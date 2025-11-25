Most Canadians still believe the institutions around them are functioning. That belief is the only thing keeping the country stitched together. But our latest episode breaks down three stories that show why that faith is getting harder to justify: a border system being run by students, a prime minister signing away national control, and a culture so ideologically captured that rational debate is no longer possible.

1. Canada’s Border Has Become a Revolving Door

The CBSA Union President testified under oath that more than half of the “officers” at major airports are actually students—many with only two to three weeks of training. Same uniforms. Same booths. Same authority to decide who gets in.

That alone should terrify Canadians. But it gets worse.

Under the federal “One Touch” digital portal, refugee claimants now enter the country by submitting little more than a name, birth date, and biometrics—often unverifiable. Ten percent never finish their screening at all. They simply disappear into a system that already loses track of tens of thousands.

Pair a border that doesn’t screen with border guards who aren’t trained, and you no longer have a border. You have a suggestion.

Meanwhile, media “fact-checkers”—the same ones funded by foreign governments and partnered with Meta—are busy burying the story by arguing over semantics. Not whether it’s happening. Whether the portal counts as a “phone app.”

This is why Canadians don’t trust fact-checkers. Because their job isn’t to clarify. It’s to blur the parts Ottawa doesn’t want you to focus on.

2. Mark Carney Is Selling Canada to the Highest Bidder

Carney spent last week in Abu Dhabi announcing a $1-billion critical-minerals deal and up to $70 billion in foreign investment into Canada’s energy, mining, AI, and infrastructure sectors.

On paper, it sounds like a win. In practice, it’s a quiet transfer of national control.

These aren’t partnerships. They are equity purchases. Foreign states—many of them strategic adversaries—are acquiring ownership stakes in mines, ports, LNG terminals, and even data centres. The most sensitive national-interest assets we have.

Carney’s new FIPA agreement even gives Emirati investors the right to sue Canada if we ever change policy in a way that affects their profits.

And all of this is happening while Carney’s former employer, Brookfield, maintains billions in joint ventures and climate funds with the very same countries now “investing” in Canada.

This is extraction—not investment.

It’s the 407 sale on steroids.

It’s what collapsing countries do when they’re desperate for cash and willing to trade sovereignty for short-term jobs and good PR.

If you want to understand why Canada keeps getting poorer while our assets become increasingly foreign-owned, this segment of the podcast is essential viewing.

3. Why Talking Politics With the Modern Left Feels Impossible

The final topic of the episode explains why these stories are so hard to discuss in normal conversation.

Modern left-wing politics isn’t rooted in reality. It’s rooted in a worldview inherited from the Frankfurt School: judge society not by what is, but by what it fails to be compared to an imagined utopia.

Under that lens:

If something works, it reinforces power.

If it fails, that’s also power.

If you agree, you’re brainwashed.

If you disagree, the system shaped your dissent.

You can’t debate people who reject the real world for existing. And yet these ideas run our school system, our cultural institutions, and much of our political class.

This segment ties together why the border is broken, why national assets are being sold off, and why public debate feels like quicksand. Once you understand the ideological frame behind it all, the chaos makes sense.

Listen on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

