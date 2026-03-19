*Paid subscribers can find the ad-free version of the episode at the bottom of this article.*

The Chinese Communist Party has spent fifty years building a deeply entrenched influence network in Canada.

In Blendr Report Episode 158, I sat down with Canadian historian and national security analyst Dennis Molinaro to discuss how the CCP operates with near impunity inside our borders. Not with tanks and troops but relationships, incentives, and systems we assumed were benign.

The story starts in the 1970s, when Canada formally opened relations with the People’s Republic of China. What seemed like diplomacy and trade created access. And access, when paired with strategy, becomes leverage.

Molinaro walks through how that leverage has grown over time.

It begins with business. Early intermediaries helped Western companies enter Chinese markets, acting as gatekeepers between two systems. But those relationships did more than open trade—they built dependency. Once economic ties are in place, influence follows. Not always through direct pressure but through quiet alignment of interests.

From there, the focus expands into academia.

Canadian universities, like many in the West, operate on openness. But that same openness can be abused. Programs tied to Chinese state interests have offered funding, partnerships, and access, often with conditions attached. Intellectual property flows outward, sometimes legally, sometimes less so. And when civil research overlaps with military use, academia and national security become intertwined.

This is where Molinaro highlights a key concept: civil-military fusion. In China, the boundary between civilian institutions and the military is thin. What looks like academic cooperation can, in some cases, feed directly into state objectives.

One of the most eye opening parts of the discussion is the role of the United Front Work Department. Which is an arm of the CCP tasked with cultivating relationships abroad. Its goal is to build ties with influential people and organizations, shape narratives, and align outcomes over time. Not through overt control but influence that feels voluntary.

Molinaro also details cases of transnational repression. Which include intimidation, threats, and pressure directed at individuals living in Canada. Dissidents, activists, and members of diaspora communities have reported harassment that reaches beyond borders.

What makes this conversation is the response. Or lack of one.

While countries like the United States and Australia have taken more aggressive steps to counter foreign interference, Canada has been slower to act. The issue is often framed as a trade-off between economic ties and national security, as if the two cannot coexist.

Molinaro rejects that belief. A nation does not preserve prosperity by ignoring risk. You preserve it by understanding the environment and acting accordingly.

Canada is not immune to global power dynamics. And the systems we pride ourselves on, such as open markets, open research, and open society, only work when paired with awareness and restraint.

If you want to understand how this all fits together, including the history, the mechanisms, and where it may be heading, you can listen to The Blendr Report EP158 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

Share

Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP158: China’s Assault on Canada Explained by Security Expert