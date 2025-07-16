Good morning, it’s Wednesday, July 16th. In today’s news, the election that exposed a broken system, Carney says Canada to accept tariffs in bid to secure US trade agreement, Canada’s Public Safety Minister backed man tied to terror group, The hidden cost of AI’s rapid expansion, and much more.

The Election That Exposed a Broken System: Uncounted Ballots and Rejected Votes

Elections Canada has just confirmed that over 120,000 mail-in ballots from the 2025 federal election were never counted. In Ontario alone, more than 51,000 ballots weren’t returned in time to be included in the final tally.

There are several possible explanations: mailing delays, voters changing their minds, incorrectly completed forms, or simply not submitting the ballot at all. So it would be unfair to label the entire situation a failure by Elections Canada. But we do know, without question, that at least one riding’s outcome was directly impacted by Elections Canada’s own error.

In Terrebonne, Quebec, the Liberal candidate won by a single vote after a judicial recount: 23,352 to 23,351. But one Bloc Québécois voter’s ballot—properly filled out and mailed on time—was never counted. Why? Because Elections Canada printed the wrong postal code on the return envelope. Canada Post returned the ballot to sender. The vote was legitimate. It would have tied the result. And yet, Elections Canada says, “There’s really no mechanism for that to be counted.”

In British Columbia, another disturbing case emerged. After election day, a sealed box containing 861 mail-in ballots was discovered sitting at a returning office in the riding of Prince George–Mackenzie. The ballots had been collected but were never processed or counted. Elections Canada admitted the error but failed to explain how a full box of ballots could be misplaced during an official federal election. With tight races playing out across the province, questions linger about whether other results could have been affected—and how many other similar failures went unnoticed.

Then there’s Milton East–Halton Hills South, where the math defies logic. During the recount, 554 new ballots appeared. 328 were rejected, leaving only 226 valid votes. Yet somehow, the Liberal candidate gained 290 votes—64 more than the number of valid ballots added. That impossible swing flipped the result, handing the Liberals a 21-vote victory. This is not a clerical error—it’s a statistical impossibility. The estimated odds of this occurrence are 1 in 10 sexdecillion—on par with winning the lottery seven times in a row.

Any one of these incidents would be enough to raise concerns. But together, they reveal a system in disrepair—one where citizens are penalized for minor procedural missteps, while bureaucratic failures go unpunished, even when they determine who holds power.

This isn’t just a problem of perception. It’s a problem of legitimacy.

And it’s only getting harder to ignore.

Carney Says Canada to Accept Tariffs in Bid to Secure US Trade Agreement

Prime Minister Mark Carney signalled that tariffs will likely be part of any trade deal with the US, admitting there’s “not a lot of evidence” any country can reach an agreement with Washington without them. With the clock ticking toward an August 1 deadline, Carney said Canada still enjoys “almost free trade” but needs to “stabilize the situation,” noting existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, autos, and likely more to come on lumber, copper, and pharmaceuticals.

Just a day earlier, Donald Trump made his position crystal clear: “35% is the deal.” The US president has already imposed sweeping tariffs on Canada—50% on steel and aluminum, 25% on vehicles, and 10% on oil and potash. A 25% blanket tariff on all non-USMCA goods is set to rise to 35% by month’s end. Trump also promised 50% tariffs on copper and up to 200% on pharmaceuticals.

In a July 10 letter to Carney, Trump warned of further hikes if Canada retaliated. He linked the tariffs to fentanyl trafficking from Canada and slammed the country’s protectionist dairy system—still a no-go zone in negotiations, according to Carney.

Carney quietly pushed back Canada’s original trade deal deadline from July 21 to August 1, following Trump’s letter. Talks had previously stalled on June 27 after Canada proposed a Digital Services Tax aimed at US tech giants—plans Ottawa scrapped to get negotiations back on track.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Carney on social media, accusing him of folding:

“Another unilateral concession from a man who said he’d never back down to the U.S. President.”

Canada’s Public Safety Minister Backed Man Tied to Terror Group

Before joining cabinet, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree personally intervened in an immigration case involving an alleged member of a designated terrorist group. In two letters—one in 2016 and another in 2023—Anandasangaree urged the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to reverse its decision to deny permanent residency to Senthuran Selvakumaran, a Sri Lankan national with documented ties to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), also known as the Tamil Tigers.

The Tamil Tigers remain on Canada’s list of banned terrorist organizations due to their history of political assassinations, suicide bombings, and extortion operations—particularly within the Tamil diaspora in cities like Toronto. CBSA records reveal Selvakumaran admitted to working for the LTTE from 1992 to 1998, distributing propaganda and receiving payment for his efforts. His refugee claim in the UK was previously rejected for credibility issues, and he later altered his story multiple times while applying to immigrate to Canada.

Despite these concerns, Anandasangaree, then a Liberal MP, advocated for Selvakumaran on compassionate grounds, citing family separation and emotional hardship. His second letter was sent just days before he was appointed to cabinet in July 2023.

This has raised serious questions about judgment and potential conflicts of interest. As Public Safety Minister, Anandasangaree now oversees the same agency that he previously lobbied to override national security concerns. The CBSA ultimately rejected Selvakumaran’s request for ministerial relief, citing his “protracted involvement” in the LTTE and prioritizing public safety over personal hardship. The Federal Court upheld that decision on July 9, 2025.

Anandasangaree claims he has recused himself from all decisions involving the Tamil Tigers and denies wrongdoing, stating that MPs commonly write letters for constituents. However, his advocacy for someone linked to a terrorist group—especially just prior to assuming control over national security matters—has led to accusations of compromised integrity and poor judgment.

Critics argue this case puts Canada’s immigration and national security systems in a deeply awkward position: a sitting Public Safety Minister once actively lobbied on behalf of an individual deemed inadmissible for terrorism-related activity. While his office insists the actions predate his cabinet role, the implications for public trust and institutional credibility are hard to ignore. Source.

Data Centers vs Water Security: The Hidden Cost of AI’s Rapid Expansion

As artificial intelligence accelerates across the US economy, it’s driving a massive expansion of data centers—many of which are being built in water-stressed regions. These facilities, especially hyperscale centers powering AI workloads, consume millions—sometimes hundreds of millions—of gallons of water annually for cooling.

According to research, over 1,700 new data centers are planned or under construction in the US, with nearly 450 in severely drought-affected states like Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. Experts warn that these centers pose risks to groundwater supplies and local ecosystems, not just from high water use but also from toxic chemicals, including PFAS (“forever chemicals”), used in cooling systems.

Critics argue that environmental impact assessments are often skipped, leaving communities vulnerable to contamination and long-term cleanup costs. While some companies like AWS and Microsoft are moving toward waterless or recycled-water cooling systems, gaps in state regulations—particularly in Virginia, the world’s largest data center hub—are raising alarms among sustainability advocates.

The race to support AI infrastructure is clashing with basic environmental limits, and without stricter oversight, the country may be trading innovation for water insecurity and health risks. More

Violence Against ICE Escalates Across America

Since President Trump began his second term, attacks on ICE officers have surged by 700%, with recent incidents including shootings in Texas, an incendiary device in Oregon, and violent riots in Los Angeles. In one July 4th ambush, over 30 rounds were fired at officers outside a Texas detention center. Days later, a gunman in McAllen, Texas, injured two Border Patrol agents before being killed.

The Biden-era rhetoric against ICE has escalated into physical threats, with critics in Congress accusing agents of "psychological terror" for masking identities—something ICE says is necessary to prevent doxxing and threats. Lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Salud Carbajal have been accused of fueling tensions; Carbajal allegedly leaked an agent’s identity to protesters.

Law enforcement veterans say this isn’t organic outrage—it’s organized, coordinated, and dangerous. With anti-ICE graffiti now common from California to Nebraska, officials are calling for tougher arrests, prosecutions, and investigations into leaks. Some warn that the violence may spiral without serious action. More

International Buyers Purchased $56 Billion Worth of US Homes in One Year

Foreign buyers snapped up $56 billion worth of US homes between April 2024 and March 2025—a 33% jump from the year before and the first annual increase since 2017, according to the National Association of Realtors. They bought 78,100 homes, up 44%, at a record average price of $494,400.

China led all foreign buyers with 15% of purchases, followed closely by Canada at 14%, though Canadian demand is slipping. Searches from Canadian users dropped 26.4% year-over-year in May, amid rising US-Canada trade tensions and new tariffs imposed by President Trump, including a 35% levy on Canadian imports.

Despite rising interest rates and home prices, 47% of international buyers paid in cash, and most targeted high-end markets, especially in Florida (21%), California (15%), and Texas (10%). More

HIV Research Could Hold the Key to Keeping Astronauts Alive on Mars

Surviving in deep space isn't just about rockets and radiation shields—it’s about managing the body’s immune system under pressure. A new npj Microgravity study reveals how research on HIV and a tiny immune trigger called the inflammasome could help astronauts stay healthy during long missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

In space, stress, microgravity, and cosmic radiation can send the immune system into overdrive, causing dangerous chronic inflammation. Scientists studying HIV found that inflammasomes can both protect and harm, boosting immunity early but causing long-term damage if left unchecked.

By learning to fine-tune this response, astronauts could heal faster, fight infections more effectively, and even produce custom medicines mid-mission using bioreactors or 3D bioprinters. The future of space travel may depend not just on controlling machines, but mastering the body’s own internal fire. More

Robot Umpires Make All-Star Game Debut—Looking to Regular-Season Use in 2026

For the first time, MLB’s All-Star Game will feature the automated ball-strike system (ABS), allowing each team two challenges on pitch calls, which will be retained if successful.

Here’s how it works: The ABS strike zone is tailored to player height—ranging from 27% to 53.5%—and uses plate-centred tracking. It's been tested in over 1,200 minor league games, where teams won 52.2% of challenges this spring. Catchers succeeded 56% of the time, pitchers just 41%, and batters 50%.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw says the system can work, as long as it accounts for size differences like Aaron Judge vs. Jose Altuve. Hall of Famer Joe Torre backs the move, admitting past postseason calls—like Tino Martinez’s 1998 grand slam and Jeter’s 1996 fan-assisted homer—might have turned out differently with tech in play. More

According to the CMAJ, Obesity in Canada Jumped Almost 8% After the Onset of the Pandemic

On This Day in 622, the Islamic calendar begins as the Prophet Muhammad and his followers migrate from Mecca to Medina—a journey known as the Hijra—laying the foundation for the first Muslim community and the eventual rise of Islamic civilization.