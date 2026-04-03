*Paid subscribers can find the ad-free version of the episode at the bottom of this article.*

Canada isn’t falling apart because of a few bad decisions, but because the system is built to expand state power at every opportunity.

In Episode 160 of The Blendr Report, Bruce Pardy explains that the problem is not bad leadership or flawed policy but the model itself. Canada has become a managerial state.

A country built on the rule of law is meant to restrain power. Laws apply evenly, Governments act within defined bounds, and Individuals are left to make their own choices, for better or worse. But what we have now is something else. The state doesn’t just enforce rules—it shapes outcomes. It intervenes, adjusts, corrects, and expands.

And it rarely pulls back.

You can see it in the numbers. Government spending makes up a massive share of economic activity. Entire industries operate under protection, subsidy, or quiet coordination with the state. Telecom, banking, airlines, even parts of education—they don’t behave like open markets but managed systems.

It looks private but it isn’t.

That same logic has spread into law. The shift from rule of law to rule by law is subtle, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Laws are no longer stable guardrails. They’re tools. Flexible, expandable, selectively applied.

During COVID, rules could change overnight. Not through long legislative process, but through announcement. Press conferences became policy and directives became law. That is how the system truly works.

At the same time, enforcement has become uneven. Small violations are punished quickly and consistently. Miss a technical rule, pay the fine. But larger breakdowns—violent crime, institutional failure, corruption—are often ignored. Pardy describes this as a kind of anarcho-tyranny. Tight control at the bottom and looseness at the top.

Meanwhile, most people go along with it.

That may be the hardest part to confront. The system persists because it is supported. Not always consciously, but culturally. Canadians have been taught to expect solutions from the state. More services, more protection, and more intervention. Each demand expands the same machinery that limits them.

Even the legal foundations are shifting. Property rights, once assumed to be stable, are becoming conditional. Court rulings and political frameworks like UNDRIP are introducing competing claims over land and ownership. The details are complex, but the direction is clear: certainty is being replaced with negotiation.

And a system without clear ownership is a system open to control.

None of this fits neatly into left versus right. That frame is too narrow. What we’re really looking at is a divide between those who believe society should be managed, and those who believe it should be constrained. Canada chose management.

Reversing that isn’t a matter of electing different people. It would require rethinking the role of government itself, which requires a cultural shift.

If you’re interested in hearing the rationale behind this perspective, Listen to The Blendr Report EP160 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

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Extended and Ad Free Version of Blendr Report EP160: Canada’s Hidden System of Control Explained by a Law Professor