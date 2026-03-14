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Canada’s political class spent the past week demonstrating just how fragile the country’s “democratic” institutions have become.

Three separate developments: an “anti-hate” bill pushed through Parliament, an MP crossing the floor to strengthen the Liberal government, and testimony from a former CBC anchor—paint a troubling picture of the country’s political trajectory. Each story on its own would raise serious questions. Taken together, they highlight a political system that is becoming increasingly insulated from public accountability.

The first issue concerns Bill C-9, which MPs voted to advance after halting months of debate. Supporters say the bill is meant to combat rising hate crimes. Critics argue it risks eroding free expression. The most contentious change removes a long-standing Criminal Code exemption protecting individuals who quote religious texts from hate-speech prosecution.

This change may sound technical, but the principle matters. Liberal democracies traditionally protect speech even when it is uncomfortable or unpopular. Once governments begin regulating expression based on whether someone feels offended or targeted, the line between preventing harm and policing opinion becomes difficult to maintain.

The concern is not simply about one bill. It is about the broader direction of lawmaking. The legislation would make it easier to prosecute “hate” propaganda, create new criminal offences around displaying certain symbols, and remove the requirement that the attorney general approve some hate-related prosecutions before charges are laid.

When combined with subjective definitions of intent or symbolism, such powers invite uneven enforcement.

At the same time, another development in Ottawa revealed how easily parliamentary representation can shift without voter input. Nunavut MP Lori Idlout crossed the floor from the NDP to join Mark Carney’s Liberals, bringing the government within two seats of a majority.

Floor-crossing is legal in Canada, but the practice remains controversial. Voters elect representatives under a particular party banner and policy platform. When that representative changes sides without seeking a new mandate, constituents are effectively represented by a party they may not have chosen.

In a parliamentary system, these changes can alter the balance of power in government overnight. With three upcoming by-elections, the Liberals could soon secure a majority—giving them the ability to pass legislation with far fewer constraints.

Finally, testimony before Parliament from former CBC journalist Travis Dhanraj raised fresh concerns about the country’s publicly funded broadcaster.

Dhanraj alleged that internal editorial control limited which political guests could appear on programs and that questioning these practices led to professional consequences. He described a centralized system where decisions about political interviews were tightly controlled and dissent within the organization was discouraged.

For a broadcaster that receives roughly $1.4 billion in public funding each year, the credibility of its editorial process is critical. Public trust depends on the perception that coverage is fair, transparent, and open to competing viewpoints.

When critics argue that the broadcaster increasingly reflects the priorities of the government that funds it, the problem becomes larger than one newsroom dispute. It becomes a question about the health of the country’s information ecosystem.

You can’t have democracy without friction—open debate, competing viewpoints, and the constant pressure of accountability.

When those forces weaken, the system may continue functioning on paper. But the substance of democratic governance begins to erode.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP157 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP157: Carney Pushes “Anti-Hate” Bill, CBC Exposed, and Liberals Near Majority