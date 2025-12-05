We’ve reached a point where corruption is so widespread, ideology so unrestrained, and cultural guardrails so eroded that ordinary citizens barely recognize their own country. In the latest episode of The Blendr Report, Jonathan and Liam walk through three pillars of Canada’s decline and where one can still see hope emerging from the wreckage.

1. Canada Is Becoming a Nation Run by Criminals — For Criminals

There comes a moment when government waste stops looking like incompetence and begins to resemble treason. Canada has long passed that moment. What we are watching now is the systemic looting of a nation by the people sworn to serve it. Billions disappear with no oversight, no consequences, and not even the pretence of responsibility.

From the WE Charity scandal, to the SNC-Lavalin affair, to the $50-billion Canada Infrastructure Bank that produced nothing, the pattern is unmistakable:

Money flows out, friends benefit, nothing gets built, and nobody answers for any of it.

And it’s only getting worse.

Stellantis received the largest subsidy in Canadian history — and the minister who approved it didn’t even read the contract.

Honda and Volkswagen secured major subsidies with broken oversight.

Northvolt collapsed after being showered with taxpayer money.

A new LNG megaproject — celebrated in Ottawa — will mostly create jobs in Korea and Japan while American firms profit.

ArriveCan , a $54 million app that should have cost $80,000, funnelled money to a firm that admitted it didn’t even build the thing.

And now Algoma Steel, fresh off a $500 million government package, is laying off a thousand workers.

Former Saskatchewan public servant Joe Carson once found that about 40 percent of every tax dollar is wasted. Add corruption, political favours, and vote-buying, and the number approaches 70 or 80 percent. At that point, you don’t have a government. You have a cartel with a flag.

2. Ideological Capture in Public Schools: “Queering” Outdoor Education

Our second story feels like satire, except it isn’t. In British Columbia, 50,000 teachers are being encouraged to “queer outdoor learning.” Nature walks are being turned into lessons on gender fluidity, drag, “debunking heterosexuality in nature,” and identity-shaping exercises for kindergarten children.

The union’s magazine promotes activities where:

kids pull ivy as a metaphor for oppression,

stare at clouds to question their gender identity,

use tree shapes to argue against male-female categories,

and avoid mentioning basic reproduction because it “reinforces colonial discourses.”

This isn’t education. It’s identity destabilization.

As we argue in the episode, parents need to understand what these theories actually claim — including queer theory’s explicit goal of dismantling the concept of “normal” by inducing identity crises in children. When you know the ideology, you can confront it. When you don’t, you get run over by it.

3. The Gender Predation Paradigm — How Men and Women Break When Culture Breaks

Our final segment dives into what we call the Gender Predation Paradigm: the way male and female failure modes mirror each other when family structure, community norms, and shared ideals collapse.

Men’s pathology shows up as violence and the criminal use of force.

Women’s pathology shows up as promiscuity and resource extraction.

Both are the dark inversion of masculine strength and feminine beauty — and both accelerate social decay.

But there’s hope. We’re seeing a growing counter-culture: young people drinking less, partying less, building homes, building communities, homeschooling, and consciously rejecting the ideological rot. Culture erodes slowly, then all at once. But it can be rebuilt the same way — through millions of small acts of truth.

Or as Marcus Aurelius put it: “Stop arguing about what a good man is. Just be one.”

Watch the Full Episode — This Article Only Scratches the Surface

The Blendr Report EP142 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Rumble.

