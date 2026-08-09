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Zohran Mamdani has been mayor of New York for seven months and the betting markets already make him the favorite for Time’s Person of the Year. Two years ago he was a state legislator nobody could name but now he is the most successful thing the Democratic Socialists of America have ever produced. The party reports more than 120,000 members with a New York chapter that cleared 15,000 this summer.

Their 2026 national program asks Americans to picture a country with no landlords and no mortgages, where food, energy, medicine and transport stop running as businesses. It calls for public ownership of the largest corporations, universal rent control, publicly owned housing, the abolition of police, prisons and ICE, a gutted military, no Senate, no Electoral College, and a presidency and Supreme Court that answer to Congress. All of it listed on their own website.

Consider the choice of language: Seize, abolish, and redistribute. Marx worked the word abolition into nearly every page of The Communist Manifesto, and the DSA echos it. Neither document spends any time on what happens after abolition. Marx declared the goal was “the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.” Take everything, break everything, and make nothing.

Just like Marxists of old, the DSA is organizing its targets. Mamdani published the names and addresses of 950,000 residences that might owe his pied-à-terre tax. Scott Galloway, who supported the tax, called it a wanted poster and asked what the upside was eighteen months after a health insurance executive was shot dead on a Manhattan sidewalk.

Milton Friedman, in 1979, exposed the problem with central planning. Asked whether capitalism runs on greed, he asked back which society doesn’t. Russia? China? Einstein did not work out relativity on instructions from a government office. Then Friedman closed with an important question: where in the world you find “these angels who are going to organize society for us?”

Then we get into the recent controversy, brought forth by a clash between reality and ideology. Enes Kanter Freedom, six foot ten and 250 pounds, read the WNBA eligibility guidelines, declared for the 2027 draft, and said he wants the rules applied to everyone without exception. Royce White followed hours later. The league’s collective bargaining agreement runs 409 pages. Article 13, Section 1A says only players who are women are eligible but don’t offer a definition, hormone standard, or transgender policy.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP173 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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Extended Version of Blendr Report EP173: Communism With Better PR: Mamdani for Time Person of the Year