Good morning, it’s Thursday, August 21st. In today’s news, a former RCMP officer warns Canada’s economy is a fragile ‘sandcastle’ built to collapse, Alberta’s Immigration Minister demands answers on 500,000 illegal immigrants, a homeowner faces charges after defending his family, RCMP sick leave costs taxpayers $60 million, and much more.

Ex-RCMP Officer Warns: Canada Is a “Sandcastle Economy” Built to Collapse

Former senior RCMP officer Gary Clement paints a grim picture of Canada as a nation resting on a fragile economic and political foundation — what he calls a “sandcastle economy.” On the surface, Canada projects prosperity and openness, but Clement argues that beneath this image lies vulnerability, negligence, and willful blindness from political leaders.

At the core of his critique is how Canada’s pillars — land, real estate, natural resources, and immigration — have been left exposed to foreign manipulation and criminal exploitation. Clement echoes the work of investigative journalist Sam Cooper in showing how laundered money and foreign capital have reshaped housing and farmland markets. From Chinese-linked religious fronts buying up property on Prince Edward Island, to Chinese investors acquiring farmland in Saskatchewan, to unchecked laundering in British Columbia’s housing market, Clement stresses that Canada has become fertile ground for criminal and foreign actors. Weak ownership registries, lack of transparency, and minimal enforcement allow these practices to thrive.

The most urgent fallout, he warns, is the fentanyl crisis. Canada has become a destination for the proceeds of synthetic drug trafficking, with Chinese triads, Mexican cartels, and local gangs funnelling profits through casinos, shell companies, and real estate. Every opioid death, Clement argues, is not just a health tragedy but a sign of Canada’s lax financial controls. While allies have strengthened anti-money laundering regimes, Canada remains dangerously behind.

National security vulnerabilities also stand out. Clement highlights Canada’s ongoing refusal to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, despite its financing of terrorism and influence operations. To him, this reluctance signals a broader pattern of complacency that leaves the country exposed.

Immigration and education policies add another layer of weakness. Clement points to foreign students — particularly from India — sustaining colleges and entering industries like trucking without adequate oversight. The Humboldt Broncos tragedy exposed systemic risks in licensing and training, yet Ottawa continues to rely on the revenue and cheap labour generated by this channel.

For Clement, the common threads are clear: wilful blindness, weak laws, and short-term expediency. He argues that unless Canada enforces transparency in land ownership, restricts foreign control of farmland and resources, strengthens anti-money laundering measures, confronts hostile foreign actors, and restores integrity to immigration and education, collapse is inevitable.

Clement’s message is blunt: Canada has been gifted abundance, but leaders have squandered it. Without immediate reform, the nation risks crumbling like a house built on sand. Source.

Alberta Minister: Count 500,000 ‘Illegal Immigrants’ in Federal Immigration Targets or Risk System Collapse

Alberta Immigration Minister Joseph Schow is calling on the federal government to address what he describes as a growing problem with illegal immigration in Canada. He claims there are up to 500,000 undocumented migrants across the country, many of whom are benefiting from taxpayer-funded services, and argues that the federal government is ignoring these numbers when setting immigration targets.

Schow, who also serves as Alberta’s minister of jobs, economy, and trade, emphasizes that every province is feeling the pressure from Ottawa’s management of immigration and says illegal migrants should be included in planning next year’s immigration levels. Although the federal government has signaled a slower immigration intake—including a 19% reduction in temporary arrivals and an 8% drop in permanent resident admissions over the next three years—Schow warns these measures are insufficient if illegal immigration is not accounted for.

He highlights the lack of hard data on undocumented migrants, pointing out that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) estimates up to 500,000 could be in Canada, and notes that 114,373 irregular border crossers petitioned to stay in the country between February 2017 and June 2025. Schow argues this uncertainty demonstrates Ottawa has lost control of the system and strengthens the case for slowing overall intake.

A recent poll cited in the article shows 48% of Canadians support mass deportations to address illegal immigration. Schow did not provide figures specific to Alberta but noted the province has seen robust population growth, with about 200,000 new residents last year, contributing to pressure on infrastructure and the “Albertan dream of upward mobility.”

Schow supports giving provinces more control over immigration, including the possibility of withholding provincially funded services from foreign nationals not vetted locally. He stresses that Ottawa has lost Canadians’ trust and urges federal authorities to collaborate with provinces to better manage immigration.

When Defending Your Home Becomes a Crime in Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm after yet another Canadian homeowner has been charged for defending himself and his family. The latest case comes out of Lindsay, Ontario, where a 44-year-old man woke up at 3:30 a.m. to find an intruder inside his apartment. The trespasser — already wanted by police for other crimes — was armed, and a violent struggle left him in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

For most people, the instinct to protect one’s home and family is natural, even primal. Yet instead of being commended, the homeowner is facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Meanwhile, the intruder, who now faces his own slate of criminal charges, will remain in custody.

Ford, visibly frustrated, put it plainly: “This guy gives him a beating, and this guy gets charged … something is broken.” He’s right. Canada’s justice system has two tiers — charging citizens who defend themselves while insisting criminals deserve the benefit of the doubt.

This isn’t an isolated case. In Milton two years ago, a young man who shot at armed home invaders was charged with second-degree murder before the Crown eventually dropped the case. In Vaughan, a Lamborghini owner who fired a gun at five attempted thieves was slapped with weapons charges. Even when charges are withdrawn, the message is clear: defending yourself can land you in court.

The problem is rooted in Canada’s self-defence laws, which leave wide discretion for police and Crown prosecutors to decide what constitutes “reasonable force.” That ambiguity routinely punishes ordinary citizens who act in the heat of the moment against criminals who had no business being there in the first place.

Canadians are left wondering: if you can’t defend your family in your own home without fear of prosecution, what rights do you really have? Ford is right to say something is broken — but words aren’t enough. Until lawmakers and police reform their approach to self-defence, homeowners will continue to face the unthinkable: choosing between protecting their family or protecting themselves from the law. Source.

RCMP Sick Leave Costs $60M Annually Amid Burnout, Trauma, and Toxic Workplace Culture

The RCMP is facing a record wave of long-term sick leave, with 7% of Mounties now off-duty at an annual cost of nearly $60 million. While many absences stem from frontline trauma—PTSD, depression, and injuries from dangerous work—a growing body of evidence points to something deeper: a broken culture inside the force itself. Chronic understaffing, relentless overtime, and a reputation for bullying and poor management have left members burned out and distrustful of leadership.

Unlike other federal workers, Mounties also have unlimited sick leave, which critics say leaves no incentive for officers to return. The union blames the crisis on mismanagement and underfunded return-to-work programs, but the advisory board warns the model is simply unsustainable—a sign that the RCMP’s problems run far beyond individual illness and reflect a deeper cultural rot within Canada’s national police force. More

Israel Calls Up 60,000 Reservists, Launches Gaza Offensive

Israel has launched the opening phase of its long-planned assault on Gaza City, with IDF troops taking positions on the outskirts and 60,000 reservists called up for the expanded offensive. Defense Minister Israel Katz also extended the service of another 20,000 reservists, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered timetables for “defeating Hamas” to be accelerated.

The move comes despite international pressure for a ceasefire: Hamas had agreed to a US-backed, Egypt-mediated 60-day truce proposal that would see some of the remaining ~50 hostages released, but Israel has not yet responded. That being said, their response appears to be relatively clear at this point.

The IDF says it will warn civilians and expand aid distribution, but rights groups warn that pushing thousands of Palestinians south—where famine is already severe—risks worsening catastrophe. The Palestinian health ministry reports over 62,000 killed in Gaza since October 2023, including thousands of children, while starvation deaths continue to rise.

Inside Israel, protests and strikes are escalating, with critics warning the Gaza City offensive could endanger hostages and deepen the humanitarian disaster. Meanwhile, Israel has also approved a controversial new West Bank settlement project that would effectively split the territory in two, drawing further condemnation. More

China to Stage Massive Military Parade Showcasing Hypersonic Missiles and AI-Powered Weapons in Escalating Show of Force Against the West - More

The US Sends Three Warships Toward the Coast of Venezuela as Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia Members - More

Kim Jong Un Calls for Rapid ‘Upgrade’ to Nuclear Arsenal Amid Claims the US is Trying to ‘Provoke War’ - More

Bus Crash in Afghanistan Kills Nearly 70 Afghans Returning from Iran - Nearly 1.8 million Afghans have been forcibly returned from Iran in the past few months. More

Is the AI Bubble Already Here? MIT and Sam Altman Fire Warning Shots

Investor excitement around artificial intelligence showed cracks this week as tech stocks slid sharply. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2% premarket Wednesday, with Nvidia falling 3.5% and Palantir nearly 10% after an MIT report found 95% of companies investing in generative AI are seeing no returns. The selloff, worsened by Sam Altman’s warning of an AI “bubble,” marked the Nasdaq’s steepest drop since August and rippled into Asian markets, hitting SK Hynix, TSMC, and SoftBank. While some analysts remain bullish on AI’s long-term potential, warnings from figures like Ray Dalio and Torsten Slok echo concerns of a dotcom-style correction as valuations outpace fundamentals. More

Canada Post Union Tables New Offers Seeking Higher Wages - The latest proposals include wage increases of nine percent in the first year of the agreement and four percent in the second year, followed by hikes of three percent in years three and four. More

Ontario Real Estate Company Employing 2,400 Realtors Ordered to Shut Down - iPro Realty Inc. was closed following an alleged infringement of the Trust in Real Estate Services Act. According to the Toronto Star, a total shortfall of more than $10 million was initially identified in iPro’s consumer deposit and commission trust accounts. More

Lowe's to Buy Foundation Building Materials for $8.8 Billion to Boost Contractor Business - More

University of Nottingham Develops Fuel-Free Solar Sails for Spacecraft and Geoengineering

Researchers at the University of Nottingham have developed transmissive solar sails, a fuel-free way to move spacecraft using sunlight. Instead of reflecting light like traditional solar sails, these sails bend sunlight through tiny patterns to steer and accelerate the spacecraft. Using advanced simulations and AI-based optimization, the team designed sails that are more efficient and precise, allowing spacecraft to travel farther without carrying heavy fuel.

These sails are being tested on small satellites (CubeSats) in low Earth orbit to prove the concept. In the future, the technology could also help reduce space debris or even support space-based climate solutions, like sunshades to limit solar radiation reaching Earth.

It’s essentially a highly efficient, sustainable way to maneuver spacecraft while opening doors to ambitious applications in both space exploration and environmental engineering. More

NASA’s James-Webb Telescope Discovers a New Uranus Moon - at just six miles wide, this discovery increases the total number of known moons of Uranus to 29. More

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Set for Big-Money Netflix Boxing Match

Netflix is doubling down on its boxing ventures with Jake Paul vs. Gervonta “Tank” Davis, set for November 14 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. This comes after Netflix’s high-profile events, including Paul’s controversial fight with Mike Tyson last November and the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown on September 13, signaling the streaming platform’s growing push into live sports and pay-per-view-style events.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs), known for his social media fame turned boxing career, will face Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs), a two-division champion whose skill far outmatches Paul’s experience. Despite entering the ring at a 50-pound-plus size disadvantage, Davis’ fight IQ and record make the bout highly anticipated. Netflix’s continued investment in boxing reflects its strategy to blend entertainment, social media buzz, and major sporting events to draw subscribers and generate global attention. More

Tiger Woods to Lead Major Overhaul of PGA Tour - New PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp has formed a Tiger Woods-led committee to redesign the tour’s competitive model, promising “significant change” to increase fan engagement, strengthen meritocracy, and modernize the sport. More

Duffer Brothers, Creators of ‘Stranger Things,’ Sign Exclusive Deal With Paramount - The plan is to deliver a wide range of projects for the entertainment giant over an initial 4-year term. More

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was Immediately Arrested in Mexico After US Deportation and Placed in a Maximum-Security Prison - More

World Boxing Will Require Sex Testing for Fighters Before Championships - World Boxing announced mandatory sex testing using PCR or equivalent genetic screening to establish biological sex, effective immediately and applied first to the female category at next month's World Boxing Championships. More

Colombian Parents Name Baby 'Chat Yipiti' After AI Program

The FDA Has Issued a Public Warning Not to Eat ‘Possibly’ Radioactive Shrimp Sold at Walmart

On This Day in 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, the Mona Lisa, was stolen from the Louvre in Paris by Italian handyman Vincenzo Peruggia. He smuggled the painting out under his coat, believing it should be returned to Italy. The artwork vanished for over two years before finally being recovered in Florence in 1913, cementing its legend as the world’s most famous painting.