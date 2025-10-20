Good morning, it’s Monday, October 20th. In today’s news, When ‘land acknowledgment’ come for your deed, Canada continues its dangerous drift towards China under Carney’s leadership, Ontario teacher exposes grade 3 students to drag and “white privilege” lessons, Gaza ceasefire tested as Israeli strikes kill dozens after Hamas attack, and much more.

When the Land Acknowledgements Come for Your Deed

When Richmond homeowners opened their mail this week, they found something many never imagined possible in a “free” country — a letter from their city telling them that the “status and validity” of their home ownership might now be in doubt.

The warning stems from a B.C. Supreme Court ruling — Cowichan Tribes v. Canada (2025 BCSC 1490) — that granted Aboriginal title to parts of Richmond, one of British Columbia’s largest municipalities and home to Vancouver’s international airport. The ruling created something called “dual title,” where land can be privately owned and also simultaneously recognized as belonging to an Indigenous group.

In plain English, that means homeowners were just told their property may no longer fully belong to them. Richmond officials said they received no prior notice of the judgment and are now scrambling to assess what this means for property rights, taxes, and mortgages. A public meeting has been scheduled for October 28 to explain the implications and discuss an appeal.

Though the decision may yet be overturned, the message behind it is clear: this is what “equity” looks like when the ideology is taken to its logical conclusion. For years, Canadians were told that “Land Acknowledgements” were merely symbolic — polite gestures meant to show respect. But symbols are powerful things. They shape belief, establish moral hierarchies, and prepare the public mind for action.

Those acknowledgements weren’t just performative theatre; they were the opening act in a slow process of normalization — softening citizens to the idea that property, history, and rights are all negotiable through the lens of “historical injustice.” After a decade of cultural conditioning, many now hesitate to question such rulings for fear of being labeled racist or hateful. That’s not moral progress — it’s psychological control.

The key takeaway isn’t whether this will happen, but that it reflects the kind of society Canada’s political class wants to build: a nation where private property is no longer a pillar of freedom but a privilege dependent on political compliance.

If this decision stands, it won’t just be about Richmond. It will signal that Canada has entered a post-liberal era — one where ownership itself can be redefined at will. The Land Acknowledgements are no longer words; they’re becoming policy. Source.

Canada Continues Its Dangerous Drift Towards China Under Carney Leadership

Recent developments indicate a notable shift in Canada’s foreign policy, with increasing engagement toward China. Prime Minister Mark Carney has expressed intentions to meet with senior Chinese leaders in the near future, signaling a potential thaw in bilateral relations. This comes after Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to Beijing, where she met with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss trade disputes and reaffirm the 20th anniversary of the Canada-China Strategic Partnership Government of Canada. However, this approach raises concerns about Canada’s alignment in the global geopolitical landscape.

Canada cozying up to China is not just naïve—it’s dangerous. After years of watching Beijing infiltrate our institutions, steal our technology, and manipulate our markets, the fact that Ottawa is even entertaining closer ties should outrage every Canadian who still believes in sovereignty and democracy.

China doesn’t build partnerships—it builds vassal states. Across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, Beijing has used its Belt and Road Initiative to trap countries in debt dependency, seize infrastructure, and strip nations of their resources. It’s a modern colonial empire masquerading as economic cooperation. And now Canada is flirting with the same trap.

Let’s be clear: China is not a trading partner—it’s a geopolitical predator. Its regime is built on mass surveillance, censorship, and human rights abuses, using AI-driven control systems that make Orwell look like an optimist. Beijing’s corporate-state hybrid ensures every major business ultimately serves the Communist Party’s global ambitions.

Meanwhile, Canada’s leaders have looked the other way as Chinese operatives meddled in our elections, infiltrated our universities, and targeted our energy and AI sectors. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service has warned about it repeatedly—yet Ottawa still can’t muster the courage to cut ties or push back.

If we choose China over the United States, we’re not choosing independence—we’re choosing subservience to an autocracy that sees Canada as nothing more than a resource colony. A supplier of minerals, oil, and food to feed Beijing’s industrial machine. That’s not sovereignty. That’s surrender.

Whatever one thinks of Washington or President Trump, the US shares our democratic values, our language, and our history of freedom. China shares none of that. Aligning with Beijing means endorsing a system that crushes dissent, manipulates data to control its citizens, and silences truth itself.

Canada must stop pretending neutrality is wisdom. It’s weakness. China has already infiltrated enough of our country—it’s time to draw the line, stand with the free world, and stop letting Beijing write our future.

Ontario Teacher Exposes Grade 3 Students to Drag and “White Privilege” Lessons

In Caledon, Ontario, a public elementary school is facing scrutiny after it was revealed that a Grade 3 teacher had been instructing students on gender ideology, “white privilege,” and even how to “get into drag.” The lessons, shared publicly by the teacher herself, included slides asking children questions like “How do you get into drag?” and “What do you get out of being a drag performer?”

Unfortunately, this is the “new normal.” It’s part of a broader cultural shift within the education system where ideology is being presented as fact. The teacher, Rachel Redman, reportedly used classroom time to teach eight-year-olds that gender is a “feeling,” that white people are “privileged,” and that one’s identity determines how “easy” life will be. Screenshots shared online by former teacher and education commentator Chanel Pfahl reveal exercises where children were asked to define privilege and were encouraged to conclude that “white people have more privilege than black.”

Pfahl is right when she says this isn’t a one-off. It’s a symptom of an education system that’s been ideologically captured. What used to be a place to teach literacy and numeracy has become a training ground for political and social indoctrination. Children are no longer taught how to think, but what to think.

It’s time we stop pretending this is about inclusion or kindness. It’s about reprogramming. When teachers tell young children that gender is subjective, or that their skin colour determines their moral standing, they are shaping their worldview before they have the cognitive maturity to question it. These lessons don’t promote unity; they sow division, shame, and confusion.

The drag lesson in particular underscores just how far removed this has become from anything resembling age-appropriate education. Drag performance—historically an adult, sexualized art form—is now being glamorized for children who haven’t even reached puberty. Ontario’s Education Minister Paul Calandra has the authority to stop this, but so far, silence.

Parents need to understand that this is not fringe activism but institutionalized ideology. The fight for education is no longer about test scores or curriculum updates. It’s about reclaiming the classroom from those who see children not as students to be educated, but as minds to be programmed. Source.

Gaza Ceasefire Tested as Israeli Strikes Kill Dozens After Hamas Attack

Gaza’s fragile US-brokered ceasefire suffered a major setback Sunday after Israeli forces launched deadly airstrikes, saying Hamas militants had killed two soldiers. Health officials reported at least 36 Palestinians killed, including children, as Israel struck Hamas targets following the attack.

Hamas denied responsibility for the Rafah-area attacks, saying communication with its units there had been lost. Egyptian mediators scrambled to restore calm, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning Israel would take “strong action” against violations but stopping short of threatening renewed war. Israel briefly halted aid deliveries into Gaza but later said the ceasefire was back in effect and aid would resume Monday. More

Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Protests Sweep America, Fueled and Funded by Progressive Groups

An estimated 650,000 protesters flooded America (despite reports claiming seven million attended), while over 2,000 demonstrations took place nationwide Saturday under the banner “No Kings,” denouncing President Trump as a “fascist” and “tyrant.” The protests, organized by groups including the ACLU, Indivisible, and the Soros-funded Open Society Action Fund (which gave $3 million to Indivisible), drew large crowds in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson urged demonstrators to “fight fascism” and “destroy authoritarianism once and for all,” while Sen. Bernie Sanders in DC warned that democracy was “in danger” under Trump.

Protesters waved vulgar anti-Trump signs, shouted anti-Israel slogans like “Free Palestine,” and compared ICE to the KKK. One viral video showed a protester celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In response, the White House mocked Democratic leaders on social media with memes captioned “No Kings,” while Trump, golfing in Florida, dismissed the criticism, saying, “I’m not a king.” More

UN Votes to Postpone Decision on Global Carbon Tax Amid US Opposition - This came as Saudi Arabia tabled a motion to defer the vote by one year. More

Houthi Rebels Detain 20 UN Staff in Yemen - Five Yemenis and 15 foreign workers are being held as the Iran-backed group steps up its campaign against international agencies. More

Trump Calls Colombian President an ‘Illegal Drug Leader,’ Cuts All US Subsidies - “Petro, a low-rated and very unpopular leader with a fresh mouth toward America, better close up these killing fields immediately, or the United States will close them up for him, and it won’t be done nicely,” Trump wrote. More

Rebuilding Gaza Will Take ‘Decades’ and Cost More Than $70 Billion, Experts Say - More

Pakistan and Afghanistan Agree to Immediate Cease-Fire After Peace Talks in Doha - More

After 700,000 Years, Iran’s Dormant Taftan Volcano Is Starting to Rise - More

Canadians Are Getting Debanked With No Explanation

More than 100 Canadians have reported being recently “debanked” after banks ended relationships with long-time customers with little or no explanation. RBC and BMO customers described receiving letters giving them weeks to close accounts, often leaving them scrambling to redirect pensions or manage daily finances. Banks cite vague “risk appetite” or regulatory reasons, while experts suggest algorithmic risk profiling—sometimes triggered by overseas funds, crypto, or complaints—may flag ordinary customers as risks.

Despite the disruption to people’s lives, Canadian banks are under no legal obligation to explain why accounts are closed, and the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments confirms most closures follow internal policies, leaving customers frustrated and in the dark. The trend raises questions about transparency and fairness in modern banking. More

Paramount and Skydance Set to Slash 2,000 US Jobs in Most Recent Wave of Layoffs - More

Ireland to Make $1,500 Monthly Basic Income for Artists Permanent to Support Creative Workers - More

NASA Supercomputers Calculated When Life Will End on Earth

NASA and Toho University researchers used supercomputers to model the long-term habitability of Earth. Their calculations indicate that all life on the planet could end around the year 1,000,002,021, when solar heating will make conditions unlivable even for the hardiest organisms. For humans, the window is much shorter, though no exact date was provided. Rising temperatures, falling oxygen levels, and changes to the atmosphere are expected to make the planet increasingly inhospitable long before the billion-year mark. Life is predicted to decline gradually rather than end suddenly, alothough researchers are exploring technological interventions and space colonization as potential ways to sustain human survival in the distant future. More

Harvard Scientist: Manhattan-Sized Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS is Emitting a Metal Alloy Never Seen in Nature - More

Blue Jays Beat Mariners to Force Game 7 ALCS Showdown

The Toronto Blue Jays kept their World Series dreams alive Sunday night, defeating the Seattle Mariners 6–2 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage delivered 5.2 innings of two-run ball, striking out seven and escaping multiple jams with three key double plays—including a bases-loaded escape that brought Rogers Centre to its feet.

Offensively, Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. powered the Jays, with Barger launching a two-run homer in the third and Guerrero adding his sixth home run of the postseason, tying the franchise record for career playoff homers. Toronto added insurance runs in the second and seventh innings to seal the win. The series now heads to a decisive Game 7 tonight in Toronto. More

Canadian Tennis Victories:

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime captures European Open title - More

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez wins Japan Open - More

Sam Rivers, Bassist and Founding Member of Limp Bizkit, Dies at Age 48 - More

Jesús Montero, a Former Top-10 Prospect with the Yankees and Catcher for New York and the Seattle Mariners, Dies at Age 35 - More

Thieves Steal Jewels Worth Tens of Millions in Just Minutes From Louvre Museum in Brazen Daylight Heist

“McMess”: McDonald’s Drive-Thru Dispute Turns Violent as Employee Shoots Customer in Neck After Service Complaint

Picasso Painting Worth an Estimated $650,000 Vanishes on the Way to Spanish Museum