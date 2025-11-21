Ottawa’s Quiet War on Your Mind, Your Money, and Your Culture

In this episode of The Blendr Report, Jonathan and Liam outline how Canada has drifted into something much darker than “normal politics.”

Three threads are woven together that tell one story: a government that has stopped treating Canadians as citizens and started treating them as subjects.

1. The Great Canadian PSYOP

Most people still think COVID was a clash of opinions. It wasn’t. It was a test.

A new report from the Justice Centre shows that Ottawa didn’t simply “inform” the public. It ran psychological operations on them. The Privy Council’s behavioural team and the Impact and Innovation Unit weren’t some quirky “nudge” shops. They were labs set up to shape emotion and crush resistance.

They tested fake stories about vaccine injuries to see which emotional mix worked best: how much fear, how much reassurance, how much expert worship, how much warm talk about “protecting the community” would get people to comply fastest.

That is not public health. That is social engineering.

Once a government believes it has the right to manage your inner life, it has already stepped off the democratic path. And here’s the part nobody wants to face: if you were tricked by this once and you can’t admit it to yourself, you have no defence the next time they do it.

In the episode, we unpack the psyop machine, the military’s role, the behaviour unit’s work with grocery chains like Sobeys, and why this changes how you should treat any message that comes out of Ottawa.

2. A Government Clinging to Power on a Maxed-Out Credit Card

Next, we get into Mark Carney’s first budget surviving its confidence vote by just two votes: 170–168.

Behind it is another $78 billion deficit, creative bookkeeping to make “capital spending” look better than it is, and a federal debt so large that interest payments now exceed Ottawa’s transfers to health care.

Ten percent of federal spending is now just interest. No principal. No value. Just money burned to service yesterday’s fiscal irresponsibility.

We talk about why interest costs are likely to jump to $70–80 billion a year, why the Conservatives keep playing “not to lose,” and why everyone in Ottawa seems more interested in keeping their seat than fixing the country.

3. CRTC and the Soft Censorship of Canadian Culture

Finally, we break down the CRTC’s new rules on Canadian content. On paper, they’re about “supporting Canadian creators” and banning AI from key creative roles.

In practice, they give the state more power to decide what counts as “Canadian,” which creators get boosted, and which content gets buried.

The CRTC can now promote “approved” content and quietly throttle everything else. That isn’t just cultural policy. It’s soft censorship. You only have a few hours a day to watch something. If the algorithms hide what you’d actually choose, your “choice” is an illusion.

We talk about how Ottawa is redefining words like “hate,” “Canadian,” and “harm” to build a wider net of control, how that warps entire industries, and why government-made “art” always ends up as boring propaganda.

