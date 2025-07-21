Good morning, it’s Monday, July 21st. In today’s news, Canada has become the most infiltrated country in the western world, Epstein’s hidden role at the heart of global covert operations, Tulsi Gabbard exposes “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump presidency, Freedom Convoy Crown seeks a seven-year sentence for Lich and eight years for Barber, and much more.

Canada: The Most Infiltrated Country in the Western World

Canada was meant to be a safe haven for people fleeing authoritarian regimes. Instead, it has become one of the most deeply infiltrated countries in the Western world, where those same regimes continue to threaten, monitor, and intimidate dissidents with near impunity. Nowhere is this more evident than in the case of Iran. Thirteen years after Ottawa expelled Iranian diplomats and shuttered Tehran’s embassy, the Islamic Republic continues to exert an aggressive, often violent presence on Canadian soil. Through threats, surveillance, cyberattacks, money laundering, and infiltration of institutions and community groups, the regime has built what one dissident calls a “borderless empire of terror and fear.”

This isn’t hyperbole. Iranian Canadians—many of whom fled brutal repression, imprisonment, and war—now find themselves haunted by the very regime they escaped. Dissidents like Hamed Esmaeilion, who lost his wife and daughter when Iran shot down PS752, have been publicly threatened by Iranian officials visiting Canada. Others have endured family interrogations, smear campaigns, and even assassination plots contracted out to criminal gangs like the Hells Angels. Iranian intelligence knows where they live, who their family members are, and even what pets they own.

Yet Canada, despite warnings from its own intelligence agencies, continues to let former regime officials enter the country—individuals directly linked to human rights abuses, repression, and theocratic rule. Figures like ex-police chief Morteza Talaei, once tasked with violently enforcing Iran’s hijab laws, have been spotted working out in gyms in suburban Ontario. Others quietly enter on visitor visas or under investment pathways, while victims' families struggle to obtain even temporary entry.

Money laundering adds another layer. Cash flows into Canada from Iran through exchange houses that operate openly, while suspicious transaction reports linked to Iran have tripled in just one year. Tehran’s financial networks, political proxies, and cyber operatives operate with alarming impunity, while legitimate critics are discredited, intimidated, or silenced.

Even democratic processes are not immune. When an Iranian Canadian lawyer and activist tried to run for federal office, he faced a sophisticated online smear campaign that appeared to draw from Iranian state security files, raising fears that foreign intelligence is influencing Canadian elections.

All of this is happening in a country that purports to champion democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

Iran has no embassy here. But it doesn’t need one. The regime's influence flows through sympathetic organizations, corrupt networks, and cyber armies. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service confirms credible death threats. The RCMP says little. And a foreign policy establishment still struggles to distinguish between multicultural outreach and malign infiltration.

As analyst Alireza Nader bluntly puts it: “Canada is the most infiltrated country in the Western world.”

And that’s the uncomfortable truth: In its eagerness to be welcoming, Canada has let its guard down. And in doing so, it has become a haven not just for the persecuted, but for their persecutors.

The Fixer in the Shadows: Epstein, Arms Dealers, and the Machinery of Covert Power

The official narrative is that Jeffrey Epstein is a disgraced financier who used his fortune to partake in heinous crimes against underage women. The conspiracy theory is that Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring for elites. But what if both stories only scratch the surface? What if Epstein was involved in networks that go far beyond these crimes—into the murky world of arms trafficking, intelligence operations, and global money laundering?

Before he became infamous for sex crimes, Epstein was already embedded in the world of international power brokers. One of his earliest mentors was Sir Douglas Leese, a British arms dealer with deep ties to Saudi royalty and the covert weapons networks behind the Iran-Contra affair. Leese—who helped broker multi-billion dollar arms deals like the Al-Yamamah agreement—reportedly introduced Epstein to Steven Hoffenberg, a financier later convicted of orchestrating a $475 million Ponzi scheme. Leese described Epstein as “a genius… with no moral compass,” and Hoffenberg brought him on at Towers Financial, paying him $25,000 a month and fronting a $2 million loan. Years later, Hoffenberg would call Epstein “the architect” behind the entire fraud.

And then there’s Adnan Khashoggi, the notorious Saudi arms dealer and middleman in the Iran-Contra affair. Khashoggi provided funding for covert arms deals to Iran on behalf of the U.S., bypassing Congress and fueling right-wing death squads in Central America. He also happened to be one of Epstein’s earliest clients. These aren’t just rich men with shady reputations—they are players in global covert operations, the kinds of men who sit at the nexus of power, finance, and war.

Here’s the takeaway: perhaps Epstein wasn’t just a predator. He sounds more like a fixer—like the guy in every prison movie who “knows how to get things.” Let’s say you’re part of the American, Israeli, or British intelligence apparatus and you want to fund a group to destabilize a regime. You can’t do it directly. You need someone to take above-ground money, bury it, and make sure it surfaces where it needs to—clean, untraceable, and deniable. Epstein’s connections and financial wizardry made him useful. And if someone threatened the operation? A well-placed camera or teenage girl could secure their silence.

What if the truth about Epstein isn’t just that he ran a sex ring for elites—but that he served as a critical node in the machinery of covert Western power? A man who operated in the dark for those who couldn’t afford to be seen.

Tulsi Gabbard Exposes “Treasonous Conspiracy” to Undermine Trump Presidency

The official story was that Donald Trump’s 2016 victory was tainted by Russian interference. But according to a new release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, that narrative itself may have been the real operation. On Friday, DNI Tulsi Gabbard unveiled explosive evidence pointing to a coordinated effort by top Obama administration officials to subvert Trump’s presidency before it even began—by manufacturing and politicizing intelligence to frame him as a Russian asset.

Leading up to the 2016 election, U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Russia was not attempting to alter the outcome through cyber means. As late as December 7, 2016—one month after the election—talking points prepared for then-DNI James Clapper reiterated that no cyberattacks had changed the election results.

Yet just two days later, President Obama convened his national security team—including Clapper, Brennan, Rice, Lynch, Kerry, and McCabe—to reshape that narrative. Following the meeting, Clapper’s assistant instructed the Intelligence Community to produce a new assessment “per the President’s request” to emphasize Russia’s supposed election influence. The effort was led by ODNI, with the CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS all participating.

According to the release, this new assessment—published on January 6, 2017—directly contradicted earlier intelligence and relied on discredited sources like the Steele Dossier. It became the cornerstone of the Russia collusion narrative, fueling years of investigations, leaks, media hysteria, two impeachments, and escalating U.S.-Russia tensions. None of the core allegations were ever substantiated.

“This is not a partisan issue,” said Gabbard. “The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government.” Her statement marks the most direct accusation yet from a sitting Director of National Intelligence against former top officials, including the former president.

Gabbard is now forwarding all documents to the Department of Justice and calling for full investigations and prosecutions.

If the allegations prove true, it means the greatest threat to American democracy in 2016 may not have come from Russia—but from within. A group of powerful officials allegedly used the nation’s intelligence apparatus to undermine a sitting president, subvert the will of voters, and destabilize the republic under the guise of “protecting it.”

This moment may mark a turning point in U.S. history—forcing the country to reckon with the weaponization of its own institutions and the elite networks that operate above the law. Source.

Freedom Convoy: Crown Seeks Seven-Year Sentence for Lich, Eight Years for Barber

Crown prosecutors are now seeking significantly longer prison sentences for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber—7 and 8 years, respectively—far exceeding the 2-year sentences previously indicated. The pair were found guilty of mischief and, in Barber’s case, also of counselling others to disobey a court order. Their sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 23 in Ottawa. A recent request from Barber’s lawyer to halt proceedings based on allegedly misleading legal advice was denied, clearing the way for sentencing to proceed. The case remains a flashpoint in Canada’s debate over pandemic protests, government overreach, and the criminal justice system. More

7000 Troops Arrive In Cancun & Riviera Maya To Help Protect Tourists

Over 7,000 troops and police have been deployed across Cancun and the Riviera Maya as part of “Operation Summer Vacation 2025” to protect tourists. According to authorities, this is not in response to a threat, but as a proactive strategy to safeguard Mexico’s $2 billion summer tourism economy. While the sight of armed soldiers on the beach may feel jarring, it’s part of a multi-layered security approach that reflects a growing global trend: visible military presence as the new normal in major tourist destinations. More

More Than 100 Candidates Now Running Against Poilievre, Breaking a Canadian Record - More

China Bans Wells Fargo Executive From Leaving, Reviving Fears of ‘Hostage Diplomacy’ - More

Ferry Bursts into Flames with 280 Passengers Onboard, Forcing Many to Jump into the Sea to Escape Inferno - A ferry carrying 280 people caught fire off the coast of Indonesia over the weekend, leaving at least one person dead and prompting a dramatic rescue operation. More

Trump Admin to Strip US Visas From Eight Brazilian Judges in Bolsonaro Battle -

The move by Marco Rubio is the latest attempt by the Trump administration to help the former president avoid justice over the alleged coup. More

Driver Who Mowed Down LA Crowd, Injuring 30 (7 Critically), Attacked and Shot by Bystanders - The vehicle hit a crowd outside a club on Santa Monica Boulevard early Saturday morning, and it appears to have been intentional, according to the LAPD. More

Venezuela Frees 10 US Citizens in Exchange for Deported Nationals - The Venezuelan men have spent months in El Salvador’s high-security prison known as CECOT. More

C.D. Howe Report: Trudeau’s COVID Spending Drove Inflation More Than Interest Rates

A new report from the C.D. Howe Institute finds that the Trudeau government’s pandemic-era spending—not interest rate decisions—was the primary driver of Canada’s post-COVID inflation. Ottawa spent over $360 billion in emergency relief, equal to nearly 15% of GDP, much of it in direct transfers to households and businesses. The report compares this to “helicopter money,” arguing it sharply boosted demand at a time when global supply chains were still recovering.

Canada’s inflation peaked at 8.1% in June 2022, the highest in nearly 40 years. While the Bank of Canada was criticized for being slow to raise interest rates—it only began hiking from its record-low 0.25% in March 2022—the report concludes that fiscal policy played a bigger role in fueling inflation than monetary policy. Crucially, the authors estimate that this government stimulus left a “permanent” imprint on prices, contributing to today’s persistently higher cost of living, especially in essentials like housing, food, and energy. More

Married Tech CEO Andy Byron Resigns from Astronomer After Viral Kiss Cam Moment With HR Head - Board accepts resignation following Coldplay concert scandal - More

RCMP Watchdog Found ‘Clear Call for Change’ in Workplace Culture - The workplace assessment of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP uncovered concerns about favouritism, a lack of transparency, heavy workloads and “a toxic environment.” More

Moon Soil Could Sustain Life: Scientists Extract Water, Oxygen, and Fuel Using Sunlight

Researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong have developed a breakthrough technology that extracts water from Moon soil and converts it into oxygen and fuel using sunlight. This method could reduce the massive cost of transporting supplies—currently around $83,000 per gallon of water—making sustained lunar missions more feasible. While challenges like extreme temperatures and low gravity remain, the study marks a major step toward self-sufficient life support systems for deep space exploration. More

New AI-Designed Paint for Roofs to Cool Buildings By Up to 36°F—Slashing AC Use and Carbon Emissions - More

Popular Sugar Substitute Linked to Brain Cell Damage and Stroke Risk - New research from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that even small amounts of Erythritol—a popular sugar substitute found in many low-carb snacks, sugar-free drinks, and protein bars—can damage brain blood vessel cells, triggering constriction, clotting, and inflammation. More

Scottie Scheffler Dominates to Capture His First Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler dominated the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, winning by four shots and reinforcing his status as golf’s most dominant player since Tiger Woods. Finishing 17-under with a 3-under 68 in the final round, Scheffler claimed his fourth major title and the third leg of the career Grand Slam, missing only the US Open. His impressive performance included 32 consecutive bogey-free holes, with only a double bogey on the eighth marring an otherwise flawless weekend. Rory McIlroy called Scheffler “the bar we’re all trying to get to,” highlighting the Texan’s remarkable run of 20 wins worldwide in 30 months. Harris English finished second, continuing a strong season despite challenges with his caddie. More

From the Ring to the Octagon: All the Wild Weekend Fights

Holloway Denies Poirier a Storybook Ending, Retains BMF Title at UFC 318 - More

Oleksandr Usyk Knocks Out Daniel Dubois in the Fifth Round to Reclaim the Undisputed Heavyweight Title - More

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios Fight Ends in Majority Draw on Judges' Scorecards—Many Argue the Judges Stole the Win from Pacquiao - More

'Pay Us What You Owe Us': WNBA All-Stars Make Statement With Warmup Shirts Over Pay - Players seeking better revenue-sharing model, increased salaries, more in negotiations. However, it’s worth noting that the WNBA has never reported a profitable season. In 2024, the league lost around $50 million, up from annual losses of $10 million in past years. The NBA continues subsidizing the league to support operations and growth. More

Dana White 'Can't Risk' Jon Jones Being Involved in UFC's Potential White House Event - More

Scientists Create World’s First Cyborg Bee with Ultra-Light Brain Controller

Fowl Play: Florida Woman Charged After Spraying Bear Mace in a Driver’s Face Who Struck a Chicken Crossing the Road

On This Day in 1865, in the market square of Springfield, Missouri, Wild Bill Hickok fatally shoots Davis Tutt in what is considered the first true Western showdown.