continue to be the people our leaders claim to protect.

Canada’s Hunger Crisis: Food Bank Use in Toronto Soars 340% as Cost of Living Spirals

This report is nothing short of a wake-up call for Canada. Over 4.1 million food bank visits in Toronto in a single year—a staggering record that exposes how far the country has fallen under its current leadership. Just five years ago, the number was below one million. Now, food bank use has risen 340% since 2019, and one in ten Torontonians—in one of the wealthiest cities in North America—depends on handouts to eat.

This isn’t about temporary hardship or pandemic recovery anymore. It’s about a structural collapse in affordability. Families with multiple jobs and post-secondary degrees are lining up for food. A quarter of all clients are children, and nearly one in five families say their kids go hungry at least once a week. That’s not bad luck—that’s systemic failure.

Behind these numbers lies a cost-of-living crisis that’s being papered over with slogans and bureaucracy. Ninety-six percent of respondents blamed their food insecurity on rising costs, with low wages, inflation, and delayed paycheques making the situation unbearable. Even as Ottawa touts its “relief” programs, food prices continue to rise faster than overall inflation, eroding household budgets month after month.

Meanwhile, donations are drying up. Food banks across Canada—from Alberta to Ontario—are being forced to ration supplies as demand explodes and corporate giving declines. This is what happens when working Canadians are taxed to the brink while inflation and housing costs spiral unchecked.

It took Canada decades to reach one million food bank visits in a year. It took only half a decade under Liberal leadership to quadruple that number. That’s not progress—it’s decay. It signals a country where middle-class families are slipping into poverty, where work no longer guarantees stability, and where government policies have done more to grow bureaucracy than to feed people.

This record-breaking hunger crisis isn’t just about food—it’s about the death of the Canadian dream. A country once known for opportunity and fairness now sees millions relying on charity to survive. And unless there’s a complete course correction on taxes, housing, and inflation, that number will keep climbing.

Canadian Healthcare Ranks 3rd in Spending, 27th in Doctors, and Dead Last in Wait Times

Canada spends more on health care than almost any other universal system in the world—yet delivers less. According to the Fraser Institute’s latest comparison of 31 advanced nations with universal coverage, Canada ranks third in total spending as a share of its economy. Only Switzerland and New Zealand spend more. But when it comes to what Canadians actually get for that investment, the system ranks near the bottom on almost every meaningful measure.

In terms of staffing and infrastructure, Canada performs poorly. Out of 30 comparable countries, it ranks 27th for doctors and 25th for hospital beds per capita. Diagnostic capacity is even worse: 27th for MRI machines and 28th for CT scanners. The result is predictable—longer waits, fewer available specialists, and delayed diagnoses. In fact, among nine peer countries surveyed, Canada placed dead last for surgical wait times.

This is not a new problem, but it’s one that’s getting worse. While other developed nations have modernized their systems—expanding access through flexible delivery models, digital referrals, and mixed public-private operations—Canada remains stuck in a bureaucratic structure that prioritizes spending over outcomes. The more we spend, the less we seem to achieve.

Wait times for surgeries now stretch months beyond clinical recommendations. Patients often face multi-week delays just to see a specialist or access diagnostic imaging. Emergency departments are overwhelmed, family doctors are retiring faster than they can be replaced, and rural communities are left to fend for themselves.

And yet, this is not inevitable. Other universal systems—Germany, the Netherlands, Australia—maintain public funding while introducing efficiency measures Canada resists: activity-based hospital funding, wider use of private delivery under public insurance, and strict wait-time guarantees. They spend smarter, not necessarily more.

The core issue isn’t money—it’s management. Canada’s health system suffers from low capacity and rigid central planning that limits throughput. Until policymakers shift focus from funding inputs to delivering outcomes, the gap between cost and care will continue to widen.

For a nation that prides itself on universal health care, Canada’s current trajectory raises a hard truth: universality means little if citizens can’t access care when they need it.

Netanyahu Orders New Israeli Military Strikes on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered new military strikes on Gaza after accusing Hamas of violating the cease-fire agreement. The decision came after Hamas returned partial remains of a previously released hostage, which Israeli officials said belonged to someone already repatriated two years earlier.

Under the cease-fire, Hamas was required to return all hostages—both living and deceased—but 13 bodies remain unaccounted for. Israel claims Hamas’s delays and misidentified remains breach the agreement.

Air and tank strikes were reported across Gaza, including Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, as tensions rise. Hamas denied involvement in recent shootings near Rafah and said Israeli attacks would only delay the recovery of remaining bodies.

President Trump’s administration, which brokered the cease-fire, is monitoring developments through a new US Civil-Military Coordination Center. Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged the flare-ups but said they don’t necessarily signal the end of the truce. More

Elon Musk Launches AI-Powered Grokipedia to Rival ‘Left-Biased’ Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s AI firm xAI has launched Grokipedia, an AI-generated online encyclopedia positioned as a rival to Wikipedia, which Musk (alongside many of us) accuse of left-wing bias. The new site already hosts over 885,000 articles and promises a “10X better” version soon. Musk claims Grokipedia will deliver “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” saying it was delayed to “purge propaganda.”

The project highlights increasing skepticism toward Wikipedia, with X having already abandoned it as a source for factual verification. Wikimedia Foundation responded that Wikipedia’s strength lies in its transparent, human-driven oversight, noting that AI platforms—including Grokipedia—still rely on Wikipedia’s human-created content to function.

House Democrats Launching Controversial ‘Master ICE Tracker’ - The tracker aims to track instances verified by the community and is part of a broader investigation into ICE practices. Attorney General Pamela Bondi criticized the tracker, claiming it endangers ICE agents and compromises public safety.

‘Forever Canadian’ Petition Collects 456,000 Signatures - The “Forever Canadian” petition, launched to counter Alberta separatist movements, has surpassed 456,000 signatures—well above the 294,000 needed for consideration. Led by Thomas Lukaszuk, the effort aims to keep Alberta within Canada amid rising sovereignty talk and Premier Danielle Smith’s lowered referendum thresholds. More

DOJ to Review Biden’s Use of Autopen for Pardons - “We look forward to working alongside [the committee] to deliver accountability for the American people,” Bondi said. More

Environics Institute Study: Majority of Canadians No Longer See America as a Friend - According to the study, only 36 percent of Canadians currently view the United States as a friend, compared to 60 percent at the end of 2020 and 89 percent in 2013. Additionally, 27 percent of Canadians presently view the US as an enemy, a number that stood at 11 percent in 2020 and as low as one percent in 2013. More

Venezuelan Government Says It Captured CIA-Backed Mercenaries Plotting False Flag Attack - According to Maduro, a false flag attack is underway in an effort to generate a full military confrontation with Venezuela. However, they did not provide details or evidence of the alleged CIA interference. More

Alberta Introduces Back-to-Work Legislation to End Massive Teachers Strike, Imposes New Contract - More

DHS: More Than 527,000 Illegal Immigrants Deported from US - The federal government is currently offering illegal immigrants $1,000 and free flights to self-deport back to their home nations. More

Brookfield Scores $80 Billion Nuclear Contract as Carney Destroys Canada-US Trade Ties

Brookfield Asset Management—co-owner of Westinghouse with Cameco since 2023—just struck a deal with the US government to build at least $80 billion in new nuclear reactors. The agreement gives the US a 20% stake in profits above $17.5 billion, with potential warrants tied to a future Westinghouse IPO. At the same time, Mark Carney, who holds a significant personal stake in Brookfield, actively torched Canada-US trade relations by approving an anti-tariff ad, leaving Canadian businesses at a disadvantage. In effect, while ordinary Canadians bear the cost of stalled trade and lost opportunities, Carney stands to personally profit from a massive US nuclear expansion—turning a national setback into his own payday. More

OpenAI Forms For-Profit Arm After Microsoft Partnership Shift - The restructuring deal frees both companies to independently pursue the development of artificial general intelligence. More

UPS Cuts 34,000 Jobs in Sweeping Cost Overhaul, Exceeding Earlier Layoff Target - More

Scientists Discover a Key Biological Difference Between Psychopaths and Normal People

Neuroscientists have found that psychopaths have a striatum roughly 10% larger than non-psychopaths, a difference linked to impulsivity and a heightened craving for stimulation. The study, involving MRI scans of 120 adults assessed with the Psychopathy Checklist-Revised, revealed that this structural enlargement occurs in both men and women and may be tied to neurodevelopmental factors.

The striatum, part of the basal ganglia, regulates motivation, reward processing, decision-making, and motor planning. Researchers found that individuals with larger striatums were more likely to seek excitement and take risks, providing a measurable biological explanation for some psychopathic behaviours. More

Breakup of Supercontinent Nuna 1.5 Billion Years Ago Cooled Earth, Oxygenated Seas, and Set the Stage for Complex Life - More

Blue Jays Beat Dodgers in Game 4 to Even World Series

The World Series is tied 2–2 after the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6–2 in Game 4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushed a two-run homer off Shohei Ohtani—his seventh of the postseason and a new franchise playoff record—to spark the comeback. Shane Bieber tossed 5.1 steady innings, while Toronto broke the game open with a four-run seventh after chasing Ohtani. Game 5 goes on tonight at Dodger Stadium at 8 pm EST, featuring a rematch between Trey Yesavage and Blake Snell. More

Crosby Becomes Ninth Player in NHL History to Reach 1,700 Points - More

President Trump’s Granddaughter Gets an Exemption to LPGA Tournament - Kai Trump received a sponsor exemption to compete in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club from November 13-16, marking her LPGA Tour debut. More

Terry Rozier Reportedly Faced an $8 Million Tax Lien from the IRS in 2023 While Involved in the Massive NBA-Mafia Led Gambling Scheme - More

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Recalls Mitchell’s Soup Mix After Insects Found in Product

No Such Thing as Bad Press: German Makers of Lift Used in Louvre Heist Launch Tongue-in-Cheek Ad Campaign

On This Day in 2015, China Ended Its One-Child Policy After 35 Years