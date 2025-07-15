Good morning, it’s Tuesday, July 15th. In today’s news, the global order is collapsing, classrooms are being turned into ideological battlegrounds, Carney’s conflict of interest scandal is getting worse, Trump threatens Russia with 100% tariffs, and much more.

First time reading the daily blend? Sign up here.

The Collapse of the Global Order

The world isn’t just changing—it’s disintegrating. The postwar order that held nations in check, economies in sync, and conflicts at bay is cracking apart at every fault line. From collapsing alliances to internal unrest, the glue that once held the global system together is gone—and what’s rising in its place is far more dangerous, unstable, and unpredictable.

Before the Second World War, the world was multipolar. Multiple great powers—Britain, France, Germany, the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Ottoman Empire, Russia, the United States, and Japan—existed in a delicate and often volatile balance of power. Each dominated their own sphere of influence, and while some were stronger than others, no single nation could dictate global affairs unchallenged. Competition, alliances, and shifting loyalties defined international relations.

But after the Second World War, that structure collapsed. The old empires were destroyed. In their place, a bipolar world emerged—anchored by the United States and the Soviet Union. The Cold War turned much of the planet into a chessboard, with proxy conflicts, ideological warfare, and nuclear brinkmanship keeping the global order frozen under the threat of annihilation.

Then, in 1991, the Soviet Union fell. And with it, the bipolar world gave way to a brief but extraordinary unipolar moment. The United States stood alone as the world’s sole superpower—militarily, economically, and culturally dominant. Through NATO, global financial institutions, and technological superiority, America exported its version of order across the world. Many Western thinkers declared this the "end of history"—a belief that liberal democracy and global capitalism had triumphed permanently.

They were wrong.

What we are witnessing now is the return of multipolarity—and the unraveling of that post-Cold War illusion. Power is fragmenting again. America’s dominance is being challenged on multiple fronts. Russia is asserting itself in Eastern Europe. China is contesting U.S. influence in Asia and threatening to overtake it as the world’s largest economy. The Middle East is once again a flashpoint, with Iran and Israel nearing open confrontation. Old alliances like NATO and the EU are under strain. Nationalism, protectionism, and regional rivalries are replacing the globalist consensus.

But the instability we see today isn’t just between nations—it’s within them. America is polarized, burdened by debt, and culturally fractured. China faces demographic decline, economic slowdown, and regional unrest. The European Union is increasingly divided between populist and technocratic visions of its future. These internal fractures weaken the cohesion of the very powers vying for dominance—and inject even more uncertainty into the global system.

This is not a temporary disruption. It's a structural transformation. The liberal world order is no longer unquestioned. The global security framework built on American primacy is eroding. In its place, power vacuums are emerging—and new blocs, ideologies, and rivalries are rushing to fill them.

No one knows exactly what comes next. But one thing is certain: history is not over. It never was.

Turning Classrooms into Ideological Battlegrounds: Teachers Found to be Fuelling Anti-Semitism in Schools

A new federal report reveals a troubling trend in Ontario’s public schools: teachers and school-sanctioned activities are directly contributing to a rise in anti-Semitic incidents. Instead of fostering logic, reason, and emotional stability, some educators are pushing ideological agendas that actively indoctrinate students with hatred and exclusion. Examples include teachers denying Israel’s existence, promoting radical Palestinian narratives without balance, and even dismissing Jewish students’ identities as lies.

This isn’t just about isolated incidents—nearly one in five anti-Semitic acts in schools stem from educators themselves. Worse, nearly half of all reported cases are ignored by school authorities, signalling a systemic failure to protect vulnerable students.

Let’s be clear: Criticism of Israeli government policy is not antisemitism, and the conflict in the Middle East is complex. But that does not justify turning classrooms into breeding grounds for hostility against Jewish children, where they feel unsafe and unwanted.

This ideological brainwashing is poisoning the education system, replacing critical thinking and empathy with division and fear. Instead of teaching students how to reason through complex issues, some teachers are instilling bias and hate, damaging young minds and eroding social cohesion.

If this continues unchecked, Ontario’s schools won’t just be failing Jewish students—they’ll be failing the entire generation, creating a future shaped by intolerance rather than understanding and resilience. The system needs urgent reform to root out this toxic indoctrination and restore classrooms as places of learning, safety, and respect. Source

The “Blind Trust” That Sees Everything: Carney’s Conflict Scandal Is Getting Worse

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s financial disclosure reads less like a statement of integrity — and more like a billionaire’s portfolio cheat sheet wrapped in government optics.

The ethics screen now covering Carney’s holdings stretches across 16 full pages and includes direct or indirect ties to over 100 companies. Among the most significant are firms in the clean energy sector — a policy area central to Carney’s own political agenda. Through his former role as co-manager of the Brookfield Global Transition Fund, Carney oversaw investments in Leap Green, Avaada Group, and CleanMax — all major renewable energy players in India. And yet, his government has pledged to make Canada a “clean energy superpower.” The overlap is not theoretical — it’s operational.

Carney’s so-called blind trust is anything but. He placed into it shares of North of 60 Advisors, Stripe, Partners Value Investments LP, Cultivo Land PBC, Watershed Technology, and deferred units in both Brookfield Corporation and Brookfield Asset Management. In total, Brookfield awarded Carney over 400,000 stock options — valued at more than US$6.8 million — set to mature by 2034. If that’s not a long-term financial stake in the companies his government may benefit, what is?

Worse still, Carney holds additional investments in companies like Amazon, Blackrock, Apple, Moderna, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir — through a “third-party managed” account. But as advocacy group Democracy Watch has made clear, this setup is not blind at all. Carney knows exactly what he put in the trust, selected the trustee, set the rules, and can receive updates. This isn’t arm’s length — it’s sleight of hand.

Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch put it bluntly: “His blind trust isn’t blind at all.” The arrangement falls far short of ethical independence. And yet Carney sits at the helm of a government pushing climate, tech, pharmaceutical, and defense policy — sectors in which he has direct financial stakes.

This is not just a conflict of interest. It’s the institutionalization of insider governance. When the head of state is financially entangled with the very industries he regulates, democracy isn’t just undermined — it’s up for sale. Canadians aren’t asking for perfection. But they deserve better than a prime minister managing the country with one hand, and his investment portfolio with the other. Source.

Trump Threatens Russia With 100% Tariffs if No Ukraine Deal in 50 Days

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100% secondary tariff on Russian goods if a peace deal on Ukraine isn’t reached within 50 days. Speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Trump expressed disappointment in Vladimir Putin and emphasized the US could act without Congress. Secondary tariffs would target countries continuing trade with Russia. Trump also announced a new framework where European allies will pay for US-supplied weapons to Ukraine, with the US manufacturing but not funding them. Rutte supported the plan, noting several NATO members are preparing their own weapons packages for Ukraine. More

Canada Joins 19 Nations in Australia’s Largest-Ever Military Exercise, Drawing Attention From China

Australia has launched its largest-ever military drills, Exercise Talisman Sabre, involving 35,000 troops from 19 countries, including the US, Canada, Japan, and the UK. For the first time, Australia live-fired US-made HIMARS rocket systems, marking a major step in its long-range strike capabilities. Chinese surveillance ships are expected to monitor the exercises, as they have in past years. The drills began just as Prime Minister Albanese visited China to meet President Xi, but he says the Chinese observation won't be raised. This year’s Talisman Sabre also extends beyond Australia, with exercises held in Papua New Guinea for the first time. More

Ontario Hospital Files Lawsuits Totalling $60 Million Over Alleged Fraud Involving Staff and Contractors - London Health Sciences Centre has filed a civil lawsuit against former employees, claiming they defrauded the facility of tens of millions of dollars over the past 10 years. More

Planned Gaza ‘Humanitarian City’ Called a ‘Concentration Camp’ by Former Israeli PM—Permanent Displacement Plan Threatens to Derail Ceasefire - More

Cameroon’s President Seeks to Remain in Power Until Almost His 100th Birthday - More

EU Prepares Second List of US Goods Worth $84 Billion for Possible Tariffs - Brussels has signalled its readiness to impose countermeasures but stressed that a mutually acceptable US–EU deal remains the preferred option. More

TikTok CEO Asks to Meet With Canadian Minister Over Shutdown Order - TikTok argues that the order was made in different circumstances, when it looked like the United States was going to ban the social platform. More

It’s ‘Crypto Week’ in the House—What to Expect

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $122,000 as the US launched “Crypto Week,” a major legislative push to regulate digital assets. Lawmakers will vote on three key bills:

The Genius Act – Regulates stablecoins and sets rules for issuers; backed by Trump and Treasury officials, but criticized by Sen. Elizabeth Warren for lacking consumer protections. The Clarity Act – Establishes clear distinctions between digital assets and assigns regulatory roles to the SEC and CFTC; aims to prevent collapses like FTX. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act – Blocks the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency, aligning with Trump’s campaign promise to stop a “digital dollar.”

These bills aim to fulfill Trump’s promise of crypto-friendly regulation while boosting US innovation and limiting government overreach. More

DOGE Announces Billions of Dollars in Federal Contracts Terminated - DOGE says that so far, its activities have helped save an estimated $190 billion. More

China to Inject $31.5 Billion of Liquidity Into Banking System - This month, the central bank has conducted three other reverse repo operations: $13.6 billion on July 2, $7.9 billion on July 3, and $10.5 billion on July 9. More

100 Ghost Galaxies May Be Orbiting the Milky Way and We’re Just Now Discovering Them

New research from Durham University suggests the Milky Way could have 80 to 100 more hidden satellite galaxies than previously observed. Using high-resolution supercomputer simulations and advanced mathematical models, scientists identified potential “orphan” galaxies—ultra-faint satellites stripped of dark matter by the Milky Way’s gravity and overlooked in past studies. If confirmed by future telescope data, these findings would strongly support the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (LCDM) model, the leading theory of how the Universe forms and evolves. Researchers hope upcoming tools like the Rubin Observatory will reveal these elusive galaxies. More

Mars Wasn’t Always Dry: It Once Had Rivers Spanning Over 15,000 Kilometres - 15,000 kilometres of ancient riverbeds have been found on Mars, pointing to a wet, life-supporting past. More

'Zombie' Fungus That Lived Almost 100 Million Years Ago Found Preserved in Amber - More

Conor McGregor Accused of Sexual Harassment by Azealia Banks After Sending Nudes

Rapper Azealia Banks sparked a firestorm online after posting nude photos of UFC star Conor McGregor, accusing him of sexual harassment for sending them unsolicited via X (formerly Twitter). Banks claimed McGregor threatened her not to speak out and mocked his ambitions to run for president of Ireland. Screenshots appear to show explicit messages from McGregor's account, including a nude photo with a dumbbell captioned "Lifting weights." McGregor, who hasn’t fought since 2021, is already facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations and has been embroiled in various public scandals despite being engaged to longtime partner Dee Devlin. More

Review Finds BBC Breached Guidelines Over Gaza Documentary Narrated by Son of Hamas Official - More

Trump Threatens to Revoke Rosie O'Donnell’s US Citizenship - It doesn’t appear as though there is any legal basis the president could use to revoke the New York-born comedian’s status as an American citizen. More

Victor Wembanyama Says Spurs Have Medically Cleared Him, Months After a Blood Clot Ended His Season - Wembanyama was shut down in February after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. More

Bride Ejected From a Golf Cart, Dragged By Her Dress and Run Over, Sues BC's Furry Creek Golf Course

German Customs Officials Find 1,500 Tarantulas Hidden in Cake Boxes at Airport

Sesame Street’s Elmo Targeted in Hack, Antisemitic Content Posted to His X Account