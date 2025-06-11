Blendr News

Brenda Broley Cook
Jun 11

Seriously guys how is it possible for canada to get any worse? Todays articles are a complete condemnation of how the country is ran, & yet idiotic citizens still vote for the corruption. Just imagine if independent journos like you & others weren’t exposing all this?? Now we know. Will anyone ever be held accountable? Is it too far gone to salvage the law abiding proud nation?

Shepherdess
Jun 11

I heard Sabourin on a podcast several months ago share this story about CBSA in detail. This explains how Canada is being infiltrated by illegal criminals and terrorists. Sabourin is of the opinion that the CSBA is beyond reform as its culture is so embedded with corruption. Why aren’t the Conservatives calling this out and demanding a criminal investigation?! I have given up on Canada - we are the next Europe. Sabourin is supposed to be to be writing a book on the CSBA corruption. He needs our prayers for protection.

