Good morning, it’s Monday, August 18th. In today’s news, Canada’s growth model resembles a Ponzi scheme, BC nurse suspended and fined $94K for stating biological truths, Montreal mayor urges federal action after anti-semitic threats, Putin agrees to allow NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine, and much more.

Canada’s Growth Model Resembles a Ponzi Scheme

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West has issued one of the clearest warnings yet about the fragility of Canada’s real estate–driven economy. His central point is difficult to dismiss: the country has become overly dependent on population growth and property development, while the industries that once sustained long-term prosperity have been allowed to wither.

In British Columbia, real estate and its related sectors now account for nearly 30 percent of the province’s GDP. By contrast, forestry, mining, fisheries, and even newer industries like technology have shrunk in relative importance. West argues that this shift was not inevitable, but the result of policy choices that steered capital into land speculation rather than value-added production. The result has been the erosion of industrial land, leaving only four percent of Metro Vancouver’s landmass available for employers who actually make or export goods.

Immigration has been the engine keeping this system running. In 2023 alone, Canada added 1.27 million people, almost entirely through immigration — the highest increase in over six decades. Temporary worker programs and international student streams, originally designed for narrow purposes, have expanded into large-scale pipelines of population growth. The added demand fuels housing prices, but also places enormous strain on infrastructure. Hospitals struggle, schools rely on portable classrooms, and roads, sewers, and utilities face mounting pressure.

The risk is that this model increasingly resembles a Ponzi scheme. Rising home values depend on the constant arrival of new buyers. If that flow slows — as sales data and stalled developments suggest it might — the consequences could ripple across the economy. Construction jobs decline, government revenues fall, debt pressures mount, and households already carrying record liabilities face new vulnerabilities.

West points to international examples as cautionary tales: Ireland before the 2008 crash, Spain’s coastal boom towns, or parts of the U.S. Sun Belt during the subprime crisis. Each leaned too heavily on real estate growth, and each faced severe fallout when the cycle broke.

The alternative he proposes is not easy. It requires revitalizing resource industries, investing in productivity, and reassessing immigration levels to align with the country’s capacity to house and integrate new arrivals. These are politically sensitive conversations, but avoiding them carries its own risks.

Canada can either begin to rebalance its economy now or wait until market forces make the decision unavoidable. Source

Free Speech at Risk: BC Nurse Suspended and Fined $94K for Stating Biological Truths

Amy Hamm, a British Columbia nurse and National Post columnist, has been suspended for one month and fined nearly $94,000 after a disciplinary panel ruled that her online statements about transgender people were “discriminatory and derogatory.” The panel found that between July 2018 and March 2021, Hamm made posts across various online platforms that were partly designed “to elicit fear, contempt and outrage” toward the transgender community.

Among her statements, Hamm criticized the inclusion of transgender women in female-only spaces, defended the right of women to maintain sex-segregated facilities, and promoted content such as the “I Love J.K. Rowling” billboard campaign in Vancouver in 2020, which supported Rowling’s views on biological sex and women’s rights.

Hamm and her lawyers argue that her posts were not hateful but rather defended women’s rights and reflected mainstream scientific and social viewpoints. She maintains her comments were factual, rooted in biological reality, and in line with common sense.

The disciplinary panel said the ruling was an “important statement against discrimination,” emphasizing that nurses and midwives occupy positions of trust and influence, and that upholding non-discrimination is essential to public protection in healthcare.

Hamm has filed an appeal with the BC Supreme Court, which stays the penalty and costs until the appeal is resolved. By penalizing her for expressing these factual, science-based observations, the disciplinary panel effectively punished someone for speaking truth that conflicts with a prevailing social narrative.

This sets a chilling precedent: if professional and regulatory bodies can fine or suspend individuals for stating factual truths that challenge certain ideological positions, it undermines the very foundation of open discourse. Canadians could face real consequences for expressing opinions—even evidence-based ones—on topics deemed controversial or politically sensitive, raising serious concerns about freedom of expression and the health of public debate in Canada.

Montreal Mayor Urges Federal Action After Anti-Semitic Threats

Friday evening in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough, as families prepared for the Jewish sabbath, fear arrived in the form of a man in a white robe and keffiyeh, shouting threats on a residential street. Videos now circulating widely on social media show him screaming at visibly Jewish residents: “We will kill you all,” and “We will f—ing kill you, you f—ing pig.”

In another clip, he points to the sky and declares, “I’m just waiting for the order of the king … There is one king — Allah.”

The 28-year-old suspect was quickly arrested, with Montreal police confirming the case is being handled by the hate crimes unit. Swift intervention likely prevented the confrontation from spiralling further. Yet, for the Jewish community in Montreal, this was not an isolated incident. It was another link in a growing chain of intimidation and fear.

This week alone, a Jewish father was beaten on the street, and Jewish marchers in the city’s Pride parade were doused with urine. For many, Friday’s arrest underscores a simple truth: what starts as rhetoric can escalate into violence if left unchecked.

Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa has responded by ramping up security patrols and meeting directly with Jewish community leaders to reassure them: “We’ve got their backs.” Since October 7, the borough has already boosted security around both Jewish and Muslim institutions, working to prevent a faraway conflict from igniting local divisions. But DeSousa is blunt—his borough cannot bear this responsibility alone. He is now calling on municipal, provincial, and federal leaders to act more decisively and publicly against hate and intimidation.

The challenge is larger than one borough or even one city. Across Canada, Jewish communities are reporting an alarming rise in threats, harassment, and violence. While police can and should intervene when crimes are committed, political leaders face a deeper test: whether they will confront this climate of hostility with clarity, urgency, and resolve. Source.

Trump Envoy: Putin Agrees to Allow NATO-Style Security Guarantees for Ukraine

At the Alaska summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed to allow the US and European allies to offer Ukraine security protections similar to NATO’s Article 5 collective defence mandate, a first-time concession according to Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff. While Ukrainian President Zelenskyy welcomed the pledge, details on implementation remain unclear. The agreement marks progress toward a potential peace deal, though significant issues—including borders, military alliances, and land swaps—remain unresolved. European leaders are set to join Zelenskyy in talks with President Trump to advance the negotiations. More

US Raises National Security Alarm as Chinese Firms Acquire Hundreds of Thousands of Acres of Farmland

Chinese entities currently own over 277,000 acres of US agricultural land, concentrated in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Utah, and Florida, with several parcels located near military installations. Key holdings include WH Group/Smithfield Foods, ChemChina/Syngenta, and Sun Guangxin’s Brazos Highland Properties. Officials, including White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, warn that such acquisitions pose national security risks, from control of food supply chains to potential surveillance. In response, the federal government and 36 states have introduced legislation restricting foreign ownership, with laws in Texas, North Carolina, Missouri, Utah, and Florida already limiting or blocking acquisitions by Chinese and other foreign entities. More

Israelis Protest to End Gaza War Reaches Over 300,000 as Anger Over Fate of Hostages Boils Over - Israeli police make dozens of arrests, use water cannons on protesters who gathered for the nationwide demonstration. More

Hackers Target Norwegian Dam, Releasing 132 Gallons Per Second for Four Hours - Norway links dam sabotage to pro-Russian hackers. More

Trump Says Xi Assured Him China Will Not Invade Taiwan During His Presidency - More

West Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio to Deploy National Guard in Support of DC Crime Crackdown - More

Spain Battles 20 Major Wildfires, Deploys 500 Additional Soldiers to Join 1,400 Already on Frontlines Amid Scorching Heat - More

Air Canada Strike: All Main Flights Grounded, Union Defies Federal Back-to-Work Order

Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants, represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), launched their first strike since 1985 on August 16th, halting around 700 daily flights and stranding over 100,000 passengers. The walkout stems from disputes over wages that haven't kept pace with inflation during the previous 10-year contract, as well as demands for pay during unpaid ground time, such as boarding passengers or waiting between flights.

Within 12 hours, the federal government stepped in—Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu invoked the Canada Labour Code, ordering the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to impose binding arbitration and force workers back on the job by 2 pm ET on August 17. CUPE has defied the directive, calling it “blatantly unconstitutional” and a violation of Charter rights, while also accusing the CIRB chair of a conflict of interest due to her former role at Air Canada. The airline, in turn, is branding the strike illegal and scrambling to contain peak summer travel chaos by offering passengers refunds, credits, or rebookings on other carriers.

As of last night, the strike continues, with both sides scheduled to resume talks this week, though a resolution remains uncertain amid possible court enforcement or legislative intervention. More

AI Experts Warn: The US Power Grid Is So Weak, the AI Race May Already Be Lost to China - As China builds power capacity faster than it can use it, US researchers warn that America’s fragile grid may choke the AI boom before it even takes off. More

IgniteTech CEO Lays Off 80% Workforce to Drive AI Transformation Amid Employee Resistance - More

Scientists Believe They Have Found the Tiny DNA Switch That Made Us Human

Scientists at UC San Diego have identified a stretch of DNA called HAR123 that may be key to what makes the human brain unique. Unlike a gene, HAR123 acts as a genetic "volume control," influencing when and how certain brain genes are activated. It helps guide the development of neurons and glial cells, shaping their balance in ways linked to advanced traits like cognitive flexibility—the ability to adapt and relearn. The human version of HAR123 works differently from the chimpanzee version, offering a molecular explanation for our brain’s evolutionary leap—even shedding light on conditions like autism. More

Scientists Create New Magnetic State: The Magneto-Ionic Vortex (“Vortion”) - By controlling this state, researchers can enable the development of smarter, reconfigurable, and energy-efficient devices that function like the brain. More

China Launches First World Humanoid Robot ‘Olympics’ with 500 Robots from 16 Nations

The inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games opened in Beijing with 500 robots from 280 teams across 16 countries competing in sports, service tasks, and performance events. Backed by $20+ billion in subsidies and a planned ¥1 trillion ($137 billion) fund for AI and robotics, China is using the Games to showcase its global ambitions. Early results highlight Unitree Robotics, whose H1 humanoid won the 1500m track final in 7 minutes, 10 seconds—demonstrating both the rapid progress and ongoing challenges of humanoid technology. More

BMW Championship: Scottie Scheffler Overtakes Robert MacIntyre to Win - Two Canadians, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Taylor, secured spots in the final Tour Championship by finishing in the FedEx Cup top 30. More

Singer Sean Kingston Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison for $1 Million Fraud Scheme - More

Amy Schumer, Howie Mandel and Debra Messing Among 1,000 Entertainers Who Signed a Petition Condemning TIFF’s Handling of the October 7th Documentary - The petition accused TIFF of “appeasing anti-Israel and antisemitic activists’ intent to silence Jewish voices” by disinviting the film. More

South Korea Deploys Life-Size Holographic Police Officers to Prevent Crimes

Man With Sore Nipple Shocked to Learn He Had a 6 Inch Knife Blade in His Chest for 8 Years

On This Day in 1817, Fishermen and townsfolk off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts, reported sightings of a massive sea serpent, described as stretching between 60 and 70 feet long. The creature’s presence sparked weeks of fascination and fear, drawing crowds to the shoreline and fueling speculation in newspapers across New England. Was it a misidentified whale, a giant eel, or something else entirely—America’s own “Nessie”?