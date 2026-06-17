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JaneG321's avatar
JaneG321
Jun 18

Simple, True, factual thought provoking report, thanks,Johnathan and Blendr News

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
Jun 18

Interesting fact: the government has no idea exactly how many Canadians are leaving the country, or how many foreign students or tourists leave.

Why?

Ever notice that when you leave Canada you never go through immigration and customs. Just security. Unlike most other countries we do not go through immigration and customs when entering and leaving and have an agent dutifully recording all the data.

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