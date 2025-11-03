Blendr News

Blendr News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Bell's avatar
Barbara Bell
10h

AI will be the dismiss of humans. What will we do then? A life of leisure will only create more medical issues especially obesity. Is this what we want for our children's futures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Blendr News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture