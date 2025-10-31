Good morning, it’s Friday, October 31st. In today’s news, The victims have become the victimizers in British Columbia, US-China meeting reopens trade—Canada will now face additional market pressure, The cult of denial that keeps Canada broken, Canada is setting new records for financial crimes including money laundering and terror financing, and much more.

The Victims Have Become the Victimizers in British Columbia

Dallas Brodie asked a simple, reasonable question in the B.C. Legislature this week: With 204 Indigenous bands across the province, how many more title cases could be coming down the pike? Her question was prompted by the shocking Richmond ruling, where a judge granted “dual title” of private homes to an Indigenous group that fished there 150 years ago.

One Richmond resident, who’s owned his home since 1975, just learned that his mortgage won’t be renewed because the land he’s lived on for five decades is no longer legally his. That’s not “reconciliation.” That’s state-sanctioned dispossession disguised as moral progress.

And it’s not an isolated case. Ninety-five percent of British Columbia is considered “unceded territory” — meaning that, under the same logic, nearly any square inch of land could be claimed by someone, somewhere, under the banner of historical grievance. If the Richmond ruling stands as precedent, this could quickly become the new normal: a province where property rights exist only at the whim of the courts and the political fashion of the day.

Yet Spencer Chandra Herbert, B.C.’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, didn’t answer Brodie’s question. Instead, he launched into a sermon about unity, healing, and “acknowledging harm,” implying that even asking such questions is “divisive.” This is the hallmark of modern ideological governance — moral gaslighting. The state destroys the very idea of ownership, then condemns you for noticing.

This is what happens when moral vanity replaces justice. The left cloaks its overreach in the language of empathy, yet the result is the same as any tyranny: ordinary people stripped of security, savings, and sovereignty.

As C.S. Lewis warned:

“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victim may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated, but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”

Those “omnipotent moral busybodies” now govern British Columbia — people who believe that erasing property rights and rewriting history makes them virtuous. They call it reconciliation. But if this continues, it will amount to a province-wide confiscation of land under the guise of compassion.

They play the victim only to victimize you — and if we keep surrendering to this moral blackmail, soon there won’t be a single British Columbian left who can truly say they own their home. Source.

US-China Meeting Reopens Trade, Soybeans, Rare Earths, and Energy—Canada Will Now Face Additional Market Pressure

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a 100-minute bilateral meeting on October 30, 2025, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea, solidifying a series of major trade, economic, and strategic agreements. China committed to purchasing a minimum of 25 million metric tons of US soybeans annually for the next three years, including 12 million metric tons for the current season, ending a season in which it had entirely bypassed American farmers in favor of Brazil and Argentina. This signals a major win for US agriculture and could rebalance global soybean markets, potentially affecting Canadian soybean exporters by increasing competition in Asian markets.

The two sides also reached a one-year pause on China’s rare earth export controls, a critical move given the importance of these minerals for high-tech manufacturing, electric vehicles, and defense industries worldwide. In return, the US agreed to delay enforcement of certain export restrictions targeting Chinese companies. Port fees were suspended for a year on both sides, easing trade frictions. Additionally, the Trump administration halved fentanyl-related tariffs from 20% to 10%, while Beijing agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural goods, covering soybeans, cotton, corn, wheat, dairy, and meat.

Trump confirmed a visit to China in April 2026, with Xi expected to visit the US afterward. Other discussions included a potential “American energy” deal, which could involve large-scale purchases of Alaskan oil and gas by China, as well as semiconductor cooperation, although specific approvals for Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell AI chips were not addressed. TikTok ownership transfer issues were also discussed, with Beijing signaling approval for a deal that would shift majority US control over the platform. Taiwan was notably absent from the discussion, leaving regional security tensions unresolved.

Global implications: These agreements ease trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, potentially stabilizing global commodity markets, lowering tariffs, and securing critical supply chains for rare earth minerals. The soybean deal could shift global agricultural trade flows, affecting Latin American and Canadian producers. The rare earth pause temporarily reduces supply risk for industries dependent on China, giving manufacturers and governments breathing room to diversify sources. Reduced fentanyl tariffs signal a pragmatic approach to curbing the flow of precursor chemicals while maintaining trade leverage.

Implications for Canada: Canada stands to be indirectly affected by these agreements in several ways. Canadian soybean farmers may face stiffer competition in Asian markets, as US exports expand. Canadian technology and manufacturing sectors could benefit from stabilized rare earth access, especially for high-tech and clean-energy industries. At the same time, Canada’s reliance on the US and China for trade makes it vulnerable to shifts in American trade priorities, and Canadian policymakers may need to recalibrate strategies in agriculture, technology, and energy to maintain competitiveness.

Overall, the Trump-Xi meeting signals a thaw in US-China trade tensions, a partial easing of supply chain pressures, and a focus on pragmatic economic solutions, though major geopolitical issues like Taiwan and strategic AI technology remain unresolved. Source

The Cult of Denial That Keeps Canada Broken

Every once in a while someone asks, “How could any self-respecting person still support the Liberals?” The answer is simple: self-respecting people are rare. After years of relentless propaganda, many have been taught to hate their own nation, its history, and even their ancestors. They’ve been conditioned to view patriotism as bigotry and self-preservation as selfishness. So it’s not surprising that a large share of the population clings to a political class that feeds them moral validation while robbing them blind.

Roughly 20 to 30 percent of society has gone mad—but it’s not random. It’s psychological self-defence. If you spent nearly a decade believing anyone to the right of socialism a “fascist Nazi,” how could you ever admit you were wrong? To do so would mean acknowledging that you maligned half the country—friends, coworkers, family—as irredeemably evil. It would mean accepting that you weren’t the righteous one; you were the persecutor. Most people’s egos can’t bear that level of self-awareness. So they double down.

That’s why so many can complain about the cost of living, the housing crisis, and collapsing healthcare—while still voting for the very people who caused it. Cognitive dissonance keeps them loyal. To protect their self-image, they must rationalize every failure as someone else’s fault: “conservatives,” “racists,” “misinformation.” Anything but themselves.

The same psychology explains why some will never abandon gender ideology. If you once cheered for the chemical castration and mutilation of children—if you smeared those who tried to protect kids as hateful bigots—how could you ever admit that you were wrong? The moral weight of that realization would crush you. So instead, they must live forever in denial, rationalizing their role in something unspeakably cruel.

The tragedy is that this madness isn’t innate; it’s learned. Years of state-funded media, institutional indoctrination, and social conformity have created a population terrified of admitting error. A society that hates itself cannot correct itself. And until Canadians rediscover both truth and self-respect, the insanity will only deepen.

Canada: Financial Crimes, Including Money Laundering and Terror Financing, Setting New Records

Canada is facing a surge in financial crimes, with FINTRAC reporting record-breaking figures in 2024–25. The agency generated 2,700 disclosures to police—its highest ever—reflecting sharp increases in fraud, cyber ransomware, online child sexual exploitation, and other crimes linked to money laundering and terrorist financing. Canadians lost $643 million to online fraud last year, nearly triple the amount from four years earlier, though only 5–10% of scams are reported. Compliance assessments jumped over 40% to more than 1,300, and FINTRAC issued 23 violation notices totaling over $25 million, including a historic $176.96 million fine against Vancouver crypto firm Xeltox/Cryptomus for 1,518 unreported virtual currency transactions.

This data highlights escalating weaknesses in Canada’s financial system—fuelled by virtual currencies, cybercrime, and regulatory gaps—emphasizing the urgent need for policy reforms that are not just swift, but truly effective, to safeguard consumers and uphold Canada’s standing in the global financial arena. More

Trump Directs Pentagon to Start Testing Nuclear Weapons Again

President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing after a 30-year moratorium, citing the need to match the testing programs of rivals like Russia and China. While the US last conducted an underground test in 1992, Trump’s announcement—made ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping—did not specify whether future tests would involve detonations or focus on simulations and delivery technology, though underground testing is the most likely approach given environmental risks and treaty obligations. More

Massacre in El-Fasher: Atrocities So Severe They’re Visible from Space - Reports from El-Fasher, Sudan, reveal over 2,000 civilians killed within 48 hours as the RSF paramilitary group seized the city, with the UN and Yale researchers documenting mass executions, sexual violence, and ethnically targeted killings so extensive that satellite images show bloodstains on the ground. More

Hundreds of Thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Israelis Protest Against Conscription - Hundreds also clashed with police during the rally. More

Update: At Least 119 Killed in Brazil Police Raid as Bodies Line the Streets and Locals Mourn - More

Bill Gates Says Climate Change Won’t Bring ‘Humanity’s Demise’, Trump Declares Victory Over Longstanding Climate ‘Hoax’ - More

Update: Seven Arrests Have Now Been Made in $100 Million Heist at the Louvre Museum - More

King Charles III Strips Brother Andrew of Titles and His Home - More

TD Report: Taxes and Red Tape are the ‘Silent Killer’ of Canada’s Competitiveness

TD Bank economists warn that excessive taxes and red tape are Canada’s “silent killer of competitiveness,” with investment per worker lagging far behind peer nations at roughly US$15,100 in Canada versus US$27,700 in the U.S., and productivity growth stalling to near zero since 2019 after averaging 1.2% annually in the previous decade. They note that Canada ranks 26th out of 38 OECD countries in terms of regulatory stringency, with the number of industrial regulations increasing by 36.6% since 2006 to over 305,000, creating a costly and opaque compliance environment that discourages business expansion.

High personal taxes further undermine competitiveness: top combined federal-provincial rates reach 52.9% for high earners, compared to 37% in the US, making it difficult to attract and retain skilled talent. TD economists argue that decades of piecemeal tax reforms, including minor changes in the 1990s and the last major overhaul in the 1960s, failed to address these issues. They call for a broadening of the tax base with lower statutory rates, a streamlining of regulations to focus on rules that impose real costs, and policies that encourage business growth and investment per worker, warning that without urgent reform, Canada risks “death by a thousand cuts” to its competitiveness. More

Even with BoC’s Rate Cut, Canadian Homebuyers are Expected to Remain on the Sidelines - More

Canadian Judge Cuts Lawyers’ $510M Fee to $23M in $10B First Nations Settlement - More

Canadian Broadcaster Corus Entertainment Reports $277.1 Million Q4 Loss— Revenue Down 14 Percent from Last Year - More

No Red Pill: UBC Study Says the Matrix Can’t Be Real

A new study from UBC Okanagan, led by physicist Dr. Mir Faizal and colleagues, has mathematically proven that a simulated universe is not just improbable but impossible. Published in the Journal of Holography Applications in Physics, the research shows that while computers operate through algorithms—following precise, step‑by‑step logic—the universe runs on what they call “non‑algorithmic understanding,” a form of reality that transcends computation. In short, even quantum gravity and the laws that generate space and time can’t be reduced to code, meaning no computer, no matter how advanced, could ever simulate the universe itself. More

Unless, of course, the computer operating this simulation is far more advanced than we can imagine.

3I/ATLAS Rapidly Brightens and Gets Bluer than the Sun Near Perihelion - The reason for 3I/ATLAS’s rapid brightening, which far exceeds the brightening rate of most Oort cloud comets at similar distances from the Sun, remains unclear.” More

The Grand Egyptian Museum Showcasing 50,000 Artifacts is Finally Opening - The $1 billion mammoth facility, located just outside Cairo, is poised to become the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. More

Happening Today: Rogers is Giving Away 150 Pairs of Tickets to Game 6 of World Series

Rogers is giving Toronto Blue Jays fans a chance to score World Series tickets with a Halloween twist. Fans dressed as their favourite Blue Jay can claim 150 pairs for Game 6 on Oct. 31 at a secret GTA location, announced via Rogers’ Instagram and Facebook at 8 am ET, first-come-first-served until 1 p.m. ET. Those still in line or arriving later can enter to win 250 pairs for Game 7, if needed. Fans who can’t attend can post a Blue Jays costume photo on Instagram with #BringItHomeJays by 1 pm ET for a chance at 10 pairs of tickets to each remaining game. Game 6 airs tonight at 8 pm ET. More

Mark Walter’s Record Breaking $10 Billion Purchase of Lakers Unanimously Approved by NBA Board of Governors - More

Billie Eilish Donates $11.5 Million To Charity, Encourages Billionaires To Do The Same - More

Winnipeg High School Football Player, Darius Hartshorne, Who Suffered a Neck Injury During a Game Has Died - More

Mysterious Blue Coloured Dogs Have Been Found in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

British Brothers Shatter World Record with 2,819-Pound Pumpkin After 50 Years of Gourd Growing

On This Day, Around 2,000 Years Ago, the Celtic people celebrated Samhain, marking the end of harvest and the beginning of winter—a night when they believed the boundary between the living and the dead blurred. Over centuries, the festival evolved as Christianity spread, becoming All Hallows’ Eve and later Halloween. By the 19th century, Irish and Scottish immigrants brought the tradition to North America, where it transformed into the costume-and-candy celebration we know today.