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Canada’s decline is becoming something people can no longer ignore in their day-to-day lives.

Over the past decade, GDP per capita has largely stagnated while government spending has continued to expand. At the same time, quality of life indicators have moved in the wrong direction. Canada has fallen from 5th to 25th on the World Happiness Report, healthcare wait times have stretched to nearly 29 weeks, and food bank usage has doubled since 2019.

What stands out most, however, is not just the decline itself but how unevenly it is being experienced.

Older Canadians still rank among the happiest in the world, while younger Canadians fall far down the list. The contrast is difficult to ignore, and it points to something deeper than a temporary economic cycle.

For older Canadians, rising asset prices have largely offset the broader economic slowdown. Many own homes that have appreciated significantly, and their cost of living, while higher, remains manageable relative to their accumulated wealth. For younger Canadians, the same dynamics have had the opposite effect. Housing prices in cities like Toronto now sit at roughly 12 times average household income, with Vancouver even higher.

Over time, that changes how people relate to the future.

You can push yourself to earn more, take on more responsibility, and delay gratification, but there is a threshold where the basic milestones, such as owning a home, starting a family, and building something stable, move out of reach for the average person. When that happens at scale, it doesn’t just affect finances but perspective as well.

When people can’t see a path forward, work begins to feel disconnected from progress, and the long-term incentives that hold a society together start to weaken. Family formation declines, fertility drops, and the sense of direction that once came with building a life becomes harder to maintain.

Policy responses have struggled to address this shift in any meaningful way.

Take housing. Ontario’s decision to remove the HST on new homes may save buyers up to $130,000, but it does not lower the cost of building. Development charges have risen dramatically over time, and margins for builders remain tight. In practice, policies like this often lead to higher prices rather than increased supply, as developers adjust to capture part of the savings.

The same structural issue appears in immigration policy. A recent Auditor General report found that more than 153,000 potential immigration violations were flagged in a single year, yet fewer than 4,100 were investigated. Over 98 percent went untouched. Revealing a with known gaps and almost no enforcement.

Across these areas, the pattern is consistent. Policies are introduced that address symptoms, but the underlying incentives remain unchanged. Housing remains constrained, costs remain elevated, and the pressures on younger generations continue to build. The result is a steady shift in expectations.

Older Canadians look at the present and assume things will stabilize, because they always have. Younger Canadians look at the same data and see a trajectory that is harder to reverse. They are not just reacting to where things are but where things appear to be going.

And that difference in perspective is beginning to define the country.

Listen to The Blendr Report EP159 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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Extended and Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP159: Canadian Youth Struggle, Liberal Immigration Fraud, and Housing Crisis