Good morning, it’s Wednesday, October 8th. In today’s news, Cautious optimism in Washington as Canada and US seek to “quickly land deals,” $100 million in grant funding traced to lobbyists with ties to the Ontario Premier, Canada’s Freedom Convoy leaders sentenced to house arrest, Biden blocked a CIA report highlighting Ukrainian concerns over family corruption, and much more.

Cautious Optimism in Washington as Canada and US Seek to “Quickly Land Deals”

One day after Ottawa signalled that Canadians should not expect “white smoke” from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s latest trip to Washington, the tone around his visit has shifted toward cautious optimism. Following a series of meetings at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Carney would be leaving “very happy,” while both leaders directed their negotiating teams to “quickly land deals” in key sectors such as energy, steel, and aluminum.

The meetings, which spanned more than two hours and included senior cabinet members from both countries, were described as “detailed” and “constructive.” Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who joined Carney in Washington, noted that the discussions were more in-depth than previous rounds and could continue through Wednesday. “We hoped to make progress,” LeBlanc said. “People understandably want to see results, and so do we.”

Despite the positive tone, no formal agreement was announced. Canada’s steel and aluminum exports remain subject to 50 per cent U.S. tariffs under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act, and new tariffs on heavy trucks are set to take effect next month. Trump, however, appeared to suggest that further negotiations could bring relief. He told reporters he would be open to revisiting or even renegotiating the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement ahead of its 2026 review, adding, “I want to make whatever the best deal is for this country, and also very much with Canada in mind.”

During the meeting, both leaders struck a more personal tone. Trump praised Carney as “a great prime minister,” calling him “strong” and “a good leader,” while also joking about their friendly rivalry. The exchange drew laughter in the Oval Office, momentarily softening the atmosphere of what have otherwise been challenging talks between two closely linked economies.

While progress remains incremental, the emphasis on continued engagement marks a shift from the restrained messaging of earlier in the week. LeBlanc called the ongoing talks a step toward “greater certainty” for industries affected by U.S. tariffs. With two self-imposed deadlines for reaching a deal already passed, both sides now appear focused on achieving sector-specific progress rather than a sweeping agreement.

Whether those “quickly landed deals” materialize remains to be seen. But for now, both governments are signalling that diplomacy is moving forward — even if the results have yet to reach the factory floor. Source and Source.

$100 Million in Grant Funding Traced to Lobbyists with Ties to Ontario Premier Ford

CTV News analysis shows that companies represented by lobbyists with direct ties to Premier Doug Ford and his inner circle pocketed at least $100 million from Ontario’s Skills Development Fund (SDF), raising serious questions about corruption and mismanagement. The bulk of these funds went to Rubicon Strategies, run by Kory Teneycke, Ford’s former campaign manager, while Atlas Strategic Advisors, owned by ex-staffer Amin Massoudi, helped clients secure around $17 million. Other firms with political connections also benefited, including ONpoint Strategy Group.

Critics say this exposes a government treating a public skills-training fund like its personal piggy bank—aka a ‘slush fund’—bypassing non-partisan bureaucrats and objective criteria. The Auditor General confirmed political staff frequently ignored professional advice when doling out grants, with $126 million going to firms represented by lobbyists, undermining the program’s stated purpose of upskilling workers.

Opposition NDP leader Marit Stiles called the situation “deeply troubling”, pointing out that the premier and his office are repeatedly turning public programs into vehicles to reward allies. Even as Ontarians face economic pressures and workforce shortages, Ford’s government appears more focused on political patronage than fair, transparent governance.

The revelations fuel long-standing concerns about Ford’s approach to politics, highlighting conflicts of interest, opaque decision-making, and blatant favouritism in a fund meant to benefit the province’s workforce, not his political allies.

Canada’s Freedom Convoy Leaders Sentenced to House Arrest

Today in Ottawa, Justice Heather Perkins-McVey delivered sentencing for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber — marking the end of what has become the longest “mischief” trial in Canadian history.

Both were spared prison time but handed what many see as punitive house arrest conditions. According to Ezra Levant of Rebel News, Lich received a conditional sentence of 18 months, reduced to 15.5 months for time already served. For the next 12 months, she will remain under strict house arrest, allowed to leave her home only for medical appointments, court appearances, religious services, or five hours a week for essential shopping. She can also attend the birth of her grandchild. The remaining 3.5 months will involve a nightly curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., along with 100 hours of community service. Barber received a near-identical sentence.

The Crown — under the Ontario government of Doug Ford, not Ottawa — had pushed for seven years in prison for Lich and eight for Barber, an extraordinary request for a non-violent protest conviction. The judge sharply rejected that, calling such a demand disproportionate when compared to sentences routinely handed down for violent crimes.

In effect, Lich and Barber were convicted of organizing a protest that embarrassed the government. Their punishment underscores how political dissent in Canada is now criminalized through process, not verdict. The two have already endured nearly three years of court restrictions — including speech bans, travel limitations, and no-contact orders — before this conditional sentence was imposed.

Critics note the contrast with how Canada treats other offenders. Omar Khadr, a convicted terrorist and former Al-Qaida fighter, was welcomed home with no restrictions and a $10.5 million settlement. By comparison, two Canadians who organized a peaceful protest against government mandates will spend another year confined to their homes.

The message to Canadians is clear: challenge authority, and you’ll be made an example of. The punishment isn’t about law and order — it’s about deterrence through humiliation.

It’s expected that Tamara Lich will appeal her conviction, though that process could take months. Regardless of the outcome, this case has already set a chilling precedent: when the government becomes the arbiter of acceptable dissent, freedom itself is placed under house arrest.

Declassified: Biden Blocked CIA Report Noting Ukrainian Concerns Over Family Corruption

A newly declassified CIA report and email reveal that in 2015, then-Vice President Joe Biden requested that intelligence on Ukrainian officials’ concerns over his family’s business dealings not be disseminated. The documents, released by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, show that Ukrainian officials privately viewed Hunter Biden’s Burisma ties as evidence of a US double standard on corruption.

The report was never shared outside the CIA, a senior official called the suppression “extremely rare and unusual”, and Ratcliffe described it as an example of politicization of intelligence. The records highlight Biden’s Kyiv visit, during which officials expected substantive discussions, but say the trip largely focused on public messaging rather than negotiations. More

Government Working with Marineland After Park Said They Would Euthanize Whales Due to Financial Strain

Marineland and the Ontario government are now working together to find a solution for its 30 beluga whales after threatening to euthanize them due to financial strain. The federal Fisheries Minister declined to fund the park, citing the company’s lack of planning for alternatives. Marineland previously requested to relocate the whales to a park in China, which was rejected, and no global sanctuaries are currently available. The whales, costing roughly $2 million per month to maintain, remain at risk, though animal advocacy groups and the Whale Sanctuary Project are pushing for life-affirming alternatives, including eventual relocation to a sanctuary in Nova Scotia. More

French President Macron is Now Under Pressure to Call Snap Parliamentary Elections or Resign - More

Concordia University Closes Downtown Montreal Campus After 2 Arrests Following Pro-Palestine Demonstrations - More

Canadians Heading to Europe Will Soon Face New Exit and Entry Rules - If you’re a visitor heading to Europe, you’ll need to sign up for the EES—a new digital tracking system that will gradually replace passport stamps. More

FBI Surveilled 8 GOP Senators, Document Shows - Director Kash Patel said employees involved in the effort have been terminated. More

UNESCO to Choose New Leader Amid Controversies Over Anti-Israel Bias - More

Canada Braces for Historic Surge in Mortgage Defaults Across the Nation

Canada’s housing agency, CMHC, warns that mortgage delinquencies and arrears are expected to rise significantly as roughly two million mortgages come up for renewal in 2025 and 2026, most at higher interest rates than five years ago. While overall delinquencies have stayed historically low, this upcoming mortgage renewal period is expected to reverse that trend and reach unprecedented highs. Some areas—especially Toronto condos purchased during the pandemic—are showing sharp increases. Rising mortgage costs will put downward pressure on the economy, further stall already struggling new housing projects, and exacerbate the housing crisis. More

Canada’s Trade Deficit Reaches $6.32 Billion in August as Exports Decline - Canada’s merchandise trade deficit nearly doubled in August from $3.8 billion in July as exports fell faster than the increase in imports. More

Deloitte to Refund Government After $440,000 Report Contained Multiple AI-Generated Errors - More

Toyota Recalls Nearly 400,000 Cars for Rear-View Camera Malfunction - More

Prehistoric Engineering: 23,000-Year-Old Wall Shows Early Human Ingenuity, Rewrites History

Theopetra cave, in Greece, which houses the 23,000-year-old wall

Deep in Theopetra Cave in Thessaly, Greece, researchers have discovered what may be the world’s oldest known human-made structure—a stone wall dating back approximately 23,000 years, making it nearly three times older than any previously known human-built structure. Built during the last Ice Age, the wall blocked most of the cave’s entrance, demonstrating sophisticated understanding of climate protection and airflow control.

Excavations reveal continuous human occupation from the Middle Paleolithic through the Neolithic, with tools, jewelry, fire traces, and burial sites highlighting the cave’s role as a prehistoric sanctuary. The discovery challenges assumptions about early human ingenuity, showing that architectural innovation and environmental adaptation existed long before recorded civilizations. More

New Research Reveals What’s Really Hiding in Bottled Water - Scientists estimate that bottled water drinkers swallow up to 90,000 more microplastic particles per year than those who stick to tap water. More

LeBron James Undermines Leadership and Credibility with ‘Second Decision’ Stunt

LeBron James’ stunt announcing a Hennessy partnership under the guise of a major Lakers-related reveal has damaged his credibility. By teasing fans with the promise of a basketball-related announcement, only to reveal a liquor endorsement, he undermined his role as team leader just as the Lakers are transitioning to Luka Doncic. At 40, with retirement looming, this move casts him as out of touch.

It echoes the misstep of “The Decision” in 2010, when James staged a live ESPN special to announce he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat—a move widely criticized as self-aggrandizing and disrespectful to fans. While James’ achievements remain historic, including four NBA championships, the Hennessy tease highlights a lapse in judgment, leaving fans questioning his priorities at this stage of his career. More

McGregor Given 18-Month Ban for Missing Several Drug Tests—Here’s Why It’s Just a Slap on the Wrist - CSAD’s ban was applied retroactively starting September 2024, following his third ‘missed test’ violation, and will run until March 2026, three months ahead of his scheduled fight at the White House UFC event. More

Browns Trade Veteran QB Joe Flacco to the Bengals - If Flacco can bring some juice to the offense, it could be enough to keep the Bengals in the hunt until late December, when Joe Burrow is scheduled to return from his toe injury. More

‘It Was Tough’: A 102-Year-Old Man Succeeded in Climbing Mount Fuji, Breaking Guinness World Record

Scientists Revive 40,000-Year-Old Ancient Virus with ‘Pandemic Potential’ from Arctic Ice… Why on Earth Would We Do This?

On This Day in 1945, Percy Spencer patented the microwave oven after accidentally melting a candy bar in his pocket while standing near a radar magnetron.