Harry
5h

It wasn’t by accident that Pierre Trudeau left property rights out of the Canadian constitution.

Alan Bleiken
8h

The land rights issue will be very interesting to watch unfold. If it is treated like covid vaccines, you may as well kiss your "property rights" good-bye, because no amount of information or sanity will ever be allowed access into the discussion. Of those whose land is feasibly in question moving forward...almost everyone's..it will be fascinating to see the reactions of people. Not too long ago we had virtually zero say over our bodies, or what was injected into them. BC was and still is probably the worst in that regard. In BC, as in all of Canada...you are not your own person. You belong to the gubment...and if you try to disrupt that ownership, expect problems to follow. The liberal spectrum of politics seems more inclined this way...but that was not the case during covid. No siree. The Conservatives took full ownership of your body just like the NDP and Liberals.

If you do not have ownership of your body, in the eyes of the gubment...do you really think you have land rights? The obvious answer is NO. Even before this latest ruling in court....in Canada...you own nothing....you just have access to it providing you jump through all the gubment hoops.

I wrote this tongue in cheek song for all my jabbed buddies and family...who still have essentially zero idea what is going on. Maybe now....should this decision by the court, and apparently the NDP, take a real foothold...you can join us unjabbed in realizing what is at stake when you insist the gubment owns everything....including your veins. Are you a Deltoid Man? If so, you may also become a renter in the near future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdoFI8JCEHk

