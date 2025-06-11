Good morning, It’s Wednesday, June 11th. In today’s news, Canada’s “justice” system lets off cartel members and child predators, the Auditor General uncovers $100 million in corrupt contracts, a whistleblower exposes CBSA corruption, Canada’s F-45 program soars nearly 50% over budget, and much more.

No Jail for Child Exploitation, Bail for Cartel Members: Welcome to Canada

Canada has a growing problem—and it’s not just crime. It’s the complete lack of consequences for it.

In just the past week, two shocking stories have emerged that expose the deep rot in our justice system. The first: a B.C. man convicted of possessing and distributing child exploitation content—including images of boys as young as nine—was handed conditional sentence of two years less a day. The 54-year-old will be under house arrest for the first 18 months of his sentence, then bound by a 6 p.m. curfew for the remainder. Why? Because, according to Judge Andrew Tam, his collection was "relatively modest." The man even admitted to being aroused by the content during his police interview, yet somehow convinced the court he deserved no jail time.

Then, on the other side of the country, Peel police announced the largest drug bust in the department’s history: nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $47.9 million seized from a transnational organized crime ring. Commercial trucks smuggled the bricks of cocaine over the U.S. border, and nine people were arrested after a year-long investigation involving the RCMP, DEA, and CBSA.

The result? Six of those nine suspects are already out on bail. Months of surveillance, border seizures, international cooperation—and it only took a few days for most of the accused to be released back into the community.

This isn’t justice. It’s a joke.

Canada’s legal system increasingly operates on the idea that punishment is somehow antiquated—something we’ve evolved beyond. But what’s really happening is the systematic erosion of deterrence. When predators can be caught with child abuse materials and walk free, and alleged cartel-level traffickers can be back on the street within days of arrest, what message does that send? That if you commit serious crimes in Canada, you’re unlikely to face serious consequences.

We have a justice system that shows more empathy for offenders than for victims. A system that lets ideology replace accountability. And a culture of leniency that invites crime rather than prevents it.

We don’t need more commissions, programs, or empty platitudes. We need a justice system that actually delivers justice—and right now, Canada doesn’t have one.

GC Strategies Scandal: Auditor General Uncovers $100M in Corrupt Contracts Under Trudeau Government

A sweeping new report by Canada’s Auditor General has revealed that federal government departments repeatedly violated procurement rules in awarding nearly $100 million in contracts to GC Strategies Inc—the IT staffing firm at the heart of the ArriveCan controversy—over a nine-year period. The findings paint a damning picture of systemic failures across 31 federal organizations, raising serious questions about transparency, accountability, and value for taxpayer money.

From 2015 to 2024, these departments issued 106 contracts to GC Strategies totaling $92.7 million before taxes, nearly $20 million of which was tied to the Canada Border Services Agency’s much-maligned ArriveCan app. While that project was excluded from the scope of the audit, the probe examined 35 other contracts and found widespread non-compliance with basic procurement safeguards.

Among the most serious failures: in 58% of non-competitive contracts, officials didn’t assess whether seeking competitive bids could yield better value; in half of security-sensitive contracts, agencies didn’t confirm workers were properly cleared; and in 46% of cases, payments were authorized despite minimal or no evidence the work was completed. In 82% of contracts examined, departments couldn’t even demonstrate that prices were in line with market value.

Auditor General Karen Hogan emphasized that these issues weren’t due to a lack of rules, but rather a systemic disregard for existing ones. “There are no recommendations in this report because I don’t believe the government needs more procurement rules,” Hogan stated. “Federal organizations need to make sure that the rules that exist are understood and followed.”

This follows a separate 2024 audit that slammed the federal government’s handling of the ArriveCan app, revealing that the original $2.35 million project—which app developers said should have actually been around $80,000—ballooned to over $60 million due to poor oversight and excessive reliance on outside contractors like GC Strategies.

As a response, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government announced just ahead of the audit's release that GC Strategies has been banned from receiving federal contracts or real property agreements for seven years. Public Services and Procurement Canada declared the firm “ineligible” following an internal assessment. GC Strategies’ security status was previously suspended in 2023. Two other firms involved in ArriveCan—Dalian Enterprises and Coradix Technology Consulting—have also been barred.

Despite making up only a fraction of the $18 billion Ottawa has spent on IT services since 2015, the GC Strategies scandal now serves as a high-profile symbol of broken procurement practices. Hogan’s report underscores a deeper rot in how the federal government handles contracts—one that goes far beyond a single app or company.

Whistleblower Exposes CBSA Corruption—And Pays the Price

In a story that reads like a political thriller but is tragically real, Canada’s national security has been quietly rotting from within. Former Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer Luc Sabourin has blown the whistle on a decade-long saga of corruption, cover-ups, and betrayal at the highest levels of the federal bureaucracy—only to be harassed, poisoned, and nearly destroyed by the very system he served.

Sabourin didn’t stumble into this by accident. He worked in a top-security unit dealing with passport integrity—critical documentation often used in cases against international criminals, cartel operatives, and terrorists. Yet within this high-security vault, documents were stolen, shredded, and manipulated. Sabourin discovered that a mole—likely working for organized crime—was operating inside the unit. When he reported it, his superiors protected the mole and turned on him.

In 2014, he refused an illegal order to destroy 1,000 foreign passports—some belonging to fugitives wanted for serious crimes—and watched in horror as a trainee was coerced into shredding them and falsifying the federal database. His evidence was ignored. Why? Because the officer who gave the order was married to the CBSA Vice-President, who conveniently took over the investigation.

The rot went all the way to the top. Former Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale deflected Sabourin’s complaints back to the same corrupt inner circle. The whistleblower was stalked, intimidated by cartel affiliates, and even targeted in what appears to be a poisoning. In 2024—years after his ordeal—gunshots were fired into his backyard.

This is not a historical scandal—it’s an active, unresolved national security threat. And it’s been met with silence from every party except the Bloc Québécois, who championed Bill C-290 to protect federal whistleblowers like Sabourin. Neither the Liberals nor Conservatives acted when it mattered.

Sabourin followed every internal protocol, escalated through every official channel, and paid the price for daring to speak the truth. His story is not just about one man’s sacrifice—it’s about a federal system so compromised by corruption and fear that it would rather destroy a whistleblower than confront its own criminal complicity.

Canadians should be asking: How many more traitors are still on the inside?

Because if the gatekeepers are compromised, who exactly is protecting this country? Source.

Canada’s F-35 Program Soars Nearly 50% Over Budget, Faces Major Delays

Canada’s plan to acquire 88 F-35 fighter jets has ballooned in cost from $19 billion in 2022 to $27.7 billion in 2024, with an additional $5.5 billion needed for full operational capacity, according to Auditor General Karen Hogan. The Department of National Defence relied on outdated 2019 estimates and faces infrastructure delays and pilot shortages. Squadron facilities in Alberta and Quebec are over three years behind schedule, and pilot training won’t begin in Canada until 2028. Despite these issues, Defence Minister David McGuinty insists the program is essential for national security and supports Canada’s NATO spending commitments. More

Wuhan Researcher Charged With Smuggling Biological Materials Into US Lab

A Chinese PhD student from Wuhan, Han Chengxuan, has been arrested and charged in the US for smuggling biological materials and lying to customs agents—a case prosecutors warn is part of a growing national security threat. Han, a declared Chinese Communist Party member, admitted to mailing up to ten packages containing biological research materials to University of Michigan lab personnel without permits or proper documentation. The FBI says she attempted to conceal the contents using coded notes and falsely labeled books and had wiped her electronic devices before arriving. This is the third such case in a week, raising alarm over systematic CCP-linked infiltration. More

LA ICE Raid Riots:

A federal judge has denied California’s request for an immediate restraining order that would temporarily prohibit the Trump administration from using the Marines and the National Guard to enforce laws in the state

President Donald Trump is mobilizing another 2,000 National Guard members, doubling his initial deployment of those troops. He also said the National Guard will stay in the city “until there is no danger.”

Latest arrests: At least 113 people were arrested yesterday during protests in downtown Los Angeles, the LA Police Department said.

Eleven People Have Been Killed in a Secondary-School Shooting in Austria, in What is the Deadliest Gun Attack in the Country's Recent History - he shooter, a 21-year-old former student of the school, died by suicide shortly after the attack. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

7,000 Pro-Palestinian Activists Begin 300-Vehicle Convoy from Tunisia to Rafah, Aiming to Open Corridor for Humanitarian Aid - More

Brazil’s Bolsonaro Denies Involvement in Alleged Coup Plot - He and seven co-accused risk prison sentences of up to 40 years in this ‘historic’ trial. More

Greta Thunberg Deported and Banned From Israel, Denounces Gaza 'War Crimes' - More

A Postal Standoff With No End In Sight: Canada Post Rejects Arbitration

Canada Post is once again facing the threat of a strike as its dispute with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) over wages and weekend staffing remains unresolved after 19 months of negotiations. Last year’s 32-day strike ended only with a temporary government order, not a settlement. Canada Post, which hasn’t turned a profit since 2017 and lost $850 million in 2024 alone, wants to hire part-time weekend workers, while CUPW insists on protecting full-time roles. With arbitration rejected and government intervention absent, this standoff could become one of the longest labour disputes in Canadian history. If talks break down entirely and no last-minute deal is reached, a full work stoppage could begin with 24 hours' notice.

Zuckerberg Is Personally Recruiting New ‘Superintelligence’ AI Team at Meta - More

Multi-State Lawsuit Aims to Block Sale of 23andMe Personal Genetic Data - More

Scientists Are Now Seriously Asking if Humans Were Seeded by Aliens

Scientists are now openly considering directed panspermia—the idea that humans, or the earliest life on Earth, may have been intentionally seeded by intelligent extraterrestrials. This theory, long on the fringes, is gaining traction as a credible scientific hypothesis alongside its natural counterpart (like microbes hitching rides on meteorites).

Recent surveys show around 60–70% of astrobiologists and other scientists believe intelligent alien life likely exists somewhere in the universe—numbers that also lend indirect support to the seeding theory. While there is no direct evidence for alien seeding, researchers argue that the sheer abundance of potentially habitable worlds makes such scenarios scientifically plausible.

In its directed form, panspermia posits that an advanced civilization may have dispatched microbes in spacecraft to kickstart life on Earth—echoing earlier proposals by Nobel laureate Francis Crick and biologist Leslie Orgel. Although testing this hypothesis remains challenging, some fields like ethics and astrobiology are calling for frameworks to evaluate its possibility.

Scientists Claim the Universe Could One Day Implode - New research suggests the universe may not expand forever as once thought but could instead collapse in a violent implosion—another big bang—all depending on the true nature of dark energy. More

NCAA Avoids Bankruptcy with Historic $2.8 Billion Athlete Settlement

NCAA President Charlie Baker says the $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement offers a more stable future for college sports and avoids a financial disaster that could have bankrupted the organization. Without the deal, the NCAA faced the possibility of losing triple damages in court across multiple antitrust lawsuits, potentially owing over $10 billion at once. Instead, the settlement allows schools to pay nearly $2.8 billion in back damages over 10 years and begin revenue sharing with athletes—up to $20.5 million annually per school starting in 2025—marking a historic transformation in college athletics. More

Summer McIntosh Set Her Second World Record in Three Days at the Bell Canadian Swimming Trials - On Monday night, she swam to a time of 2:05.70 in the women's 200m individual medley. More

Macklemore's Seattle Home Robbed with His 3 Children Inside as Nanny Escapes to Call for Help - More

US Open: Round 1 Tee Times at Oakmont - Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler are off at 1:25 pm on Thursday. More

Chinese City Moves Entire Historic Neighborhood Using Hundreds of Hydraulic Legs

At a UNESCO Heritage Site in Peru, Archaeologists Discovered Over 100 Additional Hidden Structures Belonging to a Pre-Incan Civilization

On This Day in 1776, the Continental Congress formed a committee—including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and Robert R. Livingston—to draft the Declaration of Independence.