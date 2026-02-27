*Paid subscribers can find the extended, ad-free version of the episode at the bottom of this article.*

Canada, much like the rest of the world, is at an inflection point.

In this week’s episode of The Blendr Report, we examine three defining pressures facing the country. These include who controls speech, who pays for policy failure, and whether Canada is still capable of defending its own institutions.

First, speech.

Mark Carney has positioned large social media platforms as a threat to democratic stability and national sovereignty. Under his leadership, legislation such as the Online Harms Act (Bill C-63), amendments to hate-related provisions through Bill C-9, expanded cybersecurity powers under Bill C-8, and the Online News Act (Bill C-18) form a censorship machine. Supporters argue this is a necessary modernization of governance in an age of extremism and foreign interference. Critics counter that vague definitions of “harm,” steep penalties, and regulatory discretion create powerful incentives for over-censorship. When the cost of hosting controversial speech becomes existential, platforms will suppress first and ask questions later. The deeper issue is not whether harmful content exists — it does. The issue is whether the state should sit at the centre of deciding what Canadians are allowed to say and read.

Second, cost.

Conservatives tabled a motion to restrict federal healthcare benefits for rejected asylum claimants under the Interim Federal Health Program. What began as a targeted humanitarian measure has expanded alongside a growing backlog of claims and rapidly rising expenditures. Poilievre argues that rejected claimants should be limited to emergency life-saving care and that foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes should serve full sentences and face deportation. Liberals defend the program as part of Canada’s humanitarian and constitutional obligations. When Canadians struggle to access family doctors while rejected claimants remain eligible for supplementary coverage, frustration is predictable.

Third, institutional resilience.

Recent research mapping CCP-linked organizations in Canada suggests a density of influence activity unmatched among peer democracies. Analysts describe a long-term strategy of elite capture, civil society embedding, and quiet policy influence. Canada’s openness, immigration pathways, and Five Eyes membership make it strategically valuable. If infiltration occurs through networks rather than overt confrontation, the respon

se cannot be symbolic. It must be structural.

Taken together, these issues converge on sovereignty: informational, fiscal, and institutional. The direction Canada chooses will shape the next decade.

